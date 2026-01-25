Power Rangers Reboot Major Details Revealed (And One Will Mark A Major Change From Mighty Morphin)

The hype is truly starting to build for Hasbro’s new Power Rangers live-action series for Disney+, which is partly due to all of the recent casting rumors surrounding the project. Casting isn’t the only reason to be excited though, as a new set of details has recently emerged, and if it’s true, it will mark a major change from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series.

Power Rangers insider Jinsakuu recently shared some interesting details regarding the new series, sharing what appears to be an early script from Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, who are the showrunners on the upcoming series. In addition to the opening scene of the series, Jinsakuu also revealed that from the other pages he’s seen, the Rangers in this series are not the ones from the original show, meaning it’s not Jason, Trini, Zack, Billy, or Kim. This is apparently a new group of Rangers, but there’s an interesting twist.

While he can’t confirm that the suits are Mighty Morphin, he does say that the powers for the new Rangers seem to be passed down from a previous Ranger team. The colors of those Rangers are Red, Blue, Black, Pink, and Yellow, which could indicate that the powers the new Rangers now have were passed down from the original Mighty Morphin Rangers. Other notes included that the series is set in high school, and that the villain appears to be female, though they aren’t mentioned by name.

When a small town is rocked by a series of bizarre time anomalies, people vanishing, memories changing, and fragments of futuristic tech appearing, a group of misfits and outsiders are drawn to the center of it all.



The Power Rangers Reboot Might Reestablish The Franchise In A Meta Way

In a separate tweet, Jinsakuu shared what appears to be an early synopsis of the series, and it suggests that the series is going to approach establishing the franchise again in a somewhat meta way. The synopsis reads, “When a small town is rocked by a series of bizarre time anomalies, people vanishing, memories changing, and fragments of futuristic tech appearing, a group of misfits and outsiders are drawn to the center of it all.” Another snippet then says, “They are chosen to become the first Power Rangers team in decades. But the world doesn’t remember the Rangers ever existed.”

There’s already the element of playing with memories and things vanishing out of existence in the story, and the parts that allude to the world not remembering the Rangers ever existed and this being the first team in decades are also key. The way that’s phrased could indicate more than just one team from the past, which would immediately establish that there are multiple teams in the legacy and canon. There’s also the aspect of the world not remembering the Rangers, which could be a meta element to how the franchise has been perceived in the real world, with some forgetting the franchise or at least forgetting what makes the franchise so special.

That might be reaching, and this is all coming from what appears to be an early script anyway, so it could all be moot. Still, it’s exciting to see some of the new ideas at play, and I love how this premise could establish the legacy of the Power Rangers while also introducing a set of new characters that won’t be beholden to the old cast of characters and are free to be a bit different if they so choose. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but hopefully we’ll get more concrete details soon.

