10 Strongest Image Comics Superheroes, Ranked

Aside from DC and Marvel, Image Comics is one of the biggest companies in the comic book industry. For over 30 years, Image Comics has created countless beloved stories and characters that have pushed the boundaries of comics. Unlike its competitors, Image doesn’t have a shared universe. Instead, most of its works and characters are creator-owned. Over the years, many of these creators developed incredibly powerful superheroes whose raw strength and reality-warping abilities could challenge even the most powerful heroes from DC and Marvel Comics. From aliens to mystical creatures, these are the mightiest heroes Image Comics has to offer.

Image Comics has never been afraid to have its heroes hold nothing back when they battle. This allows their superheroes to pull off planet-busting feats without being restricted by moral limitations. Characters like Angela, the WildC.A.T.s, and the Authority won’t be included because they have been acquired by other companies and integrated into their universes. With hundreds of superheroes across numerous universes, these are the strongest of them all.

10) Atom Eve

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The product of the government’s super-soldier program, Samantha Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, was secretly given to a normal family by the lead scientist so she wouldn’t be used as a weapon. As Atom Eve grew up, she discovered her ability to manipulate and transmute matter at the subatomic level, allowing her to create energy constructs, fly, regenerate from otherwise fatal wounds, and de-age herself to live hundreds of years. With these powers, Atom Eve has transformed barren landscapes into rich farmlands, knocked out Bulletproof with one punch, flayed most of Conquest’s body, and killed several half-breed Viltrumites. However, her biggest weakness is that, due to artificial mental blocks put in by her creators, Atom Eve can only affect living matter when she’s on the brink of death.

9) Allen the Alien

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

With the evil Viltrumite Empire terrorizing the universe, the alien race known as the Unopans created their own superpowered being named Allen the Alien to combat them. The result of genetic experimentation, Allen was born with immense strength and regenerative powers, making him the champion of both the Unopans and the Coalition of Planets. However, his most impressive ability is that he receives a significant power boost every time he comes back from the brink of death. By the time of his second near-death experience, Allen could kill Viltrumite soldiers with his bare hands, tear apart starships, fly near the surface of the Sun, and battle on par with powerhouses like Omni-Man and Invincible.

8) Lady Liberty

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

In Jupiter’s Legacy, Chloe Sampson was the daughter of the world’s premier superheroes, the Utopian and Lady Liberty. Despite inheriting her parents’ super strength, super speed, flight, telekinesis, and sonic scream, Chloe didn’t want to be a hero. However, that all changed when her brother and uncle led a superhuman coup that took over the United States and murdered her parents. Alongside her boyfriend and their son, Chloe led a revolution that ended her brother and uncle’s reign of terror. Chloe took up her mother’s mantle as Lady Liberty. Chloe can move near light-speed; negate a tsunami with a shout; and when she was on Mars, she punched her brother so hard that the blast could be seen from Earth.

7) Redeemer

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The angelic counterpart to Spawn, the Redeemer was created to be Heaven’s ultimate weapon. Although several villains have donned the mantle, the current Redeemer, Eddie Frank, is a true hero. Like all Redeemers, Eddie possesses angelic armor and wings that provide him abilities including super strength, flight, teleportation, matter manipulation, shapeshifting, and elemental fire projection. The elemental fire all Redeemers wield is as powerful as a solar flare and can instantly eradicate buildings, demons, and angels. Eddie’s sword can also cut through anything, including souls. Eddie is one of the few people who can match Spawn, even in his strongest forms that can shake planets.

6) Pitt

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Image Comics’ answer to the Hulk, Pitt is a terrifying, massive alien/human hybrid created by the extraterrestrial villains known as the Creed. After escaping from his creators, Pitt landed on Earth and became its savage protector who would tear apart anyone who threatened his home. Pitt’s hybrid physiology gives him immense strength, regenerative capabilities, and razor-sharp claws. He also possesses potent telepathic abilities that allow him to track down his targets over great distances. Pitt is strong enough to lift the Brooklyn Bridge, match a Mjolnir-empowered Supreme, fight on par with the Hulk, and crush the head of an evil Invincible variant. He’s also defeated the villain Ural Thaal, who could devour entire planets.

5) Omni-Man

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Although Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, started as a sleeper agent for the evil Viltrumite Empire’s plans to conquer the Earth, he would undergo a drastic character arc in which he became the hero that he once pretended to be. Considered to have been the strongest hero at the start of the Invincible series, Omni-Man possesses super strength, super speed, and flight. And having been trained for thousands of years on Viltrum, Omni-Man was also one of their most skilled and powerful warriors. He effortlessly butchered the Guardians of the Globe, nearly beat an inexperienced Invincible to death, escaped a black hole, deflected a Texas-sized asteroid, and helped destroy Viltrum, which is much larger than Earth.

4) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The human/Viltrumite son of Omni-Man, Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, is the strongest hero of his universe. Although he’s been beaten down more times than he can count, over time, he’s gotten stronger and now more than lives up to his title. Refusing to join the Viltrumite’s conquest of the universe, Invincible has defeated numerous villains capable of destroying the planet. By the end of his series, Invincible has even surpassed his father in raw strength. Over the years, Invincible has helped destroy the planet Viltrum, survived battling on the surface of a star, ripped apart dozens of half-breed Viltrumites, flown thousands of times faster than light, and killed the Viltrumite Empire’s strongest warriors: Conquest and Thragg.

3) Suprema

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The adopted sister of the superhero Supreme, Sally Crane, aka Suprema, obtained immense powers after she was exposed to the radioactive material known as Superium, just like her brother. The Superium gave Suprema super strength, super speed, flight, heat-vision, and a sonic scream. Second only to her brother in power, Suprema can perform cosmic-level feats with ease. Suprema has created earthquakes, vaporized a giant avalanche, flown countless light-years in seconds, survived a supernova blast, destroyed planets, and even closed a black hole. However, her most impressive feat was lifting a snow globe containing the entire universe an inch off the table.

2) Supreme

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Having been portrayed as an arrogant anti-hero and a virtuous protector, Ethan Crane, aka Supreme, is Image Comics’ most powerful Superman copycat. After being exposed to a radioactive material called Superium, Ethan gained incredible abilities, including superhuman strength, super speed, flight, heat-vision, x-ray vision, energy absorption, freeze breath, and retroactive immortality. His most potent ability is his power to adapt and grow stronger to fight new enemies, even making him immune to reality warping. With these powers, Supreme has flown faster than light; pushed the entire continent of Asia; split atoms; and destroyed planets, stars, and black holes. And since Suprema has repeatedly stated that she’s much weaker than her brother, that makes Supreme at least capable of universal levels of power.

1) Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The first and strongest superhero Image Comics ever created, Al Simmons, aka Spawn, is the bane of Heaven and Hell. After dying, Al went to Hell and made a deal with the demon Malebolgia to become the leader of Hell’s army in exchange for seeing his wife again. Al was then transformed into the all-powerful anti-hero Spawn, who swore revenge against Malebolgia after he crossed him in their deal. As the strongest Hellspawn ever, Spawn possesses super strength, regeneration, telepathy, element manipulation, weapon manifestation, soul manipulation, necromancy, time manipulation, and much more. With all this power, Spawn has survived being eradicated from existence, torn a hole in the spacetime continuum, beaten the universe-threatening Urizen, recreated the world after its destruction, and defeated God and Satan simultaneously.

