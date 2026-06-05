10 Most Powerful Members of the Vision Family, Ranked

The Vision is one of the most powerful Avengers members in history, and his family is very complicated. Of course, Vision is a synthezoid, so having a family is unusual to begin with, but when looking at Marvel Comics, there has been a careful execution of the Vision family that includes a father, grandfather, brothers, a wife, and even children. At the start, it was clearly Vision’s lineage, since Ultron created him, making the evil robot his father. Since Hank Pym created Ultron, that makes him Vision’s grandfather. Vision even got married at one point to Scarlet Witch and had two kids. After his and Wanda’s relationship ended, Vision wanted a real family and created a wife with children and a dog. Vision’s family has always been a long-running Marvel storyline.

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From the robots in Vision’s family to his extended family, here are the most powerful members of the Vision family, ranked by power.

10) Hank Pym

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Hank Pym started it all, and without the former Ant-Man, the Vision never would have existed. Hank created Ultron to protect the Earth, only to have Ultron turn into a dangerous villain who put the entire world at risk. Ultron then created Vision, and history repeated itself. Just as Ultron turned on Hank and became evil, Vision turned on Ultron and became a hero. Because Pym used his own brain patterns/encephalogram to create Ultron, that makes him Ultron’s father and Vision’s grandfather. Power-wise, he has the Pym Particles, which are powerful, but his main power is his intellect and tech, which is no match for the other Vision family members.

9) Jonas

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Vision died in Avengers: Disassembled, but when the Young Avengers formed, Iron Lad brought a Vision back when he shed his armor to escape Kang the Conqueror. The embedded Vision operating system animated the empty armor into a sentient being. He debuted in Young Avengers #5 (2005) by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. Not wanting to be Vision, this version called himself Jonas and became a member of the Young Avengers. He had a combination of Vision’s abilities and Iron Lad’s tech, making him very powerful. However, he was a younger, less experienced version and died when Doctor Doom tore him apart.

8) Speed

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Speed is the reincarnated child, Tommy, of Vision and Scarlet Witch that Wanda Maximoff created. As a child, he and his brother appeared in The Vision and the Scarlet Witch and West Coast Avengers, but he debuted in his reincarnated form as Speed in Young Avengers #10 (2006). Tommy has speed powers similar to his “uncle” on the Maximoff side, Quicksilver. His powers allow him to move, run, and react far faster than any normal human. He can generate destructive vibrational and kinetic effects, and he can vibrate his molecules to pass through or shatter matter. While super speed is a powerful ability, Speed ranks below many other Marvel speedsters.

7) Victor Mancha

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Victor Mancha is a cyborg created by Ultron, making him Vision’s “brother” in the Marvel Comics universe. Ultron built him using nanite technology and human tissue cloned from Marianella Mancha, a woman who could not conceive, so Victor would pass as fully human. He debuted in Runaways Vol. 2 #1 (2005) by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, joining the team when he learns Ultron is his “father.” Victor controls electromagnetic energy, meaning he can absorb, redirect, and blast electromagnetism, manipulate metal and electronics, and project force. He is a genuine powerhouse with reality-altering electromagnetic potential, but Victor has been beaten by powerful AIs and is not up to the level of the top-tier Vision family members.

6) Viv Vision

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Vision wanted to create his own family in the 12-issue miniseries The Vision #1 (2015) by Tom King and Gabriel Hernández Walta. This included an all-synthezoid family with wife Virginia Vision, kids Viv and Vin Vision, and a dog named Sparky. However, their happiness was not meant to be, as the Grim Reaper showed up to destroy things, causing Virginia to murder him, and then Victor Mancha accidentally killed Vin.

In the end, only the Vision and Viv Vision were left alive, and Viv went on to have a huge life outside the Vision family, eventually joining the Champions. She has density manipulation (intangibility and diamond-hard invulnerability), flight, super-strength, energy projection, and computer-like processing. Viv and Vision also carry fail-safes, so if one dies, the other can revive them. She has her father’s powers, but in a younger version without as much experience.

5) Wonder Man

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Wonder Man is Simon Williams, and it was his personality and brain patterns that Ultron based Vision’s on. This has made the two “brothers” ever since Wonder Man came back to life, and the two Avengers heroes have fought each other as much as they have teamed up. They also faced conflict when the government broke down Vision and rebuilt him, and Simon refused to allow his brainwaves to be used again. However, they still consider themselves “brothers” in the Vision family. Ionic energy permeates Wonder Man’s body, granting strength in excess of 100 tons (comparable to Thor), near-invulnerability, and flight at over 700 mph. He does not age, tire, or need food, water, or air, and his ionic form has let him survive being seemingly “killed” and reconstituted multiple times. He also seems to be immortal.

4) Wiccan

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Wiccan is the second of Vision and Scarlet Witch’s twins, who were reincarnated years later. While Speed has Quicksilver’s powers, Wiccan has his mother’s powers. He debuted as the teenage Billy Kaplan in Young Avengers #1 (2005) by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. He possesses innate reality-warping chaos-style magic, spellcasting, energy blasts, flight, teleportation, telekinesis, and reality alteration, often channeled through spoken incantations. He might end up more powerful than his mother, as he is prophesied to become the Demiurge, a near-omnipotent cosmic entity whose power frightens beings like Dormammu and who is destined to reshape the laws of magic across all universes and time. However, he constantly limits himself to keep from becoming that being, limiting his powers.

3) Vision

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Vision himself doesn’t rank at the top of the list, but that does not discount his power levels. Ultron built him using Wonder Man’s brain patterns and the shell of an android based on the original Human Torch. However, he became his own man when he betrayed his “father” and joined the Avengers. Vision debuted in The Avengers #57 (1968) by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. His powers include density manipulation, where he can phase through solid matter as an intangible “ghost” or become denser than uranium to deliver crushing, near-invulnerable blows. His forehead solar gem absorbs solar energy and fires destructive infrared and microwave beams, powering him nearly indefinitely; he also flies and possesses computer-level intellect.

2) Ultron

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Ultron created Vision, and he still remains the most powerful of the two. Hank Pym created Ultron using his own brain patterns, which is what has always caused Ultron to refer to the Avengers’ founder as his father. He debuted in The Avengers #54 (1968) and fully as Ultron in The Avengers #55, created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. Eventually, Ultron made himself an adamantium body (from Ultron-6 onward) that is virtually indestructible, powered by an internal nuclear reactor, with superhuman strength, durability, and flight. He can rebuild and upgrade himself endlessly, transferring his consciousness into new bodies and commanding armies of Ultron Sentries. In “Age of Ultron,” he conquered the entire planet and hunted humanity to near-extinction, proving his true power.

1) Scarlet Witch

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The most powerful member of the Vision family is his first wife, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. She is the mother of their children (Speed and Wiccan), and it was her brainwaves that helped create Viv Vision. She debuted in The X-Men #4 (1964) as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants alongside her twin brother Quicksilver, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. However, it was soon learned that she was not Magneto’s daughter and her real mother was the previous Scarlet Witch, while she gained her powers thanks to the High Evolutionary’s experiments and her connection to the chaos demon Chthon. Using chaos magic and probability manipulation, she remade the entire world in “House of M,” destroyed the Avengers in “Avengers Disassembled,” and de-powered 98% of the mutant population on M-Day. She is now the Sorcerer Supreme, which easily makes her the most powerful member of the Vision family.

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