Superman #1 Is Nearly Impossible to Find and a Rare Copy Just Went Up for Auction

There are some comics that don’t need any introduction and Superman #1 is right up there with the most significant comic book releases of all time. That means when the chance to purchase the Golden Age grail that put the Man of Steel front and center for the first time comes along, there is no chance it is not going to bring with it a lot of bids and potentially record-breaking prices. As part of an auction at Goldin, an incredibly rare copy of Superman’s first full adventure, dated Summer 1939, is already at $43,200 with more than 20 days to go before the sale concludes. Given the interest already being shown in this comic and Superman being back in the mind of superhero moviegoers thanks to James Gunn’s DCU movies, there is a strong likelihood that the price will not be staying under six-figures for very long.

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Superman #1 saw the Kryptonian headlining his own comic for the first time ever, less than a year after his Action Comics #1 debut. It was all the proof needed that superheroes could be a lucrative business, essentially paving the way for the hundreds of popular masked vigilantes, world-saving aliens, and armored heroes that we see today. If Superman had not been an instant runaway success, then it is possible that superheroes would never have become the pop culture money-makers they are today. Superman #1 was written by Jerry Siegel with illustrations by Joe Shuster. The comic featured the origin story that everyone is now familiar with as Kal-El is blasted off his home planet bound for a Kansas farm on Earth. It really is one of those items that fully warrants the line…and the rest is history.

Superman #1 Is a Grail That Commands Heroic Prices

Courtesy of Goldin

This comic is no stranger to blockbuster prices, but there is something that can make or break this kind of auction and that is the grading. Based on its significance in comic book history should be enough to almost guarantee several hundred thousand dollars being offered when the hammer falls, but there is a chance it could go even higher than that. Can it break $1 million? History says probably not, that does not make it impossible. One important aspect of this auction is that the comics is a restored copy, graded CGC Restored 5.0 with cream to off-white pages. This puts it it a lower tier compared to some recent auctions that have really soared to incredible heights.

Last November, a near-perfect copy with a CGC 9.0 grading sold in a Heritage auction for a staggering $9.12 million. This auction saw that copy of Superman #1 become the most valuable comic book of all time, ironically dethroning a $6 million copy of the Man of Steel’s debut appearance in Action Comics #1. Other notable sales have included a graded CGC 8.0 one which sold for $5.3 million in 2022, and a lower CGC 7.0 example which attracted a winning bid of $2.34 million in 2024. With a lower grading and the fact it is a restored copy means that the final price of this latest version is reliant on how much someone wants to get their hands on a copy of this history-making piece of comic book lore, whatever the cost. Those hoping to throw in a bid had best get some money together quickly, as the price is already ramping up, and the countdown to the final rush of bids is already underway.