The Flash Just Reinvented Two Classic Villains, And One Has Never Been More Dangerous

The Flash is one of DC’s biggest heroes, which comes down mainly to two big factors. For one, he’s been DC’s embodiment of change. Nearly every time there’s a massive, comic book-altering change to the DC multiverse, the Flash has been at its head. Barry Allen kick-started the Silver Age, and he was the hero who popularized DC’s multiverse with “Flash of Two Worlds.” Heck, the Flash was the character to save reality in Crisis on Infinite Earths and was the catalyst for the New 52 reboot. The Flash has always been the character DC used to usher in new eras and ideas, and that’s exactly what he’s set to do in the Absolute Universe.

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The Absoltue Universe has redefined everything about DC’s most classic characters, putting them in a much darker world and stripping them of all but their barest essentials. That includes heroes and villains. The second biggest factor in the Flash’s success is his eclectic, impressive array of villains. From the iconic Rogues to the Reverse-Flash, every Scarlet Speedster has faced trials that have pushed them to their limits. Absolute Flash #18 just made everything more dangerous by introducing two villains who have ruined Wally’s life like no others. Hunter Zolomon and Abra Kadabra are here, and the latter is more terrifying than ever before.

Double the Debuts, Double the Danger

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In the Absolute Universe, Zolomon is a DEO agent who tackles esoteric and supernatural threats to the world. Elenore Thawne directed him to find and kill Wally West. He was the agent chosen because, unlike in the Prime Universe, Zolomon had his powers before he met Wally. Just like his Prime counterpart, his powers let him mimic superspeed, but aren’t actually moving quickly. Instead, he can send himself one minute into the past or future. To an outside observer, it looks like he’s zipping around, but he’s actually seeing into the future, then sending himself back to the past in the space he needs to be. He completely decimated Wally, having him at his mercy.

Meanwhile, Abra Kadabra was a DEO captive that Zolomon was forced to bring along on the mission. The mad wizard dealt with the populace while Zolomon nabbed Flash, but he went above and beyond in his endeavor. From the moment he appeared, Abra Kadabra was seemingly manipulating reality, turning people into monstrous shapes or piles of fleshy goop. Ralph Dibney was turned into a rubber bundle of stretched limbs, and Grodd was decapitated, the villain pulling his head out of a hat. He relished in the agony he caused, but everything might not be what it seems.

This is a whole lot of destruction for the DEO to unleash, even with Thawne at the head. This would draw way too much attention, which is why none of this is probably real. Grodd continuously shouted liar before he was “killed,” which leads me to believe that, just like the original, the Absolute Abra Kadabra is a fraud. He’s likely casting major, lifelike illusions or using some kind of hypnosis to convince people that everything he’s doing is real. Abra Kadabra is only here for the show, which brings us to the biggest and greatest point about the Absolute Universe.

Big Changes Without Overwriting Character

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Zolomon and Abra Kadabra are very different from their mainline versions. Zolomon is an agent who is out to keep people safe, but he’s also a supernatural soldier who has powers of his own. Abra Kadabra has always craved audience approval, but now he seems to be a sadistic monster who revels in torment and agony. Yet, they are also very clearly the same characters. Zolomon has always been a man who works for a larger entity who strives to keep the peace and do the right thing, taking the hard choices onto himself. Abra Kadabra is a fraudulent man posing as a magician for fame and glory, hiding his inability to do anything real.

The Absolute Universe excels not because it reimagines DC’s characters, but because it does so without sacrificing the core of the character. From Abra Kadabra to Superman, every Absolute character has a fresh coat of paint and new origins that change everything, but they are still clearly the characters we know and love. Batman is a scarred man striving to keep others from feeling the pain he does. Superman is a symbol of undying hope who fights to save everyone. Wonder Woman is endlessly compassionate and connects with people on an undeniably true level.

The Absolute Universe thrives because it gives these characters modernized origins and new directions, but they come from the same starting point. These are clearly the same characters at their core, and we cannot get enough of this style of reinvention.

Absolute Flash #18 is on sale now!