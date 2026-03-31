7 Most Important Women in Justice League History

The Justice League is one of the most important teams in comic history. The team has brought together some of the greatest heroes in the history of the comic medium, following the example of the Justice Society. Much like their Golden Age counterpart, the team called Wonder Woman a member and she would be the first of many women to join them. Over the years, the greatest women in DC Comics have joined the Justice League and played a rather large role in their history. They’ve led the team, been the powerhouses that save the multiverse, and gave readers some of the most memorable events ever.

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Women may not seem to be as important as men to the history of the League, but any fan of the team know how integral they’ve been. As with anything, some of them are more important than others, and have become some of the team’s most important members. These seven women are the most important in the history of the Justice League, showing that girls get it done (sorry).

7) Vixen

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There have been numerous Justice League rosters, and one of the more maligned is the Justice League Detroit. This version of the team moved to the Motor City, with Martian Manhunter, Aquaman, and Elongated Man leading a team of new heroes, including Vixen. Through the power of the Tantu Totem, she was able to take on the attributes of any animal, and became a favorite of fans. She came back to the team after Infinite Crisis, playing a role in what I like to call the neo-Satellite League of Justice League of America (Vol. 2), and would lead her own team in Justice League of America (Vol. 4). She’s a character that fans love, and DC needs to give her the respect she deserves.

6) Ice

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The Justice League International is an important part of the team’s mythos. This version of the group didn’t have a lot of A-listers, and was more known for its superhero comedy. Its book was all about the characters and one of everyone’s favorites was Ice. She was the team’s most innocent member, a woman as pure as the white on her costume. Her ice powers made her clutch in a fight, and she was always entertaining. Her relationships with her teammates, especially Fire and Guy Gardner, were awesome. She’s more popular than she seems, and has been starring in some awesome miniseries in the last few years with her best friend…

5) Fire

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Fire is one of the best members of the Justice League ever. Sure, her powers aren’t going to beat one of the multiverse-shattering beings the team faces, but she’s such a fun character. The fiery Brazilian has a great personality, and she played well off the members of the JLI, especially Ice. When Guy got mouthy, she was there to shut him down, and the way her odd couple relationship with Ice worked made both of them into better characters than they’d be on their own. She’s such an awesome hero, one that DC fans love to see whenever she shows up.

4) Zatanna

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Zatanna is one of DC’s great heroines, and she came to prominence because of the Justice League. Her first story, collected as Zatanna’s Search, ran through Hawkman, Detective Comics, The Atom, Green Lantern, Justice League of America, and DC Special Blue Ribbon Digest, selling her as an important new character, and she soon became the League’s first magic user. Since then, she’s become a favorite of just about anyone who has read any of her stories. She’s played a crucial role in DC history, her magic helping the heroes in their battles against the worst enemies, and she’s a founding member and leader of the Justice League Dark.

3) Black Canary

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Black Canary is one of DC’s best fighters, and her time with the Justice League has showed readers why she’s one of the greats. Her history with the team is also one of their most interesting. She was originally a member of the Justice Society on Earth-Two, and ended up coming to Earth-One because she liked Green Arrow. Since then, she’s become one of the League’s key women. Her origin has had to change with the tides of the DC continuity, but one thing that hasn’t changed is her connection to the League. She’s led the team several times over the years, and has earned the respect of every member of the group. She’s an icon thanks to her time with then, and has played a big role in most of their major events.

2) Sue Dibny

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Sue Dibny isn’t a metahuman. She’s not a human/alien hybrid or some kind of magical being. She’s just a woman who fell in love with Elongated Man while Barry Allen was the biggest star in Central City, surprising everyone (especially her stretchy future paramour). When he joined the Justice League, she came with him and became a member of the team. Everyone loved Sue; she’s one of the greatest spouses in comics and is something of an icon in her own right. Her death and sexual assault in Identity Crisis is one of the those moments that united the fandom in anger and DC has spent years trying to make up for it. She’s as much a part of the team as any other woman, and a low key icon.

1) Wonder Woman

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Wonder Woman is one of DC’s most powerful women, and one of the biggest icons in the history of the comic industry. If you like superheroines at all, it’s because Diana of Themyscira made them popular. She’s a founding member of the Justice League and has long been one of the most important members of the team. She’s saved the day numerous times, and has acted as leader of the main team and Justice League Dark. She’s one of the best heroes ever, and the League would be long dead if it wasn’t for her.

Who’s you favorite Justice League superheroine? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!