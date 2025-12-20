DC Comics Brings a Fan-Favorite Hero Back to Life (And It’s Going to Change Everything)

Wouldn’t you know it, a DC Comics hero everyone thought was dead actually managed to beat the Grim Reaper? Okay, I know it’s not exactly uncommon for comic book characters to shrug off death. But sometimes when the worst happens, DC heroes stay dead. And when it comes to the grim Absolute Universe, everything is on the table. After all, in Darkseid’s world, anything can happen, as this world was shaped to challenge DC’s greatest heroes, removing some of their greatest assets. Or, in some Absolute heroes’ cases, their greatest allies.

You never really know what to expect when it comes to the Absolute Universe. In Absolute Flash’s case, it was Wally West, generally the third person to take the Scarlet Speedster’s mantle, who became the first of his kind. Absolute Flash #1 detailed how Wally developed his powers in an accident caused by an experiment Barry Allen was working on. Sadly, while the accident blessed Wally with impressive speed, it claimed the life of Barry. But as I said, anything is possible in the Absolute Universe, including, apparently, coming back to life after shuffling off the mortal coil.

Barry Allen Returns Just as Absolute Flash Needs Him Most

Things are getting intense in Absolute Flash #10 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles. The overseer of Project Olympus, Elenore Thawne, is determined to finish her grandfather Eobard’s work and access a dimension known as the Still Point. Only Wally and his powers can access this realm now, so Elenore waits for her lapdog, Trickster, to deliver the Flash. Flash and his temporary allies, the Rogues, are figuring out the best way to break into Fort Fox when they’re attacked by another one of Thawne’s enforcers, Heat Wave.

Flash manages to get away in the chaos, but unfortunately, so does Trickster. She follows Wally into Fort Fox and tracks him. Wally begins having visions of the past, and as he becomes overwhelmed by the sight, Trickster attacks, doing her best to lead Wally back into Barry’s old lab, the place where Wally gained his powers just days earlier. Trickster is successful in shepherding Wally into Barry’s lab, and Wally’s proximity to Barry’s work activates a portal of glowing red energy. A voice from the void calls for Wally and even extends a hand to him.

But that hand and voice belong to none other than the Absolute Universe’s Reverse-Flash, Eobard Thawne. Now a hulking monstrosity made of energy, Thawne tells Wally that there can be only one of them. The monster throws Wally into the portal, which disappears into the ether, leaving Wally trapped in the Still Point with no way to get home. Thankfully, the Flash isn’t alone, as he’s greeted by a friendly and unexpected face. Barry Allen, or what appears to be a recreation of him, greets Wally and welcomes him ‘home’.

Mark My Words, This is the Beginning of the Absolute Flash Family

I can appreciate how the first issue of Absolute Flash opened up with Barry Allen’s death. That was a hell of a way to illustrate that Wally was on his own in this universe. It’s quite the appropriate and fitting challenge for him in the Absolute Universe. But I knew in my heart that Barry couldn’t stay dead. I mean, technically, he’s still physically dead, but if his spirit has lived on in the same place where Wally got his powers, it seems to me like the groundwork is being laid for an Absolute Flash Family.

Want more proof? Well, in Absolute Flash #6, we saw a flashback that showed Jay Garrick also fell into the Still Point in 1944, around the same time Thawne entered it. If Thawne’s been able to live this long and develop powers, I see no reason why Jay or Barry shouldn’t either. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not expecting this kind of thing immediately. We’re still not sure Jay survived, and honestly, who knows what’s been up with Barry in the days since his consciousness entered the Still Point?

All that said, now that we know Wally’s not the only person who survived his encounter with the Still Point experiment, this opens up a major part of the Flash mythos that, for now, seemed impossible to bring to the Absolute Universe. The Flash Family is one of the best superhero teams, and if there’s one thing that the Absolute Universe needs, it’s teams that can bring a little hope and optimism to this dire world. It might take a while, but the return of Barry Allen is a great step in the right direction for Absolute Flash.

