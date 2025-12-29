10 Marvel Comics You Need to Read in 2026

Marvel had a huge year in 2025. To begin with, it’s the first year where DC has been able to consistently beat the House of Ideas in sales in a while. The Ultimate line stayed successful, and the publisher announced its end. The Amazing Spider-Man actually started to make fans happy. The Fantastic Four, Thor, Captain America, and Hulk had banner years, and the X-Men trucked along with two different homages to “Age of Apocalypse”. Being a Marvel fan in 2025 is definitely an experience, and readers have been treated to some epic moments from the best creators in the industry.

With 2025 ending, it’s time to start looking forward to the future. The publisher has a lot of great things planned for their heroes and villains, with the hype and current quality of some books making fans very excited for what’s to come. These are the 10 Marvel series to read in 2026, books sure to make fans rather happy.

10) Ultimate Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Ultimate books are ending in first month or two of 2026, but one of them is still going strong: Ultimate Wolverine. Ultimate Wolverine is the best current Wolverine title (although that’s not a difficult accomplishment), and while a lot of fans don’t enjoy it, it’s still looking to play a huge role in the end of the Ultimate Universe. Wolverine and Jean Grey are on the run from Magik, and the return of the Maker makes the whole situation all the more dangerous. Chris Condon has set up something special, and seeing how he and Alessandro Cappuccio (and fill-in artist Alex Lins, who will probably draw another issue or two) bring it all home will be worth it.

9) Wade Wilson: Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It’s been a tough few years to be a fan of Deadpool comics. The last several solo series starring the character had failed, but things are about to look up in 2026 because of Wade Wilson: Deadpool. This book is written by Benjamin Percy, who expertly wrote the character in the Krakoa Era volumes of Wolverine and X-Force. Percy has been doing great work with the harder edged Marvel heroes, so fans are ready to see where he takes the character. On top of that he’s joined by Geoff Shaw, who he’s worked with on Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Red Hulk, an artist who specializes in awesome action. This series should be amazing and make the Merc with the Mouth a solo star again.

8) Imperial Guardians #1

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cosmic Marvel has always been great, and things are looking up again thanks to Imperial. The old order of the universal powers has changed, and a new group of guardians step forward. Imperial Guardians brings together Gamora, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Brawn, Captain Marvel, and Darkhawk to try to bring peace to a universe that has just stopped killing each other. What really makes this book exciting is the writer: Dan Abnett. Abnett helped redefine cosmic Marvel in the mid ’00s with Andy Lanning, the two of putting out the best volume of Guardians of the Galaxy ever. Letting him play in the cosmic Marvel yard again is a great idea, and this series should be outstanding.

7) Uncanny X-Men

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Uncanny X-Men has fared better than the other X-Men books, mostly because of the creative team of Gail Simone and David Marquez (as well as fill-in artists like Javier Garron and Luciano Vecchio). They were able to give the book a classic Claremont feel, starring five of the best X-Men ever — Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee — and four great new young mutants — Deathdream, Jitter, Ransom, and Calico. 2026 is looking to be more of the same. This is the best team book from Marvel right now, balancing character, plot, and gorgeous art for a series that will always keep you engaged. Seriously, this book is nearly perfect, and more people need to read it.

6) Ultimate Endgame

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ultimate Endgame‘s first issue has dropped and I’m not particularly a huge fan of it, but that doesn’t change how important the book is going to be to Marvel in 2026. The Ultimate books have been the publisher’s hottest books, and this is the final story, as the heroes of Earth-6160 face off against the Maker, who has “left” the City (I’m not going to spoil it for you; it’s an interesting twist). The art by Jonas Scharf and Terry and Rachel Dodson looks pretty great, and Deniz Camp has been killing it on everything he’s wrote lately. Even with my own misgivings about the first issue, I’m still just as hyped as I was. Anyone who’s been following the Ultimate books need to read this.

5) Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Speaking as a major Wolverine fan, 2025 has not been a great year for Wolverine. It’s not exactly been bad, but it’s definitely not as good as its been since his return to life in 2019. However, there’s looking to be a light at the end of the tunnel: Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca. This book sees Wolverine face off against Nuke, and has major repercussions for the Marvel Universe as part of the build-up to the next big Marvel event Armageddon. Zdarsky has been one of Marvel’s most consistently great creators and getting him to write Wolverine is a dream come true. Chip doesn’t miss at Marvel, and this book looks to be another example of his deadeye.

4)Infernal Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Infernal Hulk #1 was a brutally good time, and the second issue was more of the same. Spinning out of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein’s The Incredible Hulk, the Hulk has been taken over by the Eldest, a Lovecraftian monster who wants to destroy the universe. Bruce Banner is the only hope, but no one knows where he is. This is extreme Hulk action like fans love, with the Eldest-controlled strongest one there is out to smash everything in his way. Klein’s art is gorgeous, and this book lays in the kind of spot the Hulk excels: men battling monsters and losing. This book will make you a believer.

3) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man is another character has been struggling in solo titles for a long time. He may have been the MCU’s most popular hero, but hasn’t really helped the comic sales at all. However, 2026 is looking up for ol’Shellhead. Writer Joshua Williamson is writing Iron Man, along with artist Carmen Carnero, who has been killing it on Captain America and Exceptional X-Men. Williamson hasn’t worked at Marvel in a while, and he’s been on a tear at DC lately, so hopefully he brings that to this book. With plans for characters like Madame Masque, Citizen V, and War Machine, this could be just the break that Iron Man needs.

2) The Mortal Thor

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Since 2023, one thing has been a guarantee at Marvel: there was going to be Thor by Al Ewing and it was going to be great. The Immortal Thor is an immaculate series and its sequel The Mortal Thor has been just as amazing. Ewing and artist Pascual Ferry are continuing the magic of the last series, and it’s fantastic. Every chapter builds on the other perfectly, telling a story that has more twists and turns than you could shake a stick that transforms into Mjolnir at. The Immortal Thor felt like watching ancient mythology unfold, whereas The Mortal Thor feels more like a modern myth, which definitely fits. It’s such a great book, and anyone who isn’t it reading in 2025 needs to start reading it in 2026.

1) Captain America (Vol. 14)

Image Courtesy iof Marvel Comics

Captain America (Vol. 14) has proven to be an outstanding comic. Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti took readers back to the old days of Captain America’s unthawing to show his first mission back, and introduced readers to David Colton, a post-9/11 made super soldier who acted as Cap while the real dead was frozen. The first story arc was brilliant, the writing and art gelling together to create something very special that had a lot to say about America, which is something Captain America can excel at. 2026 looks to be more of the same. This book is also going to build into Armageddon, making it extremely important to the coming year. This is another comic that you need to read; this is the best Captain America has been since Ed Brubaker and it might turn out to be better.

