Doctor Octopus is rightfully recognized as one of Spider-Man’s most powerful, intelligent, and iconic villains. Now that Marvel Comics has introduced the horror-themed Midnight Universe, it has begun to craft the most disturbing reimaginings of the Wall-Crawler and his rogues’ gallery. Spider-Man himself has gone from a witty, colorful hero to an abomination of mad science, with a mutated spider merged onto his chest. And if that’s how Marvel depicts its most beloved hero, then his villains are bound to be even more terrifying. Nowhere is that clearer than with the release of Midnight Spider-Man‘s second issue and the debut of Midnight Doctor Octopus.

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Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man have one of the most heated rivalries in Marvel Comics. The Web-Slinger is frequently confronting the mad scientist and his evil plans. Meanwhile, in the Midnight Universe, Doc Ock is not only set up as the first big bad that Spider-Man must face, but he’s responsible for the hero’s newfound powers. And to top it all off, Marvel has reimagined Doc Ock’s most iconic feature to make him an absolute monster.

Midnight Doctor Octopus Makes His Terrifying Debut

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Whenever people think of Doctor Octopus, their first thought is always the weapons that provide him his namesake. These are the four giant mechanical tentacles permanently fused to Doc Ock’s body which give him the strength and agility to match Spider-Man. His tentacles combined with his brain power make Doc Oct both an intellectual and physical threat to Peter. However, Midnight Spider-Man #2, titled “The Eight-Handed Man,” gives us the most disturbing and creative reimagining of the villain’s signature appendages to date.

In the Midnight Universe, Dr. Otto Octavius is a lead researcher at Oscorp and a supervisor of the Augustine Project. This project indirectly led to a random spider being pumped full of radiation and drugs which then sneaked its way into Peter’s backpack and merged with him. When Felicia Hardy, an Oscorp employee, is brought to Octavius’ lab, we see the Midnight Universe’s incarnation of Doc Ock. Instead of four mechanical arms, Octavius uses brain implants to puppeteer four people whose humanity and individuality have been stripped away through cybernetics. These four cyborg servants collectively act as Octavius’ eight arms when conducting his inhuman experiments. Octavius even threatens to add Felicia to his collection of cyberized slaves if she fails him.

The concept behind Midnight Doctor Octopus is unbelievably creepy: he bends the minds of these innocent people to his will and uses them as tools. Superior Spider-Man already showed that the regular Doc Ock can hijack other people’s minds, but his Midnight incarnation is on another level. Few other versions of Doc Ock have come even close to that level of cruelty. Doc Ock has always been a villain whose greatest weapon is his intellect and seeing him use it to directly control others shows his utter lack of empathy. These cyborgs are also likely heavily armed, ensuring they’ll be an organized, deadly fighting force against Spider-Man. All this together makes Doctor Octopus one of the most powerful and threatening villains Midnight Spider-Man could face.

Doctor Octopus is the Perfect Enemy for Midnight Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The basic premise of Midnight Spider-Man is that after Peter is mutated by the spider, he must desperately try to resist the creature’s feral influence. Overall, the story is one of control as Spider-Man frantically tries to avoid becoming a monster. Midnight Spider-Man #2 already shows that this goal is an uphill battle, as Peter savagely rips apart Oscorp goons without a shred of remorse or sanity. Doctor Octopus and his servants represent Spider-Man’s ultimate fear: losing his humanity and control over his own body and mind to a malevolent corporation.

Now that Octavius and the rest of Oscorp know that Peter is alive and mutated by the spider, they will do everything in their power to capture him. They’ll undoubtedly send all manner of mercenaries and monstrosities to hunt down Peter and bring him to Oscorp’s lab for experimentation and possible weaponization. And with a being as powerful as Spider-Man out on the loose, Octavius will defiantly want to add the Wall-Crawler to his collection of cyborg servants. So not only will Peter have to wrestle control from the monster within, but he also will have to deal with Octavius trying to lobotomize and brainwash him as well. Essentially, Doc Ock personifies Oscorp’s desire to dominate everything and everyone.

In just two issues, Midnight Spider-Man has delivered one of the most nightmare-inducing incarnations of both the Wall-Crawler and one of his most hated enemies. Midnight Doctor Octopus shows how corporations like Oscorp can strip employees of their freedoms and individuality, turning them into corporate zombies who blindly follow their superiors. With Oscorp set up as the overarching villain of the Midnight Spider-Man series, Peter must do everything in his power to stop Octavius from taking what little humanity he has left and turning him into the company’s ultimate monster.

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