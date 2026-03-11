Exciting Star Trek Spinoff Takes Major Step Forward

A new Star Trek spinoff series might be coming soon, according to sources. At the moment, there are two ongoing series, with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds following Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew on the USS Enterprise, and the second being Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which follows the next generation preparing for their chance to journey into the stars. While there is no telling what the future holds for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the fate of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set in stone, with two seasons remaining, although both have already wrapped filming. Now, there is talk of a new series.

According to TrekMovie, the new series will be titled Star Trek: Year One, and as the title suggests, this will show the action immediately following the end of the Star Wars: Strange New Worlds series. At the Saturn Awards this past weekend, Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers talked about the series. “We think it would be a great [show], it’s the next thing for Star Trek, we think, in the story that we’ve been telling,” Myers said. “But it’s out of our hands.”

A Star Trek: Year One Spin-Off Has Been Pitched

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the executive producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and they have previously called this new spinoff series Star Trek: Year One. As the title suggests, this would show the original voyages of the Starship Enterprise with James T. Kirk in the captain’s chair. According to Henry, they pitched the series to Paramount/Skydance after coming up with the idea last year. He said they brought them a lot of information about their ideas, and it’s up to the network now.

While this would be a new spinoff series, it would actually be a continuation of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The last episode of Strange New Worlds will see Pike gone, and it will feature Kirk’s first day of command. This day came long before the previous television introduction of Kirk in “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” Paul Wesley, who stars as Kirk on Strange New Worlds, would return to the role in the spinoff, as would Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Martin Quinn as Scotty, and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura.

It also seems that the Strange New Worlds finale will introduce Thomas Jane as Bones McCoy and Kai Murakami as Hikaru Sulu. There is also some good news, as the sets from Strange New Worlds have not been destroyed, like the ones from Star Trek: Picard were, which messed up the idea of pitching Star Trek: Legacy using those sets. Since the Strange New Worlds sets are still around, it would cut the cost of what the spinoff series could cost Paramount.

It is also important to know that there are no Star Trek shows in active development right now. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy just wrapped its second season, but a third hasn’t been announced yet. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has wrapped its last season and is in post-production now, but Star Trek: Year One hasn’t been green-lit yet. This means it is just a waiting game for Star Trek fans as Paramount has a decision to make about the franchise’s future.

