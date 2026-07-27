Marvel Just Brought Back It’s Best Team But We Still Need an MCU Version

Marvel Comics has brought back one of its best teams of antiheroes, and it is time to finally see them arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after the recent San Diego Comic-Con announcements. In Marc Spector: Moon Knight #6 (2026) by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik, the issue opens with Clea Strange calling Moon Knight to her for a specific reason. She has a mission that she needs to undertake, and she needs specific heroes and antiheroes to join her. Her request is that Moon Knight assemble these characters to help out, but he has been asked to hide the specific reason they are needed.

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Clea has called on Moon Knight as a member of the Midnight Sons, and she has asked him to assemble a team of heroes and antiheroes who all have a reason to hate him.

Moon Knight Has Reassembled the Midnight Sons

Image Courtesy of Marvel

So far in Marc Spector: Moon Knight, Moon Knight has been battling a living house called the Mansion Ravenous, and he failed to beat it when his own sentient, soul-stealing sword, Ginnarr, betrayed him to the house to become a dragon in its own right. This means that all of Marc’s loved ones are now trapped in the living house, and he needs help saving them. He then went to Clea Strange and asked for her help, and she informed him that the only way they could defeat the house was to reform the Midnight Sons.

The Midnight Sons made their Marvel Comics debut in Ghost Rider #28 (1992) by Howard Mackie and Andy Kubert. However, the team itself has an ancient origin, as the Order of the Midnight Sons was in existence over 20,000 years ago when they formed to fight the demon Zarathos, the Lilin, and the Fallen. Since that time, the Midnight Sons have consisted of a group of heroes who have had a “taste for damnation” that they can draw on to fight the same thing from happening to others.

During their debut in Marvel Comics, it was Doctor Strange who was tasked with gathering the “Nine” that comprised the Midnight Sons to prevent the return of Lilith. These included a few heavy hitters in Marvel, with Ghost Rider, Morbius, and the Nightstalkers, which included Blade and Hannibal King. They stopped Zarathos and the Fallen, and they fought everything from zombies to Mephisto. It was the latter that brought in Moon Knight the last time, as Clea Strange enlisted him to help rescue Doctor Strange from Las Vegas the night Johnny Blaze died (The “Damnation” storyline, 2018).

Now, Clea has asked Moon Knight to reform the Midnight Sons again to save his people, and the names she gave him included a mix of normal members of the team and one surprising addition. Moon Knight and Clea are joined here by Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider, Blade, and Daredevil. Moon Knight told Robbie he needed help saving his “family,” and that was all it took. Blade needed no explanation because Blade said, “When the brand of the Midnight Sons is lit, I will answer. Now and forever.” For Daredevil, it was Moon Knight asking for help to save his friends, including Tigra.

However, as with the best Midnight Sons stories, this one has an underlying mystery. Moon Knight got these heroes to trust him, but he is hiding something. As he told Clea, “if they knew, if they understood why it has to be them, they’d never agree to be Midnight Sons.” Moon Knight then admitted he is “playing as dirty as it takes.”

Ghost Rider in the MCU Should Lead to the Midnight Sons Debut

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The return of the Midnight Sons in the pages of Marc Spector: Moon Knight comes at the same time as the San Diego Comic-Con, and one of Marvel’s biggest announcements was the upcoming Ghost Rider movie starring Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze. This is coming instead of the long-rumored Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali. The Blade movie was supposed to lead to a Midnight Sons movie, but with Ghost Rider coming instead, it is expected to still lead to the supernatural team-up movie. It is long overdue.

Blade was teased in the mid-credits of Eternals, where Dane Whitman found the Ebony Sword and then Blade showed up offscreen and spoke to him. With an Oscar-winning actor signed on to play Blade, it seemed a no-brainer that it would come soon. However, the Blade movie kept getting delayed, and now it doesn’t seem like it is coming at all. That said, expect Blade to be part of the Midnight Sons when it spins off of Ghost Rider in the MCU, and the lineup here in Marc Spector: Moon Knight could indicate that Moon Knight could also join them after his underrated Disney+ streaming series.

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