7 Omega-Level Mutants We Want to See In the MCU After Avengers: Secret Wars

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are some big-name Omega-level mutants on the way. Arguably, the most powerful mutant in history has already been introduced to the MCU, with Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) making her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel has also announced that Storm will be part of the MCU, with Maya Boyd playing this Omega-level mutant. With Jean already there and Storm reportedly appearing in both the X-Men movies and Black Panther’s next film, there are several big names that Marvel still has to announce for its upcoming Mutant Saga.

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This has to include some more Omega-level mutants, and there are quite a few that would work out perfectly in the MCU, either filling out the X-Men’s roster or possibly as antagonists and rivals. These include young mutant heroes whose powers are already greater than their elders and a few old-school mutants who might be stronger than people might have expected.

7) Kid Omega

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When Kid Omega debuted in Marvel Comics, he was always showered with praise about how powerful a telepath he was. This was not good for his ego because it didn’t take long for him to consider himself better than everyone around him. He quickly grew into an antagonistic mutant and became more of a villain/anti-hero than an actual X-Men hero. However, he has changed somewhat over the years, although his arrogance and conceit have never lessened at all.

In Krakoa, Jean Grey took the time to work with and train Kid Omega, and even she admitted that his powers eclipsed almost every mutant psychic that she has encountered. At the same time, she always showed she was more powerful than he was, although she also admitted it was due to his arrogance and brash nature keeping his mind from properly being controlled enough to reach the height of his powers. In the more recent “Age of Revelation” storyline, he shut down numerous young mutant psychics at once, showing he would one day reach that level. A young Omega-level psychic with an attitude problem could make a great addition to the MCU.

6) Iceman

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A lot of people have always seemed surprised when they learn that Iceman is not only an Omega-level mutant but also one of the most powerful mutants to ever exist. Iceman is one of the original X-Men, the youngest of the five mutants that Professor X put together when he formed the team out of his school in X-Men #1 (1963) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. At first, he could create ice and snow from his body, and he could turn into an ice-covered being as well. However, his powers go further than that.

If Iceman wanted, he could start a new Ice Age on Earth with his powers, and he could influence the ecosystem of the entire planet. He is also immortal. Even when he is shattered into pieces, he will eventually reform as long as there is liquid water anywhere in the area. To see the extent of his powers, he once froze the fires of Hell and, while possessed by Apocalypse’s Death Seed, he froze the entire planet. He is also one of the most easygoing characters in the X-Men, and he still hasn’t been done right on the big screen.

5) Proteus

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Proteus would have to be either a villain or a plot point that a villain wants to take advantage of. He is Kevin MacTaggert, the son of Moira MacTaggert, a woman who debuted in the X-Men movies at Fox, playing a major role in the prequel movies. Her son was someone she had hidden for years to protect him and to protect the world from him, since he has the powers to destroy everything around him. He is made of pure psionic energy, can transmute matter, bend the laws of physics, and strip other mutants of their powers.

He can also possess human hosts, although he burns them out quickly and has to find a new host when his current one dies. His powers, and the fact that he has to constantly jump into new bodies, destroyed his mind, and it caused him to start to lose remorse since he is just trying to stay alive. Proteus has also died and been resurrected multiple times, and he could be a villain who is a ticking time bomb that the X-Men could have to stop in either a movie or one of the rumored Disney+ shows that Marvel might be planning.

4) Hope Summers

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It will be hard to bring Hope Summers into the MCU, although it could be done if her origin was changed somewhat. In the comics, Hope was the first baby born after M-Day, when Scarlet Witch said “No More Mutants,” and stripped almost every mutant on Earth of their powers. She then gained two different reputations from the future. Cable considered her the Mutant Messiah who would save all mutants in the future, while Bishop was from a timeline where she slaughtered countless humans and caused mutants to be made illegal and end up imprisoned in prison camps.

Bishop wanted to kill her as a baby, and Cable wanted to save her, and this sent the two X-Men on a race through time. As for Hope, she is an Omega-level mutant who can copy, enhance, and mimic the powers of mutants around her. There is no limit to how many she can hold onto at the same time, which means she is as powerful as the number of mutants around her. She also has the Phoenix Force inside her, which makes her even more powerful. If the MCU can find a way to alter her origin, Hope Summers could be a powerful addition to the MCU.

3) Vulcan

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Cyclops is coming to the MCU, played by Kit Connor. There is no word on whether his brother Havok will be in the MCU. That said, neither Scott nor Havok are Omega-level mutants, but their brother Vulcan is. Vulcan was a member of the X-Men in the comics during the time when the comic book was no longer printing new issues. In fact, he wasn’t introduced until years later, when it was revealed that he was part of a team that Professor X sent to save his original X-Men, only for the team to seemingly all die.

Xavier erased Vulcan’s existence from Scott’s mind to protect his student, but Vulcan wasn’t dead. Vulcan returned, looking for revenge, and he proved to be an Omega-level mutant when he got back to Earth. He can absorb vast amounts of energy and then manipulate and transform it. He has even been called “beyond Omega-level.” The only thing that weakens him is that none of the Summers brothers’ powers work on each other. He could be a nice addition to the MCU if Marvel wants to focus on Cyclops this time around.

2) Forge

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Forge is already a popular X-Men member and a part of the X-Men ’97 storyline. However, he is someone who hasn’t had a chance to shine in the movies. Forge has the mutant power to invent any mechanical device, even without knowledge of it beforehand, making him the X-Men’s top inventor. He is a technopath who was always listed as Alpha-level, but that all changed in a 2024 storyline in X-Force #1 (2024) by Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To.

In this series, Forge gained access to a device that expanded his technopathic understanding to encompass worldwide causality fields. What this technically means is that there is now no limit to his powers and what he can invent, create, and build. This makes him an Omega-level mutant now, since there is no cap on his powers at all. Marvel even lists him now as a Mutant cyborg who was enhanced to Omega-level. Forge offers the MCU a mutant who can help create anything the mutant nation needs to survive.

1) Legion

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Bringing in Legion might be difficult. When the writers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day wanted to find a villain, they wanted to use Shadow King, but were told that wouldn’t be possible thanks to the previous Legion TV series. That series followed a man named David Haller, who was institutionalized because he struggled to differentiate between reality and fantasy. However, he soon realized his fantasy was also reality because he was a very powerful mutant.

In the comics, Legion is Professor X’s son, just as he was revealed to be in the TV series, and he is an Omega-level mutant who has powers unlike any other mutant. He has dissociative identity disorder and has countless alters in his mind, and every single one of these has different mutant powers. This makes him one of the most creatively expansive mutants that the MCU could ever introduce, someone who could be anyone and do anything without rhyme or reason. Legion is the most interesting Omega-level mutant the MCU could ever introduce.

What Omega-level mutants would you like to see in the new X-Men movies in the MCU? Is there anyone I didn’t mention that you think would be a perfect addition? Let us know in the comments below.