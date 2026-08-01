The 5 DC Comics From July 2026 Everyone Will Still Be Talking About Next Month

Keeping up with any particular media is always time-consuming, but for comic books, it’s a different beast entirely. Even if someone just focuses on superhero comics, there are countless new installments every week, and trying to consume everything is a major time and cost investment that’s way above what anyone could expect. DC alone has forty-six comics that hit the shelves every month, split between thirty-three ongoings and thirteen limited series. That’s an insane amount of books, not counting one-shots and annuals that are typically present. With so many options, it can be hard to know what’s worth picking up when you head to your local comic shop.

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That’s the exact problem we’re here to solve today. We’ll be taking a look at the five biggest, best, and/or most important comics that DC released during 2026. The comics we’re digging into are a mix of the ones that offer the best bang for your buck, be that a fantastic story or a ton of value, or the ones that are most important for understanding the DC Universe as a whole. So, with all that said, let’s dive right into the comics that DC fans will definitely still be talking about next month.

5) Action Comics #1100

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The milestone issue for DC’s foundational series is a true blue celebration of the Man of Tomorrow and everyone in his life. This comic gave us a glimpse into every side of the Superman world, giving us stories that focus on everyone from a teenage Clark to Supergirl. It brought in every writer for ongoing Superman titles, giving them each the chance to focus on their own story and the characters that they’ve been building up. It’s a wonderful mix of artists as well, giving us a true feast for the eyes with the sheer variety of styles. This issue is a love letter to Superman and his extended mythos, and truly, nobody tells that type of story better than Mark Waid.

Beyond just showing a heartfelt love for the Superman Family, this comic also sets up the next major Superman event. Each story directly and indirectly ties into the “Kingdom of Zod” storyline that is bridging every title in this department. “Kingdom of Zod” is set to exemplify everything great about every ongoing Superman title, bringing character arcs and plot threads to a wonderful conclusion, and bringing the original Man of Steel back into action. This is the Superman comic to understand “Kingdom of Zod” and the entire Superman cast, who will always define the DC Universe.

4) Absolute Superman #21

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Staying on the Man of Steel train, let’s take a look at his much darker cousin from across the multiversal pond. Absolute Superman has been going through the wringer, battling against a villain who well and truly is even stronger than him, King Shazam. Their battle already shook the world, and this finale issue somehow expanded the scale even more, raising the stakes higher than ever. Their climactic final battle reached a scale of power and presentation that very few comics manage to do while maintaining their impact, but this comic does it clearly. The final twist is absolutely terrifying in the best way possible.

Absolute Superman is a special comic. This new take on Superman pays homage to every era of the Man of Steel and focuses him in a new direction that has him tackling problems that feel both familiar and refreshingly original. This issue is a masterclass in conflict and scale, and every piece of art in it sells the impact of world-shattering punches. If you want a nuanced story where Superman battles to save a world that has forgotten how to live, or a comic with the best action on the shelves, then this issue is definitely worth your pickup.

3) Absolute Batman #22

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Keeping on the Absolute hype train, no comic hits the ground running quite like Absolute Batman. Every month, this comic is a ride of pure adrenaline and moments that make us all scream, and this newest issue maintains that trend while upping the ante even further. This issue focuses on the origins of Absolute Harley Quinn, taking us on a colorful journey through her past while she berates Batman in the modern day. The origin itself is just as haunting as we imagined, with a final twist that recontextualizes everything about Harley. The Batman side is just as incredible, furthering the battle against Scarecrow by dragging Batman even deeper into despair.

The greatest part about this issue is how it furthers the themes of this “Straw Man” arc. The entire thing has focused on the power of the narrative. By this point, it’s pretty clear that Joker and Scarecrow’s narrative of creating Batman and his dad being alive as a prisoner are both false, told to destroy Batman’s perception of who he is and be drowned in the chaos of a story that the Joker controls. Harley, meanwhile, is all about rejecting the narrative to embrace what she wants. She puts her faith in things that she knows can’t keep her safe, but convinces herself until she truly believes that they can. It’s a battle of perspective and narrative control, and Harley is the perfect counterbalance to that.

2) Dark Knights of Steel II #1

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Everyone loves a good Elseworld, and one of the most popular alternate DC worlds in recent years is Dark Knights of Steel. This reimagined the DC Universe as a fantasy world, with Superman’s rocket landing in a medieval world alongside his parents. The previous series brought us into this inventive new world, and the first issue of this sequel keeps the same energy and drive towards exploring this exciting new reality. The original was full of plot twists and incredible new takes on beloved DC characters, and this comic promises to expand even further, bringing Aquaman and Talia al Ghul into the fray.

This comic is the ultimate fusion of classic fantasy tropes and our beloved DC heroes, giving fans of both plenty to chew on. It’s narrated by Barbara Gordon, the Oracle, who promises that this adventure will be one of deep betrayal and unlimited pain. It perfectly steps back into the rhythm of the original series and instantly welcomes us back into the fold with an immediately compelling mystery and a world that never stops growing. This issue is a fantastic read as just a window into a what-if, but it’s also the first step of what promises to be an amazing story.

1) Superman (2023) #40

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It’s Prime Time for the very last time, and as sad as that makes me, I can’t deny that this arc went out with a bang. This issue was the finale to the five-part “Prime Time” storyline, where Superboy-Prime took over as Metropolis’s protector while Superman was lost in the time stream. At its heart, it was a story about redemption. Prime has done horrible, monstrous acts, including murdering countless heroes who have come back to judge him today. Manchester Black literally became the living embodiment of Prime’s sins, bringing his greatest fears to life and turning Prime’s own love for comics against him.

In the end, Prime accepted who he is and how far he has to go to earn redemption. He beat Manchester Black in a way that only he can, and dedicated himself to being the best hero he can be. The final scene of Prime talking to the audience was genuinely heartwarming, and I can’t remember the last time a comic made me feel like this. Prime was a protagonist who understood and embodied a love for comic books, and seeing him geek out and nerd rage was genuinely really fun. He’s someone who wanted to be just like his greatest hero, and what superhero fan can’t relate to that? It has me sad to say goodbye, and beyond excited for the new adventure Prime teased for next year.

Which of DC’s July comics is your favorite?