5 Times Vision’s Most Trusted Allies Betrayed Him (& How It Changed Him)

VisionQuest has brought the former Avenger back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a story that sees the hero trying to understand his place in the world while trying to save a young man who holds the soul of one of Vision’s sons. Along the way, he partners with AIs that he has downloaded into his computer mind and that only he can see and speak to. These include the AIs that Tony Stark built and one that was one of the Avengers’ greatest enemies, the AI that is known as Ultron. The series also shows that someone might have betrayed Vision, and this is not unusual because this has played out in Marvel Comics on more than one occasion.

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Ever since Ultron created Vision to destroy the Avengers, only for Vision to betray his own creator, the synthetic superhero has himself been betrayed more than once. These betrayals have come from those closest to him, with even the person he loved above any other using him as a weapon against his own friends and allies.

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5) ISAAC

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The worst thing that Vision ever did in Marvel Comics was attempt to take over every computer on the planet, including every country’s national security computers, to force world peace on the planet. He had good intentions, as every hero does when they want to create world peace, even though the underlying thought is that forcing countries to abandon weapons of mass destruction wouldn’t actually create peace but more paranoia. The problem here is that Vision was strongly influenced by ISAAC, the AI that had run Starfox’s home of Titan for years.

ISAAC kept giving Vision advice on how he should take control of Earth, the same way that ISAAC was given control of Titan. The problem is that Titan’s population was minuscule compared to Earth and didn’t have the different opposing governments to take into account. Despite this, ISAAC believed it knew best and finally broke through to Vision, who admitted that he had lost his ability to reason as a result. ISAAC’s influence turned Vision into a villain and destroyed the world’s trust in the Avengers.

4) The World’s Governments

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The events of “Absolute Vision” caused the world to grow in fear of Vision. While he was negatively influenced by ISAAC, in the end, he eventually came to, released control of the computers, and took responsibility for his actions. He and his wife, the Scarlet Witch, ended up joining the West Coast Avengers and returning to their role as heroes, as well as new parents, as Wanda had used magic to create a pregnancy that made her and Vision parents to twin boys, Tommy and Billy.

However, while Vision and the Avengers had put that behind them, governments around the world didn’t. A coalition of world governments created an organization, and they abducted Vision during his time with the West Coast Avengers. By the time that Wanda and the Avengers found him, this organization had completely dismantled Vision and erased all his memory banks. By the time Hank Pym reconstructed him, White Vision was born, and he had lost all memories and emotions, stripping Wanda of her husband and their kids of their father.

3) Wonder Man

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Wonder Man is, for all intents and purposes, Vision’s brother. This is because when Ultron created Vision, he used spare parts from the original Human Torch’s body and the brain patterns of Simon Williams, who had died in a self-sacrifice to save the Avengers. When Simon returned to life, he and Vision had a complicated relationship before they eventually came around and considered each other family.

This specific betrayal, though, had little to do with Wonder Man betraying the Vision, and more to do with him taking control of his own body and mind. When Hank Pym reconstructed Vision, and the new version had no memories or emotions, Wanda went to Simon to ask him to give his brain patterns to Vision again. Simon said the first time this happened was without his consent, and for that reason, he refused and wanted to keep them for himself. He had every right to make this decision, but Wanda hated him for it, considering it a betrayal.

2) Victor Mancha

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Victor Mancha is another one of Vision’s brothers, and this was in more of a natural way than Wonder Man. Victor was another robot that Ultron created to serve as a weapon in his long battle with the Avengers, making him Vision’s robot brother with the same father. Just like Vision and Jocasta before him, Victor also rebelled against his father and became a hero, joining the Runaways and eventually being accepted by Vision and the Avengers as a hero as well. This led to a problem because the U.S. government, despite hiring Vision to work for them, still didn’t completely trust him, especially after Vision created his own synthezoid family, with a new wife and kids.

The Avengers sent Victor Mancha to live with Vision to act as a spy to make sure everything was on the up-and-up. This ended badly when Vision’s son, Vin, discovered Victor, and when Victor tried to stop Vin from telling anyone, he accidentally killed Vision’s son. Vision went to kill Victor, fighting the Avengers along the way, only for Vision’s wife to kill Victor instead and then take her own life. This was the second time that a betrayal cost Vision his family.

1) Scarlet Witch

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The most heartbreaking betrayal in Vision’s history came when his own ex-wife Wanda Maximoff used him as a weapon to attack the Avengers against his will. Vision and Wanda fell in love and got married before Wanda used her magic to create twins for them. However, after Vision had his memory erased and became White Vision, and their twins blinked out of existence, Wanda and Vision grew apart. What Wanda ended up doing was unforgivable, even though she experienced a traumatic breakdown.

When the memories of their lost twins returned to her, Wanda lashed out at the Avengers in “Avengers Disassembled.” Her actions led to the deaths of Hawkeye, Jack of Hearts, and Scott Lang’s Ant-Man. However, the attack also included Wanda taking control of Vision’s body and sending him to crash a Quinjet into Avengers Mansion. After this attack, Wanda filled She-Hulk with rage, and She-Hulk ripped Vision in half, killing him. When Vision returned to life, he dismissed Wanda when she tried to apologize and refused to forgive her for a very long time for using him as a weapon to kill their friends.

What do you consider to be the most unforgivable betrayals in Vision’s history in Marvel Comics? Let us know in the comments below.