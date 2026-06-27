Topps Pokemon Card Beats Official Pokemon TCG to Become Most Valuable Version of Kanto Favorite

When it comes to collectibles, there are few Pokemon products that don’t wind up on the resale market these days. With the Pokemon TCG at an all-time high, scalpers have tried to resell everything from Target store displays to Pokemon Pop-Tarts. But it’s still Pokemon cards that reign supreme for many fans. However, not all Pokemon cards are created equal. Over the years, a few trading card companies have released limited-edition Pokemon cards, intended for collectors rather than official Pokemon TCG play. And one of them just broke a record.

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Trading card manufacturer Topps is best known for its sports trading cards. However, the company has also dabbled in the world of Pokemon. In the early 2000s, Topps printed a series of collectible Pokemon cards, often as a special tie-in for big movie releases like Pokemon: The First Movie and Pokemon: 2000. These cards aren’t true, official parts of the Pokemon TCG, but they’re still collector’s items in their own right. On average, they’re far less valuable than true Pokemon cards. But one Topps Jigglypuff recently sold for a shockingly high price, becoming the most valuable Jigglypuff ever sold.

Topps Chrome Jigglypuff Card Takes the Most-Valuable Crown

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Topps Pokemon cards certainly aren’t worthless. They just tend to be less coveted than actual Pokemon TCG releases. Still, some of the Topps cards have been known to sell for up to $1000 or more for PSA 10 graded versions. But generally, a true Pokemon TCG version will still fetch a higher price for any given Pokemon. As of a recent report from PSA, however, a 2000 Topps Chrome Jigglypuff just sold for a record-breaking $24,000. That makes it the highest-selling Jigglypuff in Pokemon card history.

The Jigglypuff in question is a PSA 10 rendition of a card from the 2000 Topps Chrome Series 1 set. These cards are thicker than typical Topps cards and printed on thicker stock, which means they hold up better than the standard sets. The series included special variants of each card, with a standard, Spectra, Sparkle, and Tekno-chrome version of each Pokemon. Compared to the artwork on Pokemon cards today, they are a bit basic, with large, static images of each Pokemon surrounded by a shiny background.

This is now the most valuable Jigglypuff card in the world.



From the 2000 Topps Chrome Pokémon T.V. set, this Pop 2 PSA 10 Jigglypuff just sold for a record $24,000, making it the highest-selling Jigglypuff card of all time. pic.twitter.com/vVmBR1NO2f — PSAcard (@PSAcard) June 27, 2026

The Jigglypuff card in question is of the Tekno rarity, making it one of the least common cards in the Topps Chrome Series 1 set. It is rated a Gem MT PSA 10 and slabbed, which should prevent that notorious wear and tear that makes Topps cards less valuable for collectors. The card’s rarity and quality are certainly part of what makes it the most expensive Jigglypuff sale on record. But there’s another reason why this non-Pokemon TCG legal card snags the top spot.

To date, there hasn’t been a single Jigglypuff Special Illustration Rare printed. Since the Pokemon TCG first came out, the Balloon Pokemon has appeared on 31 different cards. But almost all of them have been Common cards, with the exception of the Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff duo card that released with the 2019 Cosmic Eclipse expansion. So the competition for the Topps card honestly isn’t all that steep… yet. With the upcoming 30th Celebration set, hopefully, we will see Jigglypuff’s first SIR come in with a fighting chance at taking the crown from Topps.

Would you like to see a Jigglypuff SIR released soon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!