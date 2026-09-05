Nobody in the Marvel Universe Is More Prepared Than Reed Richards and Marvel Zombies Proves It

There is a new Marvel Zombies series out, and it has a setup that makes it unlike any other series in the franchise. In this new series, the zombies took over New York City, as they always do, and there are heroes and villains who are turned into the undead, all still possessing their powers and attitudes. These zombies also have one common enemy, as there is still one hero in New York City who remains uninfected, and he is killing every zombie he can find without remorse. Of course, this would be the Punisher, and there is no better person to take on the zombie apocalypse. There is also another difference. The zombie outbreak is contained in New York City, as is Frank Castle.

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In Marvel Zombies: War Zone #1 by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante, the containment that saved the rest of the world from the zombie infestation was thanks to no less than Reed Richards, whose preparation was shown to perfection here.

Reed Richards Saved the World In New Marvel Zombies Series

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Zombies: War Zone opened like most of the Marvel Zombies series did, showing the infections starting and then showing the heroes falling. However, the difference here is that the apocalypse was started by a mutant villain named Gorgon, who led a horde of former Hand Ninjas turned zombies into New York City to start slaughtering everyone and turning anyone and everyone into zombies. After showing heroes like Thor, Iron Man, and Shang-Chi dying terribly, the twist came next when a giant force field rose around the city, enclosing it and separating New York City from the world.

This was all thanks to Reed Richards, although very few people knew about it at the time. Heroes like Captain America, the Fantastic Four, Wasp, Ant-Man, and more escaped and ended up on a SHIELD Helicarrier above the city. When Cap wanted answers, Reed explained that it all went according to plan. Only two other people openly understood this. Ant-Man explained that the force field was a contingency plan he and Reed worked on alongside SHIELD to contain any possible outbreak that might happen in New York City that the heroes couldn’t stop.

Reed Richards actually came up with a plan to encase the entire city in a force field to at least minimize the damage, which would easily have spread to the cities beyond New York City if not for his planning for the future. Iron Man also knew about it, as Tony Stark was bitten and was able to hit the button to enclose the city before he died and turned into a zombie. Nick Fury then explained that Reed had the idea of how to save the rest of the world, but he had a man on the inside who could help solve the problems in New York City.

The Punisher Might Be the Best Protagonist In Any Marvel Zombies Series

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Fury explained there is no way inside, and if they try to break the barrier, there is a fail-safe that will kill everyone in the city. However, he then said not to worry because he had an “asset” on the inside. This asset was Frank Castle, the Punisher, and he is the best protagonist in any Marvel Zombies series. In the former series, there were heroes like Black Panther trying to hold society together. In others, Spider-Man was trying to do what he could to protect the living. However, when it comes to the Punisher, he is a stone-cold killer, and he proved in this issue why he is the best bet against a zombie apocalypse.

He killed Iron Man at the start, and he didn’t have many problems doing so. He has spent his entire life lying low, so he remains hidden from Gorgon, even if the villain has Thor as one of his servants now that the God of Thunder has turned into a zombie. The best part is that, out of all the heroes and antiheroes in Marvel Comics, the Punisher is the one who has the least number of qualms when it comes to gunning down a former hero who has turned. Spider-Man had a crisis of faith when he had to kill his old friends. The Punisher never faces those struggles.

This series is also smart in calling it Marvel Zombies: War Zone, as Punisher: War Zone is one of Frank’s best solo comic series, and this allows him to go back to war, but this time in the streets of New York City, and with an actual purpose in life. The Punisher is fighting zombies, and that alone makes this one of the most entertaining Marvel Zombies series in a long time.