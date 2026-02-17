106 Years Ago, Superman’s Most Important Artist Was Born

Superman is the most iconic comic book character of all time. That is, in no small part, due to his phenomenal, timeless design. Superman’s costume is simple, yet extremely effective at communicating the effect it wants. Reminiscent of circus strongman uniforms, Superman’s costume combines whimsy and power in a way that makes him pop in everyone’s mind, emphasizing both the hope he gives and the strength he possesses. His S-crest is known the world over as a symbol of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow. Of course, while it has mostly remained the same, Superman’s look has undergone some serious changes over the years to become the iconic look it is today.

The Man of Tomorrow’s design is always evolving for the times, yet always retains the classic elements that make him Superman. Naturally, he would never have become an instantly recognizable character without incredible artists pouring their souls into his design. There is no shortage of talented names that defined him. There’s Dan Jurgens, Gary Frank, Joe Shuster, and so many more names that defined Superman’s look. Yet, one man more than any other contributed to the iconic costume, and today would have been his 106th birthday. Today, we’re going to celebrate Curt Swan, who, short of Shuster, is the most pivotal Superman artist of all time.

The Man Who Defined Superman

Curt Swan was born on February 17, 1920. He got his start in DC working on a variety of comics, beginning with Boy Commandos, but was quickly moved into the Superman world. His first time working with the Man of Steel came when he penciled Superman (1939) #51. From there, his talents would see him take over the majority of the extended Superman line of books, including Superboy (1949), World’s Finest (1941), and Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (1954). Swan would continue to be the main Superman artist for the next thirty years, only being superseded by John Byrne after the Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot.

Swan was more than just a talented artist. He was a revolutionary. His work was fundamental in defining Superman’s look for the entire Silver and Bronze Ages of comics, and his contributions changed the game. He penciled the first meetup between Batman and Superman in Superman #76. Alongside Jim Shooter, he built the first race between Superman and the Flash in Superman #199. He co-created villains like Composite-Superman, Terra-Man, and the 1970s rendition of the Toyman. Most famously of all, he provided the art for the legendary storyline, “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?”

Swan’s impact wasn’t just limited to what he worked on, but also to how he worked on it. Before Swan, the main Superman artist was Wayne Boring, whose design for the Man of Steel involved a much more stylized shield crest. Superman’s shield changed the most in his early years, but Swan’s version immediately became the default. Where Boring’s was wider and sharper on the sides, Swan’s was a much more pentagonal shape with straight lines on the outside and a soft S on the inside. To this day, Swan’s shield is the basis from which artists design Superman.

There’s something special about the way Swan drew Superman. He pencilled the Man of Steel with a uniquely human quality that many artists before and after him never achieved. It captured the whimsical, dream-like nature of the character, yet still made Superman look like an ordinary man in a costume. Curt Swan’s Superman very much looks like a storybook character come to life in the real world. His art somehow marries the mundane and otherworldly aspects of Superman’s character perfectly, all while making him feel approachable and kind. He drew Superman like someone whom children would feel safe walking up to. That right there is magic, a living dream that embodies everything Superman is.

Curt Swan was Superman’s main artist for three decades, and in that time, he left a mark on the Man of Tomorrow that will never be forgotten. He took all the disparate looks for Superman and created a unified symbol that is still in circulation today. His Superman was a man with a magical costume, a cape that felt like a blanket wrapped around his shoulders without ever feeling silly. It is a version of the character that carried him through some of his most important years, and we owe it all to one phenomenal artist who will be immortalized in the Superman mythos.

