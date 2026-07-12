You Can Now Own A Power Rangers Icon’s Newest Costume (And It Might Be The Last One For A While)

It’s not often that you get the chance to own a piece of Power Rangers history, and even when those opportunities arise, not everyone gets the chance to purchase those items. Now there’s a new chance to add a Power Rangers icon’s costume to your franchise collection, and due to how long the franchise is taking to ramp up again on TV, it may be the last one of these for a while.

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Heritage Auctions is currently holding its Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, which includes all sorts of classic TV and Movie memorabilia. This is especially true of costumes, and one of the costumes included is Alpha 9 from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Alpha 9 is the latest in Alpha models, but as you can see in the costume design, many of the iconic elements of Alpha 5 from Mighty Morphin remain. The costume has a current bid of $1050, and the auction ends in 3 days.

Who Is Alpha 9 (And What Is Included With The Auction Costume)

Alpha 9 made their debut in the 30th Anniversary special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, and were created by Billy Cranston after Alpha 8 was taken over by Rita Repulsa, creating Robo Rita in the process. Alpha 9 was pretty much like Alpha 5 in demeanor and tone, and while the suit has some upgrades, the overall look is still intact.

As for the auction, you will get the original 6 piece costume, which includes the blue vinyl sleeveless jumpsuit with velcro shoulder closures and gold foam armor, cropped long-sleeved blue vinyl shirt with gold foam shoulder pads and back-zip closure, red fiberglass cuirass with side latch closures, gold trim, and foam cauldrons, a pair of red fiberglass briefs with gold trim, a pair of black and red nylon gloves with red foam attachments and wrist cuffs, and a pair of gold-foam booties with canvas sneakers on the interior.

Once & Always brought together original Rangers Billy (David Yost) and Zack (Walter Jones), along with Katherine (Catherine Sutherland) and Rocky (Steve Cardenas). The special would also introduce the daughter of Trini Minh Kwan, who was played by Charlie Kersh. Billy and Zack would become her guardians after Trini’s death, and eventually, she would walk in her mother’s footsteps by becoming the team’s new Yellow Ranger.

It was quite the celebration of the franchise, and Alpha 9 would actually make a return to the screen in the final season of the long-running show Cosmic Fury. Billy was also involved in that series as a key ally. As for whether Alpha 9 will return, that doesn’t look likely for the time being, as even if an Alpha is featured in the upcoming live-action reboot, it will likely be something altogether different. That’s also a ways off, as production seemingly keeps getting delayed.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury are both available on Netflix.

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