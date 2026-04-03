The Death of Marvel’s Most Hated Character Sets Up the End of Spider-Man’s Most Controversial Story

Spider-Man is one of the world’s most popular superheroes in the world. While that is obviously because he’s an incredible character, a large part of that fame is due to his supporting cast. Aunt May, Flash Thompson, and Mary Jane are all beloved characters who have helped build Spider-Man into the monolith that he is. They help ground him and root his struggles in everyday, human endeavors as much as cosmic bank robberies. MJ is especially important. She’s one of the best supporting characters in comics, and her relationship with Peter was arguably the best in Marvel. Of course, they haven’t been together for a very long time.

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They were infamously separated by “One More Day,” and just when it looked like they were finally patching things up, they were unceremoniously torn apart again by Marvel’s most hated character. Paul Rabin was created specifically to keep Peter and MJ apart. He’s literally the physical embodiment of how they can’t be together and how Peter must be unhappy. Fans have begged for him to disappear for years, but finally, in Venom #256, he was killed by the villain Torment. This is a great day for fans, but it goes deeper. This, alongside other evidence in Spider-Man’s books and solicits, leads me to believe that Spider-Man is about to undo “One More Day” in issue #1000.

The Countdown to 1000 Has Already Begun

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Reaching one thousand issues is one of the biggest milestones a comic can achieve. Amazing Spider-Man hasn’t maintained as consistent numbering as Action Comics or Detective Comics, but Spider-Man’s legacy issue #1000 is just a few months away. That garners a massive event, and frankly, the best possible way to get people on Marvel’s side to celebrate it would be to reunite MJ and Peter. This isn’t groundless speculation, either. Paul’s death is the most obvious first action. Paul and MJ broke up, but this fully cements that he can’t get between the pair again. Permanently removing him from the comic is a sign of washing away what he represents.

Since Paul and MJ broke up, Peter hasn’t had the chance to talk with her. Their long-awaited conversation is finally happening in Venom #258. They definitely won’t just restart their relationship, but this conversation will be the first step they both need towards healing their friendship. The biggest clue of all, however, is Aunt May’s health. Joe Kelly has sprinkled subtle clues that something is wrong with May throughout his run. We don’t know what, but she is an old woman with a history of cancer, so it could be anything. Amazing Spider-Man (2025) #31, legacy issue #995, promises to feature Peter and May having a pivotal conversation. The obvious red herring is about Peter’s identity, but what if it’s about May not having long left to live?

May’s death could very well be the catalyst for undoing Mephisto’s spell. Her life ending could very well unravel the deal that Spider-Man and MJ made with the devil. Should Aunt May die during or before issue #1000, Peter and MJ’s memories could be restored, and they would realize what they lost. Mephisto could even be the main villain, where he fights to ensure the duo doesn’t remember what they traded, only for a climactic final push to restore everything to how it should be.

Decades of Despair Building to Love

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“One More Day” still causes controversy to this day. To many fans, it wasn’t just a slap in the face, it was a betrayal of everything Spider-Man stood for. Comics are eternal stories, so there can only be so much growth, but to literally have Spidey make a deal with the Devil and cast aside one of the best relationships ever put to page was too much. It was Marvel editorial looking fans dead in the eyes and telling them that Spider-Man has to suffer, no matter what. It shattered the illusion of development and ruined the actual growth all of these characters had. Fans lost trust in Marvel thanks to this, but undoing it could finally start repairing that bridge.

There are plenty of pros to this. Obviously, it would be a major publicity move, as I am confident that any issue undoing “One More Day” would be Marvel’s best-selling comic of the year. All the fans who were burnt by “One More Day” would have a jumping-on point to get back into Spider-Man and MJ’s stories. Fans new and old have been begging for this. It would also realign Spidey and MJ with their public perception, as most people think of them as a couple. Marvel has gone two decades without stories featuring married Peter and MJ, so the ground is ripe with possibilities for stories that feel brand new. Everyone would love undoing “One More Day.”

Of course, there are some potential cons. Assuming Peter and MJ’s marriage is restored, Marvel would need to work it into continuity. Spider-Man’s mythos has expanded massively since “One More Day,” and the last thing getting rid of that story should do is ruin more continuity and beloved comics. There’s also the rift in the Spider-Man fanbase. Everyone hates “One More Day,” but a not-insignificant portion of the fanbase has moved on from MJ. Marvel has also done everything in their power to push Gwen as Peter’s one true love, which definitely hasn’t helped.

Still, these cons aren’t anything to get bent out of shape over. Marvel has done far messier continuity changes in the past. Even if there is some turbulence, we can expect it to get smoothed over rather quickly. Besides, slightly messy continuity is just the price of admission for comics. As for the fans, well, you can’t expect to please everyone. There will always be disgruntled fans, but they can’t stop stories from being told. If nothing else, Spider-Man and MJ are on the path to mending part of their relationship, and even though I hope it’s much more, just seeing them get closer is great on its own.

Venom #256 is on sale now!

Do you think “One More Day” might finally end soon, or is this all just wishful thinking? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!