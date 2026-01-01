10 Best Superman Stories in DC Comics History

Superman is the greatest hero in the history of not just DC Comics but comics in general. Look, there are a lot of great heroes out there, and I’m sure your favorite is wonderful, but none of them were so popular that they created their own genre. If comics are modern mythology, then Superman is a hero on par with someone like Gilgamesh or Hercules, part of a legacy of heroes that stretches back thousands of years. He’s become one of the most popular fictional characters ever, and even people who have never read comics know the story of the character and his world.

Superman has earned this kind of fame by being a part of some of the greatest comics ever. Over the decades, the most talented creators in the history of the comic medium have given the Man of Steel some amazing stories, tales that have hooked generations of readers. These ten Superman stories are the best of the best, and deserve their place in the pantheon of the greatest stories ever.

10) Action Comics (Vol. 2) #0-18

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The New 52 rebooted the DC Multiverse, and was kicked off by one of the best books of the entire five-year publishing initiative, if not the best: Action Comics by Grant Morrison and Rags Morales. Morrison would write the book until issue #18, with Andy Kubert, Gene Ha, Travel Foreman, and Ben Oliver all coming in to pencil issues. This 19-issue story (counting the 0 issue) told the story of Superman’s first days in Metropolis as he faced off against an enemy for whom time had no meaning, their rivalry forming an intricate cat’s cradle over a span of years. Morrison brought back ideas from Golden Age comics, making the Man of Steel the man of the people again, and re-made the character for a new universe. This is basically the best Superman story of the entire New 52, and it deserves its place among his best stories.

9) Superman (Vol. 1) #233

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There have been some great eras of Superman, but the Bronze Age is easily one of the best. Lasting from 1970 to 1985, it took the Man of Steel away from the more fantastical storytelling of the Silver Age, focusing more on the character of Superman. Superman (Vol. 1) #233 is considered the dividing line between what came before and what came after, and it is fantastic. The book, by Denny O’Neil, Curt Swan, E. Nelson Bridwell, and Murphy Anderson, brought some major changes to the Man of Steel, as Kryptonite is rendered inert and Clark Kent begins a new job as a TV news reporter. It set the stage for the rest of the Bronze Age, giving readers a more somber Superman, all topped off by that fantastic Neal Adams cover.

8) “Superman and the Legion of Superheroes”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Geoff Johns’s mid ’00s run on Action Comics served to bring back numerous aspects of pre-Crisis Superman, including his time in the Legion of Superheroes as Superboy. The story “Superman and the Legion of Superheroes”, by Johns and Gary Frank, brought the hero to the future to help his now-adult friends battle against the racist Earth-Man and the Justice League of Earth, who have smashed the United Planets, destroying the unity of the galaxy. Everything about this story is peak. The modern versions of the Legion are perfect, and the way that Johns plays Superman, the team, and the villains off each other is a work of art, giving readers glimpses of their long history with each other. Frank’s art is outstanding, giving this story some basically perfect visuals. Even fans who know nothing about the Legion will enjoy this story, which is why it’s such a beloved classic.

7) Superman (Vol. 1) #162

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“Imaginary stories” were basically one and done alternate universe stories that took readers to another Earth to tell Superman stories that readers wouldn’t get on Earth-One. There are some amazing “imaginary stories” out there, but my favorite is also one that has been mocked for years. Superman (Vol. 1) #162, by Leo Dorfman, Curt Swan, and Kurt Schaffenberger, gave readers the classic story “The Amazing Story of Superman-Red and Superman-Blue!” This tale saw Superman split into two, and the two Kal-Els have to learn to live together and eventually apart. This is the perfect example of a great “imaginary story”, taking readers in directions that they wouldn’t otherwise go. Curt Swan is one of the greatest Superman artists of all time, and this issue is full of his amazing pencils (and Kurt Schaffenberger is no slouch either). This story is weird and wild, and that’s what makes it so great.

6) Action Comics (Vol. 1) #242

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Brainiac is one of the greatest villains in comics, despite not getting as much as spotlight as he once did. Back in the Silver Age, he was Superman’s co-arch enemy with Lex Luthor and starred in some amazing stories. All of that started with his first appearance in Action Comics (Vol. 1) #242, by Otto Binder and Al Plastino (with back-up stories from Binder and Jim Mooney and Jack Miller and Howard Sherman). This story introduced the Coluan villain and is one of those examples of why the Silver Age was such a great time for the Man of Steel and his villains. Binder is easily one of the most important Superman writers ever, Plastino definitely has the goods, and Brainiac’s first appearance is an all-time great. They don’t make comics like this anymore.

5) “Last Son”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Geoff Johns kicked off his Action Comics co-writing the “Up, Up, and Away” with Kurt Busiek, which would lead to “Last Son”. Johns worked with his mentor, Superman: The Movie director Richard Donner, and artist Adam Kubert, one of the undisputed GOATs, to give readers a brilliant story. “Last Son” saw a young Kryptonian boy crash to Earth, with Superman and Lois banding together to help the boy, all while Lex Luthor and the US government try to control him. However, he’s only the beginning, as General Zod, Ursa, and Non show up from the Phantom Zone. The whole thing was a ploy and now Superman has to face three Kryptonians with an army of more ready to attack the Earth. Zod is one of the Superman’s biggest threats, and this is the best story starring the villain. Johns and Donner work beautifully together and Kubert’s art is flawless throughout.

4) “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Crisis on Infinite Earths was ending the DC Multiverse, and Alan Moore demanded the chance (by playfully choking Paul Levitz) to write the last Superman story. Moore, Curt Swan, and George Perez gave readers “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?”, a story that saw the enemies of Superman get even more bloodthirsty than ever. After his identity is revealed, Superman takes his friends to the Fortress of Solitude to protect them, leading to one of the most shocking battles of all time. This is a flawless story. Moore is able to bring his mature storytelling style while still capturing the feel of the Silver Age. Swan is perfect; that’s really the only way to describe his work on this story. This story was the perfect ending for Earth-One’s Superman and remains a gem of the medium.

3) Superman for All Seasons

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale did a lot of great work together, with their ’90s Batman stories making them beloved of fans. After Batman: The Long Halloween, the two of them were given the chance to tell their kind of Superman story, and that led to Superman for All Seasons. The four-issue miniseries used the seasons as its theme, each issue focusing on narration from Pa Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and Lana Lang. Each issue shows off how they see the Man of Steel and the his effect on their lives and the lives of the world. Loeb and Sale are flawless with every issue, and this story was already considered one of the greats right from the moment it finished. This story is amazing, and it will change the way you look at Superman.

2) Superman: Up in the Sky

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman: Up in the Sky, by Tom King and Andy Kubert, had no right being as amazing as it was, but here we are. The story was originally published in comics made exclusively for Wal-Mart and would make its way to comic stores. It sees Superman leave the Earth to find a kidnapped girl taken by an alien invasion, facing all kinds of trials and tribulations over the course of the trip. This story is basically the perfect Superman story. It says everything it needs to say about who the hero is, and Andy Kubert’s art is gorgeous. King proved that he understood Superman, and gave readers a story that didn’t fit what readers expected from him, a story that showed us why the Last Son of Krypton is the greatest.

1) All-Star Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

All-Star Superman is an amazing comic. I’ve long been of the opinion that it’s not only the best Superman comics, but the best superhero comic of all-time. The story of Superman’s last days was able to combine ideas from every era of the character to give readers the kind of story they’ll never forget. Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely are flawless together; Morrison’s love of the character oozes off every page and Quitely’s pencils are everything you could want from the book. This is a story that will knock your socks off and change the way you look at the Man of Steel, and it never gets old.

