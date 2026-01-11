5 Wonder Woman Villains We Want to See in the Absolute Universe

Absolute Wonder Woman has been one of the most successful and critically acclaimed titles in the Absolute Universe because of its clever reimagining of the Princess of Themyscira as a witch from Hell. And just like with Wonder Woman, the Absolute Universe offers intriguing reimagining of many of her most iconic villains, including Veronica Cale, Cheetah, Circe, Doctor Poison, and Queen Clea. Absolute Wonder Woman’s rogues’ gallery is even greater than her mainline counterpart because all the male Greek Gods, including Zeus, are positioned as her overarching and most powerful adversaries. Still, there are plenty of other notable Wonder Woman villains in DC Comics that have the potential for fantastic reinterpretations in the Absolute Universe.

In a world where evil reigns supreme, there’s a lot that could be done with these classic Wonder Woman villains, whether they have connections to the corrupt US National Security Advisor Veronica Cale or the pantheon of cruel Greek Gods. Giganta has already been confirmed to be the next major villain Absolute Wonder Woman faces in her series. These are the other enemies of the Princess of Themyscira that can be made even more deadly in the Absolute Universe.

5) Silver Swan

Absolute Batman and Absolute Superman have both offered gratuitous body horror as a product of human experimentation, so the inclusion of Vanessa Kapatelis, aka Silver Swan, would be perfect. In the main universe, Vanessa was a friend of Wonder Woman until she was kidnapped by villains and turned into a killer cyborg, brainwashed with the sole mission of killing her former friend. With such a backstory already in place, there’s a lot of potential for the Absolute Universe to make Vanessa’s transformation even more grotesque and tragic. It also wouldn’t be a stretch for Veronica Cale to create all-new villains to destroy Wonder Woman. And with Silver Swan’s sonic scream, enhanced strength, and razor-sharp wings, she would be a significant threat to the Last Amazon.

4) Doctor Cyber

In the Absolute Universe, Wonder Woman is a powerful witch with access to countless spells, so the technologically advanced Doctor Cyber would be a great foil to the mystical hero. There have been two versions of Doctor Cyber in the main DC continuity, both of which use technology to fight Wonder Woman. If the Absolute Universe were to introduce Doctor Cyber, she would most likely be a terrifying cybernetic abomination who works with Veronica Cale to help enforce her grip over the world. This version of the character could spread misinformation and try to destroy Wonder Woman’s image and thereby offer great commentary on AI-generated fake news. And if Doctor Cyber were to clash with Wonder Woman, it would be the ultimate battle between science and magic.

3) Hercules

Where the main universe version of Hercules constantly flip-flops between being a hero and villain, the Absolute Universe has the chance to make the most coherent and menacing version of the God of Strength in DC Comics. Much of the history of the imprisoned Amazons of Themyscira remains unexplored. And Hercules may have played a role in their confinement. In the main universe, the Amazons cut themselves off from Man’s World because Hercules had enslaved, assaulted, and pillaged their people. The Absolute Universe could expand on this initial idea and make Hercules partly responsible for the Amazons’ being trapped on their island and separated from their princess Diana. Hercules could also act as Zeus’s loyal and savage enforcer against Wonder Woman.

2) Doctor Psycho

In the main universe, the telepathic and misogynistic Doctor Psycho is one of Wonder Woman’s most hateful enemies. And in the Absolute Universe, where villains have all the power in society, Doctor Psycho could take his mind-control abilities and toxic views on women and project them on a much larger scale. Whether through having his psychic powers drastically enhanced or through running a major news/entertainment company, Doctor Psycho could actively work to make the world a more hateful and prejudicial place by spreading lies and bigoted propaganda to the masses. Along with his corrupting influence on the world, Doctor Psycho’s mind-breaking telepathy would also offer a unique challenge to Wonder Woman and her arsenal of spells.

1) Ares

In a universe dominated by evil, corruption, and violence, the Absolute Universe could debut the most powerful version of Ares ever seen in DC Comics. As the Greek God of War, Ares grows stronger as conflict escalates worldwide. And with countless villains orchestrating wars, societal unrest, and oppression across the globe, Ares would be practically unstoppable. Given the fact that all the male Greek Gods in the Absolute Universe are stated to be vile and cruel, Ares should be chief among their ranks. He could either act as Zeus’ strongest enforcer, or perhaps even the puppet master manipulating the King of Olympus for his own sadistic motivations. In every universe, Ares is the greatest threat to Wonder Woman’s mission of peace, and the Absolute Universe should be no different.

