Absolute Batman is Finally Bringing Together DC Comics’ Greatest Superhero Team

Absolute Batman has been a non-stop rollercoaster and one of the most popular and successful comics in recent DC history. Part of the appeal is the Dark Knight as a working-class engineer who is fighting against a seemingly unstoppable corrupt system orchestrated by the Joker. In this universe, the Clown Prince of Crime has taken everything that’s usually associated with Batman, including his wealth, mansion, training, and even his Robins. Yet with even all of that stripped away, Batman continues the fight for Gotham. Now, Batman is finally ready to assemble one of the greatest and most iconic superhero teams of all time: the Bat-Family.

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Absolute Batman #24 delivers the finale of “The Straw Man” storyline that brought Bruce to his lowest point. Batman’s been framed by Scarecrow and Clayface for the murders of both Jim Gordon and Tim Drake; Bruce discovered that the Joker had his father imprisoned for years; and the Robins are hunting him down. Yet even with the entire city against him, Batman not only defeats Scarecrow, but also gives someone else the chance to join his heroic crusade to bring the Joker to justice: Barbara Gordon.

Barbara Gordon is the First Member of the Absolute Bat-Family

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Absolute Batman has been delivering hit after hit with its bold reinterpretations of classic Batman allies and enemies. The Absolute Universe’s Barbara Gordon made her debut in Absolute Batman #1 as a cop who sympathizes with Batman’s mission to protect Gotham. Hype around Barbara fulfilling her destiny as Batgirl grew when DC unveiled her official costume as a teaser for Absolute Batman #24 several months ago. Now that the comic’s finally here, Barbara has taken up the mantle of “the Bat” and is set to join Batman as the first official member of the Absolute Bat-Family.

From the beginning, Barbara has always been among the most outspoken defenders of Batman, even when the police and media deem him a menace. For example, when Batman was framed for the murder of her father, Barbara didn’t buy that the Dark Knight could do such a thing. Barbara’s been talking to Batman through a cowl she picked up and demanding answers about what happened to her father. Instead, Batman gives her coordinates to one of his tunnel hideouts. There, Barbara finds what Batman left for her: a series of cowls, a non-lethal shotgun, and a modified version of her father’s coat. Barbara’s discovery and transformation into the Bat are interlaced with Alfred’s monologue about how Batman inspires the best in people.

Now all suited up, Barbara is ready to avenge his father’s murder and protect Gotham alongside Batman. Barbara’s recruitment into Batman’s crusade marks the beginning of the Absolute Universe’s version of the Bat-Family. “The Straw Man” focused on the Joker and Scarecrow breaking Batman down mentally so he’d be completely alone. Yet despite their best efforts, the Dark Knight has bounced back to recognize that he needs the help of others if he has any hope of victory.

What Does the Future Hold for the Absolute Bat-Family?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In the main DC Universe, the Bat-Family has grown a lot over the years to include numerous Gotham vigilantes who act as Batman’s greatest allies. Having Absolute Batman, who has had many of his resources and the Robins stripped away, finally start building his Bat-Family is a huge win for the character. Of course, even with the arrival of the Bat, this now raises the question of who else will be joining the Absolute Bat-Family.

Many potential candidates for the Absolute Bat-Family exist, but whether they become official members is still up in the air. Alfred has undoubtedly sworn allegiance to Batman. Bruce’s childhood friends Killer Croc, Penguin, Two-Face, and Riddler are a bit trickier to pin down. The friends have shown they want to help Batman, but after the Dark Knight lashed out at them and was framed for murder, Penguin and Two-Face believe Bruce is too damaged to be helped. Meanwhile, Croc and Riddler still seem to want to help Bruce. Harley Quinn and Catwoman started as allies of Batman but have left to pursue their own missions. There’s also the possibility that at least one Robin, namely Dick Grayson, will see through the Joker’s schemes and team up with Batman.

Gotham has always been portrayed as a city too corrupt and crime-ridden for anyone to handle alone. This idea is even more apparent in the brutal Absolute Universe, which has Batman without his usual finances and gadgets. Barbara Gordon’s emergence as the Bat shows the war against the Joker isn’t lost and that Batman is inspiring others to be their own heroes. She will undoubtedly be the first of many to become official members of the Bat-Family. Batman will need to grow his family quickly since he’s now marching to face the Joker head-on at his mansion. No matter the exact roster, the formation of the Absolute Bat-Family, made up of notable heroes and villains, will be an incredible saga and the greatest asset in Batman’s quest for justice.