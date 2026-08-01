Before His DCU Debut, Brainiac Has Cemented Himself as Superman’s Ultimate Enemy

Superman has a litany of incredible, iconic enemies. Sure, his rogues gallery isn’t as famous as Batman’s or anything, but he still commands a solid lineup of villains who are well known in and out of the comic book sphere. Obviously, his archenemy is Lex Luthor, who is renowned for battling the Man of Steel with only his insane genius and unmatched selfishness. Of course, there are plenty of other villains who love to hate Superman. General Zod is a dark reflection of Superman’s abilities. Metallo is the man with a heart made of the one mineral capable of killing Superman. Doomsday is the guy who actually killed Superman. Yet, as awesome as these and many other villains are, they don’t hold a candle to Superman’s ultimate foe, Brainiac.

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Brainiac is a mad scientist pushed to the furthest logical extreme, being a character whose sole goal is to absorb all knowledge in the universe. He achieves this by cataloguing every detail about everything. To learn about planets and their cultures, he will shrink and kidnap an entire city and leave the rest of the world to die. He’s the ultimate combination of Superman and Lex’s greatest strengths, only with all of their collective humanity removed. He’s one of the biggest threats in the universe, and as of Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand, there’s a new version of Brainiac that’s infinitely more deadly than the original: Brinianc One-Million.

From Collecting Cities to Collecting Timelines

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This Brainiac debuted at the end of Superman’s journey to the future. After the conclusion of DC K.O., Superman gained the powers of King Omega and raced to restore the future that had been tainted by Darkseid. He obviously met major resistance, namely in the form of Infinite Man, who tried to convince Superman that he had to let all but one potential Legion of Super-Heroes die. Instead, Superman chose to make it so all potential Legions could coexist, freeing the future and returning home. The Legions celebrated, but found themselves quickly caught in the midst of Brainiac One-Million. He collected every timeline with every Legion, leaving only the newest to assault.

Brainiac One-Million was another agent of Darkseid. The true King Omega knew that Superman would heal the future, and sent Brainiac to ensure that any and all futures would be impossible, except for the one where Darkseid won. This Brainiac, much larger and far more powerful, could enslave entire timelines as his predecessor did cities, and while he doesn’t admire Darkseid, the fact that they are working together just proves how insanely powerful this new version of the rogue monstrosity is. Not only is this terrifying, but it’s the perfect evolution of his character.

Collecting Futures for Knowledge and Sabotage

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Brainiac has always been defined by his two desires: ultimate knowledge and the destruction of Superman. Brainiac One-Million is the total fusion of those goals, having developed into a being who not only has total knowledge of everything in his own world, but has expanded to attain all possible knowledge. He’s plucking entire realities straight from Hypertime, studying them to learn every possibility of reality. Of course, the fact that he’s targeting the Legion of Super-Heroes is no mistake, either. They represent the hope and heroism that Superman inspires carried on into the future, making it a better place. By capturing and removing them, Brainiac One-Million is literally wiping away Superman’s legacy.

This is the perfect way to evolve a character like Brainiac. The One-Million versions of characters are meant to be the originals taken to their furthest extreme, with Superman One-Million being a far descendant of the original with even grander powers, and Batman One-Million being the ultimate warrior against the darkness, inspired to carry on by his literal childhood given form in Robin One-Million. Brainiac One-Million takes everything great about the original and expands on it in fantastic ways. It also opens the door for all kinds of interesting connections to the Legion, as Brainiac-5 is a prominent member and grapples with his relation to the villain.

Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand #1 is on sale now!

All in all, Superman’s best villain is now one of his strongest, and has leveled up everything about him. To stop Brainiac One-Million and save the future, Superman is going to need to evolve, too, and so will the brand-new Legion of Super-Heroes, which I am more than looking forward to seeing.