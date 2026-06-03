You Can Now Own The Boys’ Homelander Costume, The Deep’s Gills, & So Much More (If You Can Afford Them)

Alright, fans of The Boys, listen up. Whatever your feelings about it might be, the series is officially over. And while Vought Rising is still on the horizon, that might not be enough to truly tide you over. So if you’re looking for a more tangible reminder of the series, and you’ve got the cash to burn, you can officially call yourself the owner of Homelander’s iconic costume.

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And if Homelander’s whole vibe isn’t really your style, there’s a ton more that you can potentially get your hands on. Propstore Auction is also offering Queen Maeve’s Supe costume, Butcher’s coat, A-Train’s costume, and so much more. There’s everything from main-character costumes to oversized movie posters to shot glasses and life-size conference-room ceiling panels featuring Homelander’s face. So really, there’s something for everyone here, and you don’t want to miss out.

It Would Be Undeniably Cool to Own a Piece of The Boys History

Despite the mixed reviews the final season of the epic superhero show has received, there’s no denying that its comic roots and strong start as a television series will be what’s most remembered. Currently, it sits at 93% with critics, who praise the series for its complicated characters and constant upping of the ante in terms of tension and drama. Critic Kyle Smith says, “On top of having plenty of allegorical weight, The Boys is also tremendously entertaining, roaring along from one complicated caper to the next on the force of three terrific lead performances.”

And it’s safe to say that, despite some disappointment in how things were wrapped up, fans will long be singing the praises of The Boys for all the things it got right in the beginning of the series. And there’s still hope for fans to find something to enjoy in Vought Rising, even if there’s some legitimate anger around the cancellation of Gen V. But even if things didn’t end perfectly for the series that kicked off one hell of a legacy IP, owning a piece of what it managed to create could be a really cool way to commemorate what it was in the beginning.

Which item from the auction has caught your attention? Do you plan on putting in a bid? Let us know what you think about what’s for sale in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans of The Boys plan on bidding on.