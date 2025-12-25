Superman’s New Secret Identity and Costume Are the Result of His Most Tragic Story Ever

The Absolute Universe has defined itself as a far grittier, darker, and more corrupt world than the heroes of DC are accustomed to. The very nature of reality points towards evil, and the systems of the world have been turned to cause as much suffering as possible while serving the villains who rule. Nobody has been a bigger thorn in the side of those villainous corporations than the Absolute Man of Tomorrow. Superman fought the Lazarus Corporation all across the world, but even as he inspired hope in everyone he met, he couldn’t find any for himself. Kal-El lost everything with Krypton’s death, and he can’t feel like he’s the Superman everybody says he is. He was a broken boy without a name.

But as of Absolute Superman #15, the Man of Steel is getting an all-new, much brighter costume, and he already has a brand new name. He’s finally chosen an identity for himself on Earth, and not only is it perfect, but it comes at the tail end of his most tragic story of all time. Absolute Superman #14 had Superman fight harder than he ever has before, and in the end, through tears and the death of someone he loves, he finally found out how to hope.

A Battle For Smallville and Superman’s Soul

The issue began with Superman seeing a vision of his family back on Krypton, with the knowledge that he’s dying because of Ra’s al Ghul’s Kryptonite blade. He found the strength to pull himself back up and keep fighting, all while Ra’s taunted him. The villain insisted that the only way for Superman to save himself and the people of Smallville was by giving in to his rage. Either he should surrender to Ra’s and become his son, or murder Ra’s and accept that his faith in the human soul was wrong. Brainiac had hacked Sol and turned Smallville’s greatest defense into their prison, and to save the day, Sol sacrificed himself, deleting his programming to kick Brainiac out.

Freed, the people of Smallville stood up to the Peacemakers. The paramilitary force prepared to blast the farmers and civilians out of existence, but then they questioned themselves. They hadn’t signed up to kill farmers, so they stand down while Superman strikes back at Ra’s. Superman formed his cape into a blade and sword-fought Ra’s, all while his parents told him that they would always love him, but it wasn’t his time. Superman beat Ra’s, and instead of killing him, flew him to Pakistan, where he could face justice for the lives his soldiers took. After having truly saved Smallville, he helped them rebuild.

Even still, he felt like an outsider. Lost. That was until he went to visit Martha Kent at the Senior Living center, only to find out she had died during the occupation. She spent her final days helping keep everyone together and knitting a gift for the son she knew was coming home. She knit him a new costume in a much brighter blue and addressed it to her angel, her son, Clark Kent. Clark finally accepted a name and embraced his new costume as he cried.

A Hero Finally Finds His Home

Absolute Superman brought the Man of Steel lower than he’s ever been before. He watched his home die around him due to the incompetence and greed of the corrupt elite. Then he drifted through space on his own for over a year. Once he finally reached Earth, gaining his powers was agonizing, and he found himself hunted by the same type of corruption that took away his new family. Then he fought for years to save humanity from itself, all the while he lost more hope every day. Finally, he was tortured by Brainiac, and his only family left died. Superman truly believed he couldn’t save the world; he could only destroy it, but he found a way to keep trying.

Superman looked at all the darkness of the world and found hope in the people around him. He overcame his pain and fear of losing loved ones again to accept his place on Earth. He’s not just an alien from a dead world or a hero here to protect the oppressed. He’s as human as everyone else, and he’s finally accepting the hope in his heart. Kal-El lost his home. Superman fought for everyone against infinite evil. Clark Kent, meanwhile, has the chance to truly live, which shows that finding hope is tied to accepting love from those around us. Superman finally accepted it, and in turn, his costume changed to be a symbol of hope. He’s done running. He’s here to save the day.

