10 DC Villains That Can Solo Entire Teams

DC Comics has made some of the most well-known villains in pop culture. Villains in the DC Multiverse have to be able to go up against the most powerful collection of heroes ever, and the publisher has created some of the greatest battles in comic history. The villains of DC are some of the most formidable out there, beings who have to vie with heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, the Spectre, Zatanna, and many more. The Justice League is ridiculously powerful, and they’re just the tip of the team spear. These villains have to be able to deal with enemies who are akin to gods, and plenty of them are able to take on all comers.

The most powerful villains are able to go up against foes like the League, the Justice Society, the Titans, the Outsiders, Teen Titans, and all the rest. Not only can they go up against those teams, but some can beat them on their own. These ten DC villains are able to take out teams all by themselves, making them some of the most formidable enemies in comics.

10) Brainiac

Brainiac has a legacy of devastation, leaving light years of debris in his wake. The Coluan cyborg has been traveling through the universe for ages, stealing cities, destroying star systems, trying to learn and catalogue everything. He’s the smartest being in the cosmos, and is powerful enough to fight Superman. Add in his ship full of drones (who can also fight Superman) and the kind of weapons that no one else in the universe has ever seen, and he’s at another level compared to just about everyone. He could run through just about any team you can name anywhere, whether he does it with his mind or with his fists.

9) Prometheus

Prometheus doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves, but at his best he can beat just about anyone out there. He’s one of many characters who can be described as the “Batman of evil”, with an inverted origin — he was the son of criminals who were killed by the police and he devoted himself to destroying justice, using the fortune his parents squirreled away from their crimes to train himself and create the best weaponry. He knows how to beat everyone, and has a door to the Ghost Zone, which is basically just the Phantom Zone. He’s taken out one of the most powerful Justice Leagues ever, and proving his worth right from the start. He gets jobbed out, but he’s still quite formidable.

8) Starro the Conqueror

The Justice League battle the most powerful villains in the multiverse, and they proved that immediately. The group’s first enemy was also one of the most dangerous ever: Starro the Conqueror. This massive kaiju-sized starfish rains mini-Starros down on planets, taking control of the population and commanding them as armies that spread through the universe, taking control of more and more planets. Starros are so dangerous because if they hit at the right time, they can beat a whole team, and make them into drones, attacking other teams and adding them to their army. Heroes have to be perfect to come out of initial Starro attacks with the strength to beat one.

7) Reverse Flash

Speedsters in the DC Multiverse are some of the most powerful heroes and villains and Eobard Thawne has always been one of the most dangerous. The master of Negative Speed Force is as fast, if not faster, than Barry Allen and can use the parasitic energy of the Negative Speed Force against other speedsters. Non-speedsters don’t really have a lot of hope against him without lots of preparation; he can wipe out all the non-powered members in less than a second and move on to the more powerful before they even know what’s happened.

6) Perpetua

Many DC villains have high kill counts, but few of them can match Perpetua. She created the DC Multiverse to use it as a weapon to conquer other multiverses created by her fellow Hands. She’s defeated every team in the DC Universe. She fought and defeated the Justice League numerous times like they were nothing, and was only defeated by the Batman Who Laughs, who put his brain in the body of Doctor Bathattan. When it comes right down to it, no team can beat her, and she has a flawless record against all of them.

5) Anti-Monitor

DC is home to the most overpowered characters, and there are few more powerful than the Anti-Monitor. The son of Perpetua, he had control over all anti-matter in the multiverse, and used his titanic powers to start a quest to destroy the positive matter universes. We have no idea how many he destroyed, but it was certainly an amazingly large number judging from the title Crisis on Infinite Earths. He has been creaming teams since the beginning. Only the most powerful beings can even hurt him, let alone stop him, and most teams just don’t have the power to beat him.

4) Mordru

Readers were first introduced to Mordru in Legion of Superheroes comics, with the 31st century version of the Lord of Chaos battling one of the largest teams in comics and holding his own pretty well. Eventually, we met him in the present, and he was just as formidable. Every Lord of Chaos can tap into godlike magical reserves, and Mordru is a master of dark magic. Any team without a magic user is going to have a hard time with him, and even teams that have one need to have powerful ones in order to slow him down, let alone stop him.

3) Eclipso

Eclipso is one of the most powerful DC villains you’ve never heard of. Once upon a time, he was the Angel of God’s Wrath, responsible for the Biblical Flood, but he lost his office because he enjoyed punishing mortals. He was stripped of some of his power and imprisoned in the Heart of Darkness black diamond and has recently been revealed as a servant of Darkseid all along, possessing those who get Heart of Darkness diamonds Ibut especially Bruce Gordon). He’s obscenely powerful and can take over the minds of anyone around him, creating armies of servants to fight his battles. He’s a near impossible enemy to beat for most teams, and only the most powerful can withstand his assault.

2) Darkseid

Darkseid is the God of Evil, and one of the greatest threats in the multiverse. The lord of Apokolips has an entire planet of tortured sycophants and demonic servants, and he is one of the most devastatingly powerful beings in the multiverse. He’s stronger than Kryptonians and nearly indestructible, has access to the Omega Effect, harnessing one of the most powerful forces in existence, and various other evilly divine powers. He’s known for running through everyone in front of him at least once a fight, and is more than a match for just about any team you can put together. He even controls his own universe now, making him more powerful and dangerous than ever.

1) Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor is Earth’s most unhinged genius and one of the most difficult enemies on the planet to beat. This is a man who is smart enough to vie with Superman; he’s created technology that can hurt the Man of Steel and is all about using the creations of his mind to defeat metahumans. Lex is a just a human, but he has access to weapons and technology that few teams can stand against him for too long, and that’s not even taking into account his skill at strategy and mind games. He can be beat, but he’s also more than powerful to fight basically every team in the DC Multiverse by himself and get the win.

