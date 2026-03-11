A Major Nickelodeon Series Is Finally Back With New Episodes on Paramount+

The year-long wait for the return of one of Nickelodeon’s biggest shows is finally over for Paramount+ subscribers, with new episodes finally dropping on the platform this week. The streamer is the primary streaming home for Nick content, offering a deep catalog of titles that range from classics to current shows, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Henry Danger, iCarly, and more. That catalog just got a little deeper with the arrival of a new season of a modern Nickelodeon staple.

Eight months after it wrapped its run on Nickelodeon, all 13 episodes of The Loud House Season 8 dropped on Paramount+ on March 11th. The series, the longest-running Nickelodeon series from the 2010s and the fourth-longest-running Nicktoon of all time, was created by Chris Savino and centers around 11-year-old Lincoln Loud as he navigates the daily chaos, adventures, and humorous challenges of growing up with ten sisters in a crowded household. Season 8 sees a shakeup as Lori returns home from college and features even more chaotic adventures, including a Halloween-themed episode.

The Loud House Is One of the Best Modern Nickelodeon Animated Series

The golden age of Nickelodeon is long past, but The Loud House has proven that the network still has the capacity to create and sustain top-tier animated content. The series has established itself as a cornerstone of modern Nickelodeon with a relatable slice-of-life story that thrives on chaotic, humorous, and heartwarming family dynamics. The show perfectly balances hilarious chaotic moments of sibling rivalry with heartfelt lessons, and it stands out for pioneering inclusive representation. The Loud House also features a great comic-strip-inspired animation style that almost evokes the same nostalgic feeling of reading the Sunday funnies.

The show has managed to maintain a pretty consistent quality throughout its run, and Season 8 was no different. Although the batch of episodes didn’t secure a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an honorable 70% audience rating compared to the show’s average 73% audience score. The season boasts some pretty fun episodes and character moments, particularly the pairing of Lana and Lily, and episodes like “The Cling and I,” which scored a 9/10 on IMDb, were praised as a highlight of the season that perfectly captured the slice-of-life charm of earlier seasons.

Will There Be a The Loud House Season 9?

Yes! After watching The Loud House Season 8, fans won’t have to worry about whether or not a new season is on the horizon. The season premiered on Nickelodeon back in August with the episode “Summer Camp: Ticked Off” and still has a few more episodes to air. It’s unclear when the season will be available on Paramount+. Beyond that, The Loud House’s future is a bit murky. Although recent reports suggested the show has been canceled, both Nickelodeon and staff writer Kevin Sullivan confirmed that isn’t the case. Sullivan claimed they are “still waiting for word on a possible” Season 10. There’s been no further updates at this time.

