Static Just Made His Long-Awaited DC Return But His New Status Quo Comes With a Major Problem

Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes, and they all command a different type of fanbase. Some huge heroes have fanbases that eclipse every hero around them, and some have small, dedicated fans who practically all know each other on a first-name basis and pray for their fave to get another starring role. The point being, every superhero has some kind of fanbase, be it a universal cultural appreciation or a cult following. No matter how long a hero is out of the spotlight, their fans will always clamor for them to come back. In terms of dedication, Static has one of the strongest fanbases out there, and they are finally getting their wish.

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Static has been out of the limelight for way too long. The last time he starred in an ongoing comic was over a decade ago, and he’s had practically zero appearances outside of limited series, but ever since he officially returned to continuity in New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident, fans have been begging for him to make more frequent showings. Their calls were finally answered when it was announced that Static would be joining the newest incarnation of DC’s underrated hero team, the Titans. As of New Titans #38, he’s officially joined the team, but his return is coupled with a supercharged problem.

DC’s Newest Titan Has a Shocking Secret

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman Jon Kent recruited Static at the end of the previous issue, and he spent this one showing Virgil around the new Mount Titans. Unfortunately, that also meant giving him a front-row seat to all the interpersonal drama that threatened to rip the team apart. Between Nightwing’s overbearing training pushing Batgirl to the brink, Eva not understanding human emotions, Kid Devil pushing all of Superman’s buttons, and everything the others have going on, it was enough to push Static to reveal his secret entirely by accident. See, he spent the entire time either avoiding using his powers or making excuses as to why he couldn’t control them. In the end, he revealed that he recently received a massive power boost and now couldn’t regulate his powers when he cut loose.

Static has always been a pretty powerful character. He has next-level electrokinesis, which lets him do everything from control electricity finely enough to reset his brain and snap free of the Anti-Life Equation to generate enough energy to overload Granny Goodness’s mind-control machine. It was actually that last feat that seems to have left such an impact on his powers. In DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special, Granny Goodness wanted to use Static as a battery to enhance her mind-control device to a planet-wide radius, but Static destroyed it with a counter energy wave, despite it being made of supposedly indestructible Apokilipitian tech.

Given that this machine specifically used Delta-Waves to control people, and Static had been out of the superhero game for so long, it’s entirely possible that this machine’s explosion had an effect on his abilities. He’s always been able to absorb and channel energy, but this was Apokiliptian tech, and Granny Goodness is well-known for corrupting just about everything she touches. The explosion could have easily supercharged him beyond his limits, and since he’s been sitting on the sidelines so long, his powers evolved beyond a point where he could control them. He got rusty and more powerful at the same time, which is a terrible combination for not accidentally causing blackouts.

A Fan-Favorite Finally Returning

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

At the end of the day, even with this new change to how he operates, fans are just ecstatic to see Static make his way back into an ongoing series. His last ongoing was his New 52 series, Static Shock (2011), which only lasted for eight issues and massively changed his status quo and how he worked. After that series ended, he all but faded from DC entirely. Plenty of other smaller heroes got big or supporting roles over the years, but Static has remained in the shadows. Heck, Air Wave has become a big player in DC while Static has been gone. Air Wave!

Virgirl has always been a strange character to have in continuity, given the push and pull of the Dakotaverse as its own universe versus being a part of the Prime DC Universe, but whenever he is present, fans love him. Now, they’re getting all they can of Dakota’s number one hero, as not only is he becoming a major player in the Titans, but he’s even getting his own upcoming series. The incredible team of Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui will be bringing Static back to the superhero community full time very soon, so all Static fans have a whole lot to look forward to.

Every fan of an often-ignored hero prays for the day when their favorite gets the respect and attention they deserve. For Static fans, that day has finally come, and I cannot wait to see him back in action once again!

New Titans #38 is on sale now!