Pokemon TCG Unveils First Storm Emeralda Cards (& There’s a Brand New Card Type) 

Last week, Pokemon TCG fans got a sneak peek at the next new expansion in the Mega Evolution run. The teaser trailer confirmed that the Japanese Storm Emeralda set (Delta Reign in English) will be themed after Mega Rayquaza. But aside from a quick teaser for Mega Rayquaza, the trailer didn’t reveal any actual cards from the set. Now, The Pokemon Company has released the first wave of official card images for the Japanese Storm Emerelda set. And it includes a brand-new card type that feels straight out of Yu-Gi-Oh!

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Late in the day on June 25th, The Pokemon Company revealed new details about the Storm Emeralda set. This is the Japanese version of the Mega Rayquaza-themed expansion, which will be called Delta Reign when it releases in English. Storm Emeralda is set to hit shelves in Japan on July 31st. According to reliable Pokemon TCG source PokeBeach, the set is confirmed to include a total of 115 cards. This makes it similar in size to other sets in the Mega Evolution line. But this expansion comes with one big difference: a new kind of Stadium that’s split across two different cards. At this rate, Pokemon is on its way to recreating Yu-Gi-Oh’s Exodia.

Pokemon TCG Delta Reign Will Introduce New Split Stadium Cards

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This first look at the next Pokemon TCG expansion features the Japanese versions of the cards only. However, most recent sets have been nearly identical in their English releases, so it gives us a pretty good idea of what we can expect when Delta Reign arrives on November 6th. The reveals include a more in-depth look at Mega Rayquaza ex, plus a handful of new Support cards that will be introduced with the set. We also got a look at a new trio of cards for the Fletchling line, including a stunning Talonflame ex that I need in my collection immediately.

Storm Emerelda is already shaping up to be an exciting new addition to the Pokemon TCG, given just how much fans love Rayquaza. But the highlight in terms of shiny new additions may be the paired Stadium cards. This new card type features artwork that’s split across two different cards. To play the Stadium, you’ll need to have both halves in your hand to complete the full illustration.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This isn’t an entirely new idea for the Pokemon TCG, as the HeartGold & SoulSilver era featured a similar concept for its Legend cards. These were Pokemon cards that could only be played together, combining Legendary Pokemon like Entei & Raikou or Kyogre & Groudon. But this is the first time we’ve seen it with Stadium cards specifically, so it will be interesting to see what Pokemon TCG players make of it. Thus far, just one set of split Stadium cards has been revealed with the Legendary Summit card. You can see the full list of revealed cards, including card description translations, over at PokeBeach.

Once the set releases in Japan on July 31st, we should have a much more complete picture of what ot expect with the English-language Delta Reign release. That expansion will arrive alongside a similar Mega Rayquaza-themed set for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and I’m curious to see how many of the cards will be the same. But before we get there, Pokemon fans in the US have the Pitch Black expansion headed our way in July, plus the 30th Celebration collection in September.

What do you think of the new split Stadium cards? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!