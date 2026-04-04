10 Best Justice League Comics for Non-Justice League Fans

The Justice League are the greatest team in DC Comics history, and an argument can be made that they’re the greatest in comics history. The group has been innovating for years. While the premise of the League — bringing together the greatest heroes of the DC Universe — came from the Justice Society, they still pushed the boundaries of what a superhero squad could be. Their multiversal crossovers were the proto-event comics of the ’60s and ’70s and their success is the entire reason that Marvel decided to publish superhero comics again. The Justice League has starred in some brilliant stories, but that doesn’t mean that every fans love them. Their history can be quite complicated, and a lot of fans would rather not get into it.

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However, these readers are missing out on some amazing comics, some of which they’d definitely enjoy. There are a lot of stories that take a minimum of knowledge of the team and are perfect for those who don’t know much about them. These ten Justice League stories are perfect for non-fans, titanic tales that anyone who loves superheroes will enjoy.

10) DC One Million

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DC One Million is an amazing event series, one that will blow fans’ minds. This story from Grant Morrison and Val Semeiks saw the League sent to the 853rd century to see the return of the Prime Superman, while their future counterparts watch the Earth of the present. However, they step into a trap laid by Vandal Savage and future villain Solaris the Tyrant Sun, with both eras of the team fighting to save 85,000 years of history. This is peak Justice League, big concept sci-fi mixed with superheroes that will give readers a ride they’ll never forget.

9) “World War III”

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Grant Morrison is a master of team books, and their time on JLA is perfect for new fans. Their last story arc, “World War III”, ran through JLA (Vol 1) #36-41, by Morrison and Howard Porter, was the end of their run, and they went out with a bang. The planet is going crazy, with the League trying to keep the peace as Lex Luthor’s Injustice Gang makes their move. However, they’re just the beginning, as the most destructive force of ancient times returns to fulfill it terrible final mission. This story is fantastic, a big superhero epic that would be an event book nowadays that will hook anyone. .

8) “The Totality”

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“The Totality” kicked off a whole new era of League and it was fantastic. Justice League (Vol. 4) #1-7, by Scott Snyder, Jim Cheung, Jorge Jimenez, and Doug Mahnke, saw the team go to battle against the Legion of Doom over the Totality, an object of great power that has been whispered about for millennia. This story is seven issues of awesome superhero action. Snyder nails the feel of the team’s battles and the art is gorgeous. This one is a crowd pleaser, and will entertain any fan.

7) Justice League of America (Vol. 2) #12

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The ’00s were great for the Justice League, and there’s one book that even people who don’t care about the team will love. Justice League of America (Vol. 2) #12, by Brad Meltzer and Ed Benes, is a quiet issue. There’s no big fights. Instead, it’s just a day in the life of the group, with each of them putting in monitor duty, as two mysterious people talk about the member of the new roster. This issue is something of a love letter to the group, and it shows that the League is more than just a team; they’re a family.

6) JLA #5

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Yep, it’s more Grant Morrison JLA. Issue #5, by Morrison and Porter, is all about the team opening up the League roster to new members. Numerous lower level heroes try out, but an all-new superheroine impresses the Leaguers and join the greatest heroes on the planet. However, she has a terrible secret, one that could cost them their lives. This is one of the best one and done stories you will ever read. It’s alternate heart-warming, tense, and heartbreaking, with an ending that will leave not a dry eye in the house.

5) JLA: The Nail

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JLA: The Nail, by writer/artist Alan Davis, is the first of several Elseworlds stories on this list, alternate universe stories that take familiar heroes in new directions. This story shows what would have happened if Ma and Pa Kent got a nail in their tire and missed baby Kal-El. In the present, the Justice League is under the gun as Lex Luthor is made mayor of Metropolis, and the world’s greatest heroes are pulled into a scheme by the last person anyone would guess. This story is everything great about Elseworlds. It’s full of characters any reader will know, and its twist will knock your socks off.

4) Kingdom Come

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Kingdom Come is a legendary DC story and has been making new fans for years. The book by Mark Waid and Alex Ross takes place in a future where the retirement of Superman drove the rest of the heroes out of spotlight, replaced by a newer, more violet breed. A disaster brings the Man of Steel back, who creates a new Justice League, but shadowy forces have decided that they’re the last thing the world needs and prepare their own plans to deal with the returning legends. This story is basically perfect from start to finish. It’s all about what being a hero really means, and the gorgeous painted art brought superheroes to life in a way that no other DC story had.

3) The New Frontier

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The New Frontier, by writer/artist Darwyn Cooke, brought the DC superhero community back to their Silver Age roots. This story takes place in the early ’60s, as new superhero rise to help Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. They’re right in time, as a mysterious threat rears its ugly head, with a plan to destroy the Earth. This book focuses on Hal Jordan as its main character, and the retro art combined with the more modern storytelling structure of the book makes this one an unforgettable classic that everyone will love.

2) Formerly Known As the Justice League

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The Justice League International is a beloved roster of the team, and any superhero fan will love them. The best way to get to know them is Formerly Known as the Justice League, by the classic JLI team of J.M. DeMatteis, Keith Giffen, and Kevin Maguire. The old team is brought back together by financier Maxwell Lord to start a new kind of superhero team and hijinks ensue. This is superhero comedy at its finest, a book that even the most stone-faced readers will get a healthy “Bwa-ha-ha” from. This is an outstanding comic that will make anyone fall in love with the JLI.

1) “New World Order”

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The Justice League ruled ’90s DC thanks to Morrison and Porter’s JLA. The team had faded away over the course of the decade, but they would come roaring back with “New World Order” from JLA#1-4. The Big Seven League — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter — returns as a new group of superheroes called the Hyperclan take a more proactive stance on superheroism. However, they have a dark secret, one that will test the League to breaking. This story was a blockbuster when it came out, making a whole generation fall in love with the team, and any superhero fan will love it.

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