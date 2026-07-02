Power Rangers Unlimited Reveals Major Change to Once & Always Storyline

Power Rangers celebrated its 30th anniversary with the live-action Once & Always special that brought back several members of the original cast, and it also carried some unexpected shakeups, including the revelation that Trini had died at the hands of Rita and that Trini had a daughter named Minh. Now, Power Rangers Unlimited enters the fray and delivers yet another big shakeup to what we thought we knew after Once & Always, and we are going to break down all of it. SPOILERS incoming for Power Rangers Unlimited #1.

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Power Rangers Unlimited #1 introduces a new Ranger called the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger, and we soon learn that the person in the suit is Trini Kwan. Trini soon reveals that she is supposed to be dead, which Lord Zedd later confirms, but while she is somehow back and active as a Ranger, her daughter Minh doesn’t know she’s alive. Combined with several other connections and clues, it seems that this Trini is indeed the one who died in Once & Always, and though her daughter doesn’t know it, Trini is alive in some form once more.

Power Rangers Unlimited Provides Several Hints That This Is The Trini From Once & Always

It is established early that this is a multiversal story, and we see throughout the issue that Trini is now leading a team that includes Power Rangers from Mystic Force, Megaforce, Lost Galaxy, Wild Force, and more, so most of the other worlds are accessible. That’s due to Lord Zedd, who has managed to open a rift in time and space, and while he’s not supposed to be there, neither is Trini.

Trini’s internal monologue then reveals that in the world she came from, she made a sacrifice and paid the ultimate price. This lines up with the first battle in Once & Always, which takes place between the Rangers and Robo Rita. At one point, Rita fires a blast from her staff right at a hurt Billy, but before it can connect, Trini jumps in front of it and takes the full power of the blast. The blast sends Trini into the air before a powerful explosion, leaving Billy and Zack stunned and mourning their friend.

Trini recounts this from her side, saying that she lost the friends she grew up with and her daughter before saying that her world is gone now. She’s now intent on making sure no one has to feel that same pain, and Zedd is stunned to see her back when she finally catches up with him.

Another direct connection comes after Zedd’s defeat, as he meets with whoever he is working for or reporting to. This person seems like the one who opened the rift in the first place, and on their screen, they actually have the moment where Trini was facing Robo Rita from the special. This person also says that “it is our supposedly dead Trini Kwan”, so it would seem the person is from the Once & Always timeline as well.

The last critical connection is when Trini meets with the Operator after the mission, where the Operator says, “We are calculating the potential impact of being excised from one’s native timeline”. This would explain how she is alive, as perhaps she was taken from the moment right before she died, but we also get a hint of a deal between the two, as the Operator isn’t telling Trini anything about the world she came from, including who, if anyone, is there for her daughter in her place. She never actually says Minh in the issue, but it certainly seems like that is who she is talking about.

So, it would seem Trini is alive and well, but just not in our timeline. Whether she can ever return remains to be seen, but I’m 100% in on finding out.

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 is in comic stores now.

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