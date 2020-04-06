The "Six Fanarts Challenge" Is Taking Over Twitter and We Love It

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a lot of anxiety and uncertainty, and many are looking for something to do during their downtime. If you've logged on to the Internet in recent days, you've probably seen various social media challenges asking you to recreate a TikTok dance or put a shirt on while doing a handstand -- but a new challenge is offering a pretty creative alternative. Over the weekend, the #SixFanarts Challenge grew in popularity on Twitter and Instagram, with countless talented artists joining in on the fun. As the name would suggest, the challenge, which was originally started by Melissa Capriglione, involves asking your followers for suggestions on characters to draw, and then proceeding to draw them in a series of six blank boxes.

Give me six characters from popular media to draw! (You're welcome to repost this and ask your followers to give you something to draw too! And please tag it as #SixFanarts so I can see what you've done!) pic.twitter.com/Thuabm6dZj — Melissa Started #SixFanarts (@mcapriglioneart) March 17, 2020

The challenge has caught the attention of comic pros and aspiring artists alike, and has resulted in some genuinely breathtaking portraits of characters everyone knows and love. While you could spend hours getting lost in the #SixFanarts and #SixFanartsChallenge hashtags (which, honestly, doesn't sound like a bad idea at the moment), we've selected a handful of our favorite entries thus far.