The X-Men Reveals Gambit and Rogue’s Son, and He Has the Perfect Name

Gambit and Rogue do not have the best life when it comes to how the world treats them. The two X-Men members have fought to have a normal life, and just when it seemed like they were finally settling down and mentoring the Outliers alongside the X-Men, fate had other ideas for them. Gambit ended up possessed by a demon and is slowly changing into a new creature, one with sharp teeth, claws, and wings. He and Rogue left the X-Men to find a cure or an exorcism, and now they are facing things worse than a mutant-hating villain. Gambit is facing a future he knows he will never have, a son with Rogue who lets his dad know how much he hates the fact that Gambit chose others over him.

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In Uncanny X-Men #34 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio, Gambit turned into the demon that is consuming him, and he had a vision of his son who has never existed, and the boy’s name shouldn’t come as a surprise. When Gambit asked the boy his name, the ghostly child told his dad that he knew, and what the Cajun X-Men member said has a strong tie to the trauma of his own past.

Gambit Sees His & Rogue’s Son & Reveals His Name

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gambit and Rogue left the X-Men and the young heroes they had been mentoring, the Outliers, to find a cure for Gambit. Something is wrong with Gambit, and it all started with the Left Eye of Agamotto. Gambit stole the Eye of Power from a dragon they were fighting, and he agreed to return it in a year, but the twist was that Gambit would be tested in ways that he never dreamed possible. The Eye is now corrupting Gambit and turning him into a monster, and the two X-Men heroes found an old-school Marvel horror character named Father Gabriel to help exorcise this demon, known as the Wyvern.

When the new issue opened, Rogue was sleeping, and Gambit was chained to a wall to keep him under control. However, when he turned into the Wyvern, he easily broke the bonds and made his way outside, where he approached a young boy standing on the edge of a cliff in the rain. The boy called him Remy and then said he had “the most hideous of dreams.” He said that Remy chose “them” over him, and he wasn’t even conceived yet. “I never had a chance to be alive, even.”

While Gambit didn’t understand, the boy called him “papa” and asked Gambit what his name was. Gambit then said, “You are named Jean-Luc. My Baw. Mon Garçon.” That is when Jean-Luc said that Gambit and Rogue chose “those girls” over him, and he hates them. It was a heartbreaking moment as Gambit said there is a truth he can’t tell the boy without breaking. At the same time, Gambit had a longing for the boy, and that was the saddest part of the entire story.

Gambit’s Visions of Jean-Luc Are “Delusions” of His Past

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The fact that Gambit and Rogue’s son is named Jean-Luc can’t be a coincidence, and it isn’t because Gambit wanted to honor his “father.” Rogue and Gambit have been caring for the Outliers, an adoptive family that the two heroes took in and cared for as their own. It is clear that this vision of Jean-Luc, which Gabriel refers to as “a delusion come to life,” hates the Outliers because they replaced him in Gambit and Rogue’s world.

Of course, Jean-Luc LeBeau was the patriarch of the Thieves Guild who took in Remy when the boy tried to pick his pocket. Jean-Luc adopted Remy as his son and raised him to become one of the greatest thieves in the world. Jean-Luc, of course, had a different reason for adopting him since Remy had once traveled through time and saved a young Jean-Luc in the past, which helped the Thieves Guild at the time. However, Remy and Jean-Luc didn’t have the best of relationships thanks to the pressures of the Thieves Guild, and it was Gambit’s adoptive father who banished him from New Orleans and branded him a traitor.

The fact that his own son, also named Jean-Luc, has now branded Gambit a traitor to him for choosing other children over a son born of his own blood isn’t a coincidence. This series is putting Gambit and Rogue through the wringer, and the vision of the son that will likely never be was just the latest dagger to the X-Men heroes.