5 Iconic DC Heroes That Even the Nicest Heroes Don’t Like

DC Comics brought the superhero into the world in 1938 and since created some of the most iconic fictional characters of all time. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Lex Luthor, the Joker, and many, many more have all become household names, changing the course of pop culture. DC has been creating icons for years, birthing characters that would have a huge effect on the world around them. DC’s icons have a certain reputation; the heroic ones are some of the nicest people you can imagine. One of the big differences between DC and their marvelous competition is that DC’s superhero community is actually a community. They work together well and the icons are especially good people. It’s one of the fun parts about DC – the heroes actually feel like heroes and that they like each other.

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However, not every iconic DC character plays well with others. Some of them (including one I already named) have their issues with others and can cause problems in the community in a variety of ways. Of this number, some of them are so bad that even the nicest heroes can’t handle them. These five DC heroes are icons, but they’re so unlikable that even their friendliest fellows can’t stand them.

5) Professor Niles Caulder

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The Doom Patrol is the weirdest team in comics and have become low-level icons. The group was brought together by Professor Niles Caulder, a scientist who hadn’t met a moral rule he couldn’t break. He was recruited along with Simon Stagg, Professor Martin Stein, and Will Magnus to participate in the Superman Project, creating metahumans the US government could control. He decided to cause the accidents that ruined the lives of Larry Trainor, Cliff Steele, and Rita Farr, stepping in to “save” them. They created the Doom Patrol and become the protectors of the strange. Caulder was “eccentric”, the genius whose brain is constantly working with little to no care for the world around him, but really he as mostly a terrible person who doesn’t see people as people. Eventually, the group would discover the truth and since then his relationship with everyone has been strained. They keep him around because he’s useful, but no one actually likes him. When someone as nice as Cliff Steele doesn’t like you, you’re doing something wrong.

4) Lobo

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Lobo was created in the mid ’80s as a satire of the anti-hero trend. Lobo is all about being over the top in all things. He’s had a bad attitude since the beginning, which was proven by him slaughtering his entire planet (while that might not seem heroic, the Czarnians are all like him, so he was doing the universe a favor). Lobo loves to fight and cause trouble, so that’s what he does. The only beings who don’t draw his ire are space dolphins. He’s rude, obnoxious, sometimes drunk, and always smoking stinky cigars. He’s constantly daring anyone to try him, which is why no one likes him. Lobo will mess you with just because he’s bored and wants to fight. This has made his relationship with all of DC’s heroes strained; even Superman doesn’t really like him all that much. He’s powerful enough to be useful, which is why people still work with him, but most of the time, it’s really not worth all the sass you’re going to go through with him.

3) Power Girl

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Power Girl was the Earth-Two Supergirl, battling alongside her cousin Superman and the Justice Society of America. Post-Crisis, she ended up joining the JLI, her lack of origin (there was no more Earth-Two, so that was off the table until JSA Classified #1-4 revealed the truth about her to the rest of the heroes) saw her never really finding a home. Power Girl is a weird hero, because on the one hand, she has friends and people that love her, but she’s also just a handful to deal with. She has a chip on shoulder that just won’t come off and she’s known for being mouthy with the heroes around her. Power Girl’s problem is that she eventually started to believe that her lack of family meant that she didn’t deserve anyone. This led her to pushing people away and getting more and more angry. Superman has some sympathy for her, but even he can get annoyed with the way she comports herself. You have to put up with a lot to be friends with Power Girl and plenty of heroes don’t want to deal with that.

2) Guy Gardner

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Guy Gardner is one of the greatest Green Lanterns of them all, his unshakeable will allowing to defeat the most powerful threats with his ring. He’s a high-ranking member of the Green Lantern Corps and has been a member of the Justice League, both International and adjectiveless versions. However, Guy is also one of the most rude, obnoxious, arrogant, angry heroes around. Guy is the epitome of the high school jock, someone who’s going to give it his all while mocking and belittling everyone around him (it’s basically his love language). However, he uses all that bluster to hide from the world. Most people know that Gardner means well and want him to be around. However, they also know that it’s going to be unpleasant. Everyone has a friend like Guy; he’s mouthy and annoying, but he brings something that no one else does. Most heroes like to keep him at arm’s length; it’s better that way.

1) Batman

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Batman is DC’s most popular hero. He appears in more comics on a monthly basis than anyone in comics and is a hero that everyone in the world knows. Bruce Wayne experienced the worst thing imaginable, watching his parents bleed out in front of him after a robbery. He forged himself into one of the most formidable human beings ever, becoming a legend. Batman is one of the most important heroes in the superhero community, often acting as the second in command after Superman. He’s the guy who comes up with the plan, the one that everyone depends to figure out how to win. However, Batman is one of the most disliked heroes out there. Superman and Wonder Woman like him, but both of them also find him abrasive at times. The rest of the superhero community is scared of him, at best, and at worst thinks that he’s rude and arrogant. Bruce is one of the best people imaginable, but he’s also extremely damaged. Hurt people hurt people and all that.