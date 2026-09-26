7 Essential Teenage Superhero Teams in DC Comics

DC Comics practically invented the concept of adolescent superheroes with the introduction of Robin and other sidekicks. Of course, it was inevitable that these young sidekicks would want to spread their wings and make a name for themselves outside their mentor’s shadow. Often, once these costumed teens strike out on their own, they come together to fight villains none of them can face alone. These young alliances go from superhero teams to fire-forged found families that stick together no matter what comes their way. Some of DC Comics’ most iconic and influential teams have been made up of teenage superheroes who balance high school with saving the world.

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DC Comics is full of heroes who haven’t yet become fully fledged adults but still risk their lives to protect others. These teenage superhero teams serve as some of the primary defenders of the DC Universe.

7) Infinity Inc.

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The Justice Society were the primary heroes of DC Comics’ Golden Age, and their descendants came together to honor their heroism as the superhero team Infinity Inc. Before Crisis on Infinite Earths, when the Justice Society was based solely on Earth-Two, many children of JSA heroes and villains came together to make a name for themselves as a new superhero team. The original roster Infinity Inc. included Atom’s godson Nuklon, Hawkman’s son Silver Scarab and godson Northwind, Green Lantern’s children Jade and Obsidian, Wonder Woman’s daughter Fury, and Brainwave Jr. A time-displaced teenage Star-Spangled Kid soon joined Infinity Inc. and became their leader. Over time, other legacy heroes like Power Girl and Huntress became honorary members of Infinity Inc. Although the team has fallen into obscurity since Crisis on Infinite Earths, many of its members have gone on to become core members of the Justice Society and they have continued their families’ legacies, while forging their own.

6) Forever People

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Even the gods have free-spirited teenagers amongst their ranks. New Genesis is the homeworld of the benevolent New Gods, who protect the multiverse from Darkseid and the armies of Apokolips. The newest members of this eternal war are the Forever People, five teenage New Gods who, after graduating from the Academy of Higher Conscience, were tasked with traveling to Earth to help advance humanity to the next step of evolution. Naturally, the Forever People also protect Earth from Darkseid’s forces. The roster consists of Big Bear, Beautiful Dreamer, Mark Moonrider, Serifan, and Vykin. Each of these New God children possesses incredible powers on their own, but if they ever find themselves in danger, they can also use their alien supercomputer, the Mother Box, to summon the towering Infinity Man. The Forever People control Infinity Man and use his near-unlimited cosmic power to defeat those who would threaten humanity. Together, the Forever People represent the next generation of New Gods who’ll lead humanity to a bright future.

5) Gen 13

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Gen 13 got their start in Image Comics’ Wildstorm Universe before bringing their heroic escapades to the DC Universe. These kids are the thirteenth generation of a super soldier program created by the intelligence agency International Operations. The agency’s experiments produced five teenagers who developed extraordinary superpowers. Caitlin Fairchild is superhumanly strong; Freefall can manipulate gravity; Grunge can replicate other people’s powers; Rainmaker can control the weather; and Burnout can create fire. When Gen 13 realized that they were going to be used as living weapons, they rebelled and escaped International Operations determined to chart their own course. On their own, they became superheroes, but their adventures are not limited to fighting crime. The members of Gen 13 oftentimes find themselves involved in romantic drama. Although Gen 13 never reached the same level of popularity in DC as they did originally in Wildstorm, the team and its members have all found their own special niches throughout their new universe.

4) Shazam Family

Shazam and the rest of his family may look like superpowered adults, but make no mistake: their roster consists almost entirely of teens and pre-teens. Orphan Billy Batson was just a 15-year-old kid when the wizard Shazam chose him to become a god-like hero. By saying the word “Shazam,” Billy can transform into a superhero with the powers of Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Soon afterward, Billy discovered that he can also share his newfound gifts with his foster siblings Mary Bromfield, Freddy Freeman Jr., Pedro Peña, Eugene Choi, and Darla Dudley. By spreading this god-like power with his foster siblings, Shazam created his own superpowered family to fight the forces of evil. Of this family, Mary is the oldest at 18, while Darla is the youngest at only 10 years old. As time went on, some adults have been inducted into the Shazam Family, namely Uncle Marvel, the Lieutenant Marvels, and even Black Adam. However, at their core, the Shazam Family are children who came together to become a found family.

3) Young Justice

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When the original Teen Titans grew up, a new age of adolescent heroes rose to fill their place: Young Justice. The founding members of Young Justice were the legacy heroes Superboy, Tim Drake Robin, and Impulse, with Cassandra Sandsmark, aka Wonder Girl, joining soon after. The android Justice League hero Red Tornado oversaw these heroes. When Young Justice wasn’t goofing off and engaging in teen drama, they were saving the world from aliens and supervillains. Over time, practically every teenage DC hero from the early 2000s has joined Young Justice, including Arrowette, Miss Martian, Secret, Captain Marvel Jr., and Lagoon Boy. When the original team dispersed, a new iteration of Young Justice would emerge, made up of old and new members. Of course, Young Justice’s greatest claim to fame is its hit Cartoon Network series, still considered one of DC’s best animated shows. With such popularity, Young Justice will always hold an important role in protecting the DC Universe.

2) Legion of Superheroes

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When Superman was just Superboy, he was greeted by the Legion of Superheroes, the very first teenage superhero team in DC Comics. Originally made up of the adolescent trio Cosmic Boy, Saturn Girl, and Lightning Lad, the Legion of Superheroes hails from the 31st century, when mankind has spread across the stars and has formed alliances with numerous alien worlds. The Legion protects this future from terrifying villains like the Fatal Five and Darkseid. Since their introduction, the Legion has grown into one of the most expansive rosters in DC Comics, with members from across the universe including Brainiac 5, Phantom Girl, Timberwolf, Mon-El, Ultra Boy, Chameleon Boy, Bouncing Boy, and Duplicate Girl. Although the original trio has since grown up, the Legion keeps recruiting superpowered adolescents and training them to become real heroes at the Legion Academy. The Legion of Superheroes represents the best possible future for the DC Universe.

1) Teen Titans

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Outside the Justice League, no team is more iconic in DC Comics than the Teen Titans. The original incarnation of the Teen Titans was comprised solely of sidekicks like Robin, Kid Flash, Aqualad, Wonder Girl, and Speedy, who all wanted to step out of the shadows of their mentors. Of course, the team wouldn’t become truly beloved until the 1980s, when an all-new Teen Titans was created with both old and new heroes. The roster of Robin, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Donna Troy, and Kid Flash became immediate hits. They were not only a superhero team, but also a surrogate family that stayed together through thick and thin. The Teen Titans have been at the center of some of DC’s most memorable storylines, including “The Judas Contract” and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. Over the years, the Teen Titans have taken many forms, comprising both former sidekicks and independent adolescent heroes. Yet no matter what form they take, the Teen Titans will always stand as some of DC’s greatest superheroes.