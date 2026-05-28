7 Supervillains Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked By How Easy It Would Be

The Boys Season 5 saw Prime Video’s big series come to a close. While the overall quality of the finale is highly divisive among viewers, there is agreement that it was immensely cathartic to see Homelander face his comeuppance. Homelander has been one of the most terrifying and iconic villains on recent television, brilliantly presenting a version of Superman with absolutely no morals, restraint, or humanity. However, if Homelander were to enter either the DC or Marvel Universes, he would quickly find himself no longer at the top of the supervillain hierarchy. These are the villains who would show Homelander what true power looks like.

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Homelander is among the strongest beings in the world of The Boys—even most other Supes are fearful of his immense strength and propensity for murder. He’s able to demolish planes, move at supersonic speeds, withstand a nuclear explosion, and with his heat vision cut through crowds of people like butter. At his peak, Homelander was the greatest threat that his world ever faced. However, his strength is nothing compared to the mightiest and most wicked villains from DC and Marvel Comics.

7) Juggernaut

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Homelander lived his life as an invincible person, but he would quickly find himself outclassed by the likes of the Juggernaut. Empowered by the mystical Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, Juggernaut is an unstoppable force of pure destruction who is impervious to damage. He’s also strong enough to generate earthquakes with a punch and tear apart dimensions. Homelander’s only advantage in this battle would be that he can fly to outmaneuver Juggernaut. However, Homelander’s not nearly strong enough to hurt him. Additionally, Homelander’s flying ability wouldn’t protect him for long as Juggernaut can jump hundreds and even thousands of feet into the air. The moment Juggernaut got his hands on Homelander, he’d crush the Supe like a grape.

6) Lex Luthor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lex Luthor would never miss a chance to kill a version of Superman, even one as twisted as Homelander. Luthor may not have superpowers, but his vast intellect and weapons would give him the advantage. Since Homelander isn’t a Kryptonian, Luthor’s Kryptonite weapons wouldn’t be as effective against him. Still, Luthor’s Warsuit was specifically designed to fight beings that have far more potent versions of Homelander’s powers, like the Superman Family. The Warsuit is also tough enough to survive a planet exploding, so Homelander wouldn’t be able to make a dent in it. Luthor is also a master strategist who can instantly pick up on any physical or psychological weaknesses of his opponents, meaning he can quickly deduce and take advantage of Homelander’s deep insecurities.

5) Magneto

Given that Homelander dated the Nazi Stormfront and set up concentration camps during his time as the head of the United States Government, Magneto would be more than happy to kill him. Magneto’s force fields would give him a defense against Homelander’s heat vision and punches. And while at first Homelander would appear to have the strength advantage, Magneto has channeled cosmic energy to punch with the force of a sun. Additionally, while Homelander’s body is pumped full of V1, it still has all the components of a human, including magnetic materials like iron. Therefore, Magneto can effortlessly manipulate Homelander’s body from the inside out to make him suffer from a heart attack or stroke.

4) Black Adam

image Courtesy of DC Comics

Season 5 of The Boys saw Homelander delude himself into thinking that he’s a god. Still, if he were to face Black Adam, he would have to contend with the might of Shazam and the Egyptian Pantheon. The ruler of Khandaq is consistently compared to DC’s biggest powerhouses, like Shazam and Superman, beings who are far stronger than Homelander. While Homelander can toss fighter jets, Black Adam can push a moon. Homelander also tends to rely on his raw strength to win fights. Meanwhile, Black Adam is a ruthless master strategist who possesses the mystical ability to discern an opponent’s weaknesses instantly. Black Adam’s lightning bolts could also fry Homelander to a crisp.

3) Ultraman

Imagae Courtesy of DC Comics

Homelander may be one of the most famous and sadistic examples of the evil Superman trope, but his strength and cruelty are nothing compared to that of the original malevolent Man of Steel: Ultraman. Hailing from Earth-3, Ultraman possesses all of Superman’s powers but has a personality that makes Homelander look tame by comparison. Ultraman has repeatedly proven himself the physically strongest member of the Crime Syndicate, fighting on par with other powerful DC characters like Black Adam and Superman. Ultraman even went on a multiversal killing spree, murdering alternate versions of Superman. Ultraman would merely see Homelander as his latest victim, and the world’s strongest Supe has neither the power nor speed to run or even hide from the original evil Superman.

2) Doctor Doom

Like everyone else in existence, Doctor Doom would view Homelander as beneath him. Doctor Doom’s arsenal of gadgets and spells would be far beyond anything Homelander could comprehend. Doom’s armor alone is strong enough to withstand blasts from the Infinity Gauntlet, so Homelander’s heat-vision wouldn’t even leave a scratch. Doom’s technology includes bombs that can turn people into chrome, an anti-matter gun, and a Cosmic Power Siphoner that can drain people of their powers. Given the fact that Homelander was defeated in the show when he lost his powers, he would be just as helpless against the Cosmic Power Siphoner. Not to mention, with Doom’s mastery of magic, he could swap minds with Homelander or banish him to another dimension.

1) Darkseid

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A match-up between Homelander and Darkseid wouldn’t be a fight; it would be a massacre. As the literal personification of evil itself, Darkseid looks upon all mortals as less than ants, and Homelander would be no different. The Lord of Apokolips’ might is practically limitless as he can effortlessly obliterate planets, defeat the entire Justice League, and threaten the DC Multiverse with his infinite cosmic power. And Homelander’s signature laser eyes are mere toys to Darkseid’s Omega Beams that can track their targets and instantly vaporize them or trap them in an infinite death-loop. If Homelander found himself in the crosshairs of Darkseid, all the Supe could do was pray for a quick death.

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