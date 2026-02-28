10 Biggest Hero and Villain Rivalries in Marvel Comics

No superhero story is complete without a supervillain to challenge them. Marvel Comics knows this better than anyone, as it has created some of the most personal, tragic, three-dimensional, and hateful feuds in comic book history. Almost every significant superhero has an archnemesis with whom they engage in a seemingly never-ending war that pushes them to their physical and psychological limits. Some of these feuds began as genuine friendships but devolved into hateful rivalries that characterize many of Marvel Comics’ best stories. Many of these villains have defined their entire lives by a single mission: to torture and kill their heroic rival and everyone they love. In Marvel Comics, the battle between good and evil is defined by these epic rivalries.

A hero must have a villain who opposes what they stand for. While superhero fights amongst themselves are all too common in Marvel Comics, clashes with archenemies have been much more impactful, resulting in some of the darkest moments in comic book history. Every story adds fuel to the ever-burning fury between the heroes and villains. These are the most iconic, hateful, and complex hero-villain rivalries Marvel has ever created.

10) Iron Man and Mandarin

The Mandarin is a villain whose constant dreams of world domination are repeatedly foiled by Iron Man. Where Iron Man relies solely on technology to fight crime, the Mandarin blends science with mysticism. On top of the all-powerful Ten Rings he recovered from an alien spacecraft, the Mandarin harnesses his chi to enhance his martial arts, enabling him to pull off superhuman feats. A cruel warlord and criminal mastermind, the Mandarin works to destroy Iron Man both behind the scenes and in straightforward duels. While Iron Man seeks to build and improve the world, the Mandarin pillages and conquers for the sake of his own ego. As characters who are fundamentally opposed on every level, Iron Man and the Mandarin hate each other with a burning passion.

9) Hulk and Abomination

The Hulk may be the strongest that there is, but his archenemy, Abomination, is constantly trying to take that title away from him. Craving power equivalent to the Hulk’s, the Russian spy Emil Blosnky purposefully exposed himself to gamma radiation to turn himself into a giant, green-skinned monster. Unlike the Hulk, however, Abomination maintains his intelligence in his monster form, making him an even more clever and skilled fighter. Abomination is obsessed with eclipsing the Hulk’s strength, leading to him attacking him physically and psychologically. In his most insidious act, Abomination killed the hero’s love interest, Betty Ross, by poisoning her. Abomination was the very first villain the Hulk faced who proved an equal in strength, and their hate-filled duels have shaken the Earth.

8) Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus

One of Spider-Man’s oldest enemies, Doctor Octopus, has been a constant thorn in the Wall-Crawler’s side. They have practically the same backstory: both were brilliant yet socially awkward nerds who developed their abilities in freak accidents. Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus both possess incredible intelligence and overwhelming strength. Where they differ, however, is that Doctor Octopus doesn’t use his newfound robot arms responsibly and instead only uses them for personal gain. A criminal genius, Doctor Octopus has been at the center of many of Spider-Man’s greatest challenges, including the formation of the Sinister Six, the Master Planner conspiracy, and stealing the Web-Head’s body for himself. Spider-Man always has to push himself to the limit whenever Doctor Octopus returns with another revenge scheme.

7) Daredevil and Kingpin

Although the crime lord Kingpin started as an enemy of Spider-Man, he quickly cemented himself as the chief nemesis of New York’s other street-level hero, Daredevil. Kingpin has practically all of New York’s criminal operations under his thumb, and he uses his connections to toy with Daredevil. Although Bullseye is well-known for killing several of Daredevil’s love interests, it was always done under the orders of Kingpin. During the “Born Again” storyline, Kingpin even learned Daredevil’s secret identity and used the information to destroy the hero’s life and everyone he loves. Kingpin has always been responsible for Daredevil’s greatest failures and has given the vigilante some of his most intense battles. Still, Daredevil won’t rest until the crime lord’s empire is dismantled for good.

6) Wolverine and Sabretooth

It takes a special amount of vindictiveness to attack a hero every year on his birthday to attempt to prove one’s superiority, and that’s what Sabretooth is all about. Since their days together as recruits in the Weapon X program, Wolverine and Sabretooth have had an intense rivalry. While Wolverine desperately clings to his humanity, Sabretooth embraces his animalistic sadism and savagery. Sabretooth practically lives to torture Wolverine, as he’s killed and mutilated many of the X-Man’s love interests and friends just to hurt him. With such a long history of fighting, Sabretooth brings out the worst in Wolverine and he won’t rest until his rival is dead. Every time these two feral mutants cross paths, blood is spilt.

5) Thor and Loki

The ultimate sibling rivalry in comics, Thor is constantly at odds with his adoptive brother, Loki. The God of Mischief has always felt bitter and envious of Thor’s popularity and claim to the throne of Asgard. Fueled by this envy, Loki has tried on many occasions to kill his adoptive brother and to conquer Asgard. Their battles are a classic case of brains vs brawn; Loki’s sorcery and trickery compete with Thor’s overwhelming power. Whenever Thor is faced with an impossible threat, it’s a good bet to assume that Loki had something to do with it. Indeed, Thor and Loki’s feud was the catalyst for the formation of the Avengers. While Thor will always see Loki as his brother; nonetheless, he’ll still fight him to protect the innocent.

4) Captain America and Red Skull

They are the oldest feud in Marvel Comics. Captain America and the Red Skull, respectively representing the ideals of the United States and Nazi Germany, have been fighting each other since World War II. As one of the most morally righteous heroes in Marvel, it’s only natural that Captain America’s archnemesis would be the face of pure evil. A vicious fascist and bigot, the Red Skull won’t rest until he rules the world and the ideals of truth, justice, and equality are wiped off the face of the Earth. Not even time can stop these two rivals from fighting. Even after the war ended and Captain America was unfrozen decades later in the modern day, Red Skull reemerged to continue his never-ending quest to destroy his heroic nemesis.

3) Professor X and Magneto

Once close friends, Professor X and Magneto fundamentally want the same thing: mutants to be free from persecution. However, it’s their differing ideas on how to achieve this dream that led to their falling out. Whereas Professor X preaches peaceful coexistence, Magneto believes that humans are irredeemable and must be dominated or exterminated by mutantkind. Both have created mutant organizations to fight for the futures they desire. Professor X created the X-Men, and Magneto founded the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and these competing teams fight each other on their founders’ behalf and to further their ideals. Unlike other hero and villain rivalries, their feud is based less on physical fights but instead on philosophical differences which provide no clear answers.

2) Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Doom

Although Doctor Doom is the archenemy of the Fantastic Four, the main focus of his hatred has always been the team’s leader, Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. Having met in college, Doom blames Richards for the lab accident that scarred his face and led to his expulsion. Even after becoming the ruler of Latveria, Doom still couldn’t stomach the idea that Richards was smarter, so he swore to prove his superiority over the hero. Doom hates Richards so much that he destroyed an entire universe when an alternate version of himself suggested that he should forgive Richards for an accident that wasn’t even his fault. But no matter how hard he tries, Doom’s own arrogance always dooms his efforts to defeat Richards.

1) Spider-Man and Green Goblin

In Marvel Comics, no rivalry is more personal, complex, and hate-filled than that of Spider-Man and his one true nemesis, the Green Goblin. Ever since his first appearance, the Green Goblin has made it his life’s mission to make the Wall-Crawler suffer. Their feud only became more serious when they learned each other’s secret identity. Some of the Green Goblin’s most infamous acts include faking Aunt May’s death, causing Mary Jane to suffer a miscarriage, and murdering Gwen Stacy. Whenever the Green Goblin strikes, the usually light-hearted Spider-Man becomes deadly serious and is pushed to his physical, mental, and moral limits as he desperately tries to suppress his overwhelming urge to put this psychopath down for good.

