DC Comics Just Reimagined a God-Tier Villain as a Hero in the Best Way Possible

Absolute Wonder Woman has been one of the most successful and critically acclaimed projects tied to the hit Absolute Universe. The series takes Wonder Woman in a bold new direction by making her a witch raised in Hell. More importantly, whereas previous incarnations position Wonder Woman as the ultimate champion of the Greek gods, here she’s their greatest threat. The male Greek gods of the Absolute Universe are the overarching villains of the Absolute Wonder Woman series. These gods rule over the cosmos with an iron fist and have imprisoned Diana’s Amazonian sisters. However, with the release of Absolute Wonder Woman #23 and the beginning of the “Heretic” arc, a god-tier villain and Wonder Woman’s usual archnemesis is poised to become the Last Amazon’s greatest ally.

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As intended by its creator Darkseid, the Absolute Universe is a realm brimming with corruption and despair. Whereas DC Comics’ heroes are stripped of their support systems, villains are granted unimaginable upgrades to become the rulers of the Earth. And of Wonder Woman’s customary extensive, yet underrated, rogues’ gallery, none are more iconic, powerful, and malevolent than the God of War himself, Ares. Yet, instead of standing against the Witch of the Wild Isle, Ares in the Absolute Universe may be Diana’s best shot at defeating the other male Greek gods.

Absolute Ares Supports Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

At first glance, the Absolute Universe seems like the perfect place for Ares to flourish and be stronger than any incarnation beforehand, with war, violence, distrust, and corruption fueling every aspect of this twisted world. However, when Zeus decides that the time is right to destroy the Amazon who threatens his kingdom, readers are introduced to an Ares who’s unlike anything they could have expected.

As the God of War, one would assume that Ares would relish the opportunity to meet Wonder Woman in battle and crush her attempts to defeat the male gods and make the world a better place. However, when Zeus demands that his son go down to Earth and take care of Wonder Woman, Ares, to every reader’s surprise, said no. Ares refused to stop Wonder Woman from commencing what would be the greatest war Olympus has ever seen. Yet, his motivations are beyond sheer bloodlust. Ares states that although they aren’t his children, Ares cherishes the Amazons and is furious that Zeus would unfairly imprison them. And while transforming into a terrifying mass of limbs, Ares proclaims that the chaos of the upcoming war can’t be contained.

Surprisingly, this is the most mythologically accurate version of Ares DC Comics has ever created. Where DC portrays Ares as a malevolent villain, the Greeks viewed him with more nuance. While he was oftentimes feared and hated by the gods and many humans for his bloodlust, some Greeks, dependent on their location or status, viewed Ares as a necessary evil. Ares was a symbol of strength and courage, as well as the humanity soldiers often had to abandon to survive on the front lines. Additionally, while DC Ares is the archenemy of the Amazons, in Greek mythology he was their patron god, teacher, and progenitor. In fact, in real Greek mythology, Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother, was Ares’ daughter.

While in the Absolute Universe Ares still is not the father of the Amazons, the loyalty and reverence he has for them is ripped straight from classic myths. And with Absolute Wonder Woman being the last of the Amazons, Ares seems ready to aid her in battle.

An Alliance of War and Peace

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The cover of Absolute Wonder Woman #23 features the Witch of the Wild Isle standing with Ares, suggesting that in the coming issues they will have some form of alliance against the other gods who are coming to destroy the heroine. And while it’s certainly an unexpected partnership, the team-up of Wonder Woman and Ares could provide a compelling character dynamic that examines the relationship between war, peace, and rebellion in the face of oppression.

Despite her upbringing in the pits of Hell and access to countless terrifying spells, what has made Absolute Wonder Woman such an endearing character is that she’s still kind and merciful to all. Still, Wonder Woman was raised from infancy by Circe and the Greek goddesses to become a warrior who would end Zeus’s reign of terror. Wonder Woman cherishes peace but is willing to fight the gods themselves if it means a world governed by hope and justice rather than despair and tyranny. And that’s where Ares comes in. Tyranny is the ultimate enemy of chaos, which Ares personifies. This fact, along with his loyalty to the Amazons and the Greek goddesses like Hera, makes Ares’ motivation to tear down Zeus’s oppressive regime all the greater.

All the Greek goddesses granted Wonder Woman gifts to make her humanity’s savior and the perfect weapon against Zeus. For Ares, he will undoubtedly support her great courage and defiance against the impossible odds that she’ll be facing. The question remains: how will Wonder Woman interact with Ares once this alliance is formed? Ares would undoubtedly be furious whenever Wonder Woman shows mercy to her enemies. If they do fight together on the battlefield, their dynamic could be a fascinating examination of when violence and restraint are necessary during a rebellion against a tyrannical regime. On the other hand, Ares may try to corrupt Wonder Woman to make her more bloodthirsty. While at the same time, Wonder Woman could try to help Ares see the power of kindness.

Ares and Wonder Woman may seem like opposites. Yet, they have the same goal of creating a rebellion against those who oppress the downtrodden. Even if the two eventually become enemies because of their differing views on how the rebellion can or should end, for now they seem like the Absolute Universe’s best chance to defeat the divine tyrants who rule Mount Olympus.