Spyro: A Realm Beyond Trailer Resurrects Iconic Purple Dragon

The classic version of Spyro has been buried for some time, save for a remake of the original PS1 trilogy from 2018. But after a long hiatus, Spyro is back in an all-new game called Spyro: A Realm Beyond.

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Spyro: A Realm Beyond is coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in spring 2027 and will be available on day one for PC Game Pass and Ultimate subscribers. Toys for Bob, the team behind the aforementioned remake trilogy and the acclaimed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is developing A Realm Beyond, too.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond Takes Off Relatively Soon

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The trailer was mostly CG animation showing the colorful world before cutting to the titular dragon and implying an ominous threat. Only a few brief seconds of gameplay were jammed into the end and showed off full flight, something was mostly rather limited in the most beloved Spyro entries. Studio head Paul Yan said full flight will give players more freedom in this entry and was something the team wanted to explore.

“I’ve always wondered what it would be like if these two experiences could somehow be collapsed into Spyro’s core ability kit,” said Yan. “That question is the heart of the design ambition for Spyro: A Realm Beyond. As more of us started to poke at that question, it quickly became apparent that this was the right evolution for Spyro – take to the skies and own the airtime. In Spyro: A Realm Beyond, Spyro will experience the freedom of true dragon flight. He’s small, but mighty, so we had to do a lot of different experiments to explore how he could be both nimble and still be very physical when actively pushing his way through the air.”

Yan confirmed in that same interview that A Realm Beyond will have a ton of whimsy, see legendary actor Tom Kenny voice Spyro once again, and that the whole game has been built around flight. He also teased the new threat that will “push [Spyro] to new emotional depths.” While many of these reveals are a bit vague or light on details, more information will be revealed over the coming months.

While nothing had been confirmed, some had deduced that a new Spyro game from Toys for Bob was incoming. Various sleuths have dug through LinkedIn profiles and such, many of which strongly hinted that the fire-breathing dragon was making a comeback.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy reinvigorated the franchise and was an acclaimed remake. It seemed to bring the core franchise back to its roots, ones established by Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games throughout the 1990s. After that team moved on, the series suffered a significant decline in quality before pivoting to the Skylanders subseries, which did not have much in common with the platforming games. A Realm Beyond seems to harken back to the glory days with a modern spin.

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