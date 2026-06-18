10 Most Powerful Members of the Suicide Squad, Ranked

The most powerful members of the Suicide Squad are among the strongest DC villains in the comic book line. When Amanda Waller formed the Suicide Squad, she wanted two things. She was looking for Supervillains she could easily control and manipulate. Waller also wanted villains who were powerful enough to fulfill her deadly missions, even in the face of certain death. Designated Task Force X, the Suicide Squad is a black-ops team that is sent on deadly government missions in exchange for reduced sentences, although there is also the side effect that they have explosive devices planted in their heads in case they become expendable.

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This means that they have to be powerful and have no qualms about following orders. Over their existence, Waller has pulled countless villains onto her black-ops team, and the most powerful are among DC’s biggest heavy-hitters, with names who have even given Superman a run for his money.

10) Killer Frost

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Killer Frost is one of the ice-based DC characters, and the ones who served as members of the Suicide Squad included Louise Lincoln and Caitlin Snow, with Caitlin the most famous of the two. Louise, the second Killer Frost, was a Firestorm villain and sold her soul to the demon Neron for more power. That helps her rank high on any power list for DC villains. However, it is Caitlin who is the most notable, the third villain to hold the title.

She gained cold powers after an H.I.V.E. attack in the Arctic and has appeared on both the Suicide Squad and the Justice League of America, a rare character who served as a villain on the black-ops team while also earning the trust of the world’s greatest superhero group. Her powers include generating and controlling ice and cold, draining heat from her surroundings and from living victims, and projecting ice blasts. Her powers are massive since she can kill someone instantly by sucking all the warmth from their body.

9) King Shark

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King Shark is not only a powerhouse DC Supervillain, but he is the son of the Shark God Kamo, giving him an instant level of prestige to go with his raw strength. He has served as a long-time recurring member of both Task Force X and the Suicide Squad, with Amanda Waller taking special interest in offering him help, considering he doesn’t fit in anywhere else in the DC Universe. When it comes to the most powerful Suicide Squad members, no one truly matches King Shark on a brute-force level.

King Shark possesses great superhuman strength, able to punch through steel or concrete and trade blows with characters like Superboy and Aquaman. He is bulletproof and extremely durable, able to withstand extreme cold, crushing ocean pressure, and high-level blunt trauma, surviving being dropped from a plane, and crashing through concrete. He also has a regenerative healing factor so strong that he has regrown entire limbs. He even regenerated after the explosive Suicide Squad implant was detonated, proving he doesn’t have to follow Waller’s orders at all.

8) El Diablo

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El Diablo is Chato Santana, and his power is that of pyrokinesis. His power to control fire is greater than most DC heroes and villains because he is a true pyrokinetic and has almost unlimited levels of heat he can generate. He has been shown in comics to generate flames hot enough to turn men to ash within seconds, and at full power, he transforms into a winged, demon-like flaming form. This comes from the El Diablo curse, and this gives him psychic powers as well, including the ability to see a person’s sins and communicate with spirits.

He also has a strong resistance to injury. However, one thing that holds him behind many Suicide Squad members ahead of him is his extreme guilt, which is what caused him to surrender to authorities and allow them to take him into custody after he accidentally killed his wife and children in an uncontrollable fire. However, when he cuts loose, few are as powerful.

7) Bizarro

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Bizarro is the imperfect duplicate of Superman, a villain who has existed since the Silver Age of DC Comics. He was recruited into the Suicide Squad in the 2024 Suicide Squad: Dream Team run, alongside names like Dreamer, Harley Quinn, Deadeye, Clock King, and Black Alice. Since he is a version of Superman, his powers are above those of many people who served on this black-ops team, although he has clear limitations thanks to his mental instability and genuine desire to be a hero.

Like Superman, Bizarro has super-strength, super-speed, flight, and durability, but lacks Superman’s intelligence due to his backward thinking. He is strong enough to move mountains and once even punched a person into the sun. He even went toe-to-toe with the demon lord Trigan and tore the demon’s heart out. When he worked with Amanda Waller in “Absolute Power,” he helped detain Earth’s superheroes, and he was strong enough to follow this order.

6) Manchester Black

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Manchester Black debuted in Action Comics #775 (2001) by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke. He was a British vigilante who led the team known as the Elite, a superhero team that had no problem killing villains, which caused many people in the DC Universe to believe they were more effective than legitimate heroes like Superman, who refused to kill. President Lex Luthor also brought him in to lead a Suicide Squad team tasked with unleashing Doomsday against the galactic conqueror Imperiex.

As for his own personal power level, Manchester Black has telekinesis, telepathy, mind reading, mind control, thought projection, illusion generation, dream and memory manipulation, and lie detection. His psychic powers are strong enough that he gave Superman a stroke by pinching the blood vessels in Superman’s brain. The fact that Manchester Black can take down Superman with a thought shows his true power level, and is why he is more powerful than Bizarro as a member of the Suicide Squad.

5) Parasite

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Parasite is an old-school Superman villain, although the Rudy Jones version, who was part of the Suicide Squad, made his debut in the pages of The Fury of Firestorm #58 (1987) by John Ostrander and Joe Brozowski. Every version of Parasite can temporarily absorb the life-energy, superpowers, knowledge, and memories of victims by draining them. His abilities have evolved to let him absorb fire, electricity, and even consciousnesses, and to mimic the genetic makeup and appearance of those he drains.

In the DC Rebirth era, he became a member of the Suicide Squad’s main lineup, and he was sent to capture Swamp Thing in India’s Kaziranga Forest, a task greater than almost any other mission the team ever undertook. At the height of his powers, Parasite is even a threat to Superman because he can drain his powers and use them for himself. However, he still ranks below a few other Suicide Squad members since all his powers are borrowed.

4) Lobo

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Lobo is an alien Czarnian bounty hunter who debuted in Omega Men #3 (1983) by

Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. His origin saw him kill every single member of his species, which ensured he was the most powerful, since the only being who can kill a Czarnian is another Czarnian, and now he is the only one left. This means Lobo can’t die by any means, making him virtually immortal. His strength levels in his original run in DC varied, but he was shown at times to have knocked out Superman with mere punches, and he was also shown to have destroyed planets.

Lobo was reintroduced in DC in Justice League vs. Suicide Squad (2016) as a member of the secret original DC Rebirth version of the Suicide Squad. This version was actually too powerful for Amanda Waller to control, and Lobo was the strongest of them all. He has an incredible healing factor, superhuman strength, and is armed with guns, chains, and a cosmic motorcycle. In the DC Rebirth era, he regenerated after Waller blew up his head, fought off Superman, and even survived blows from Despero.

3) Black Adam

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Black Adam has more than just brute strength, and his access to magic puts him above all of the brute force-powered villains in the Suicide Squad lineup. He is the first, fallen champion of the wizard Shazam and one of DC’s most powerful anti-heroes, drawing his might from a pantheon of Egyptian gods. Black Adam started as a villain and Shazam’s main arch-nemesis, but over time, he became more nuanced, as protecting his country became his main goal. He even joined the Justice League at one point, invited by Superman himself.

Black Adam led the Suicide Squad in Suicide Squad #58 (1991) during the “War of the Gods” era, convincing Amanda Waller to lend him the team for an assault on the sorceress Circe before betraying them. This was years before his antihero turn, and he was still a generic villain at this time. His divine powers include the Stamina of Shu, the Speed of Heru, the Strength of Amon, and the Power of Aten, which lets him hurl lightning bolts. He also has the Wisdom of Zehuti, which reveals his opponents’ weaknesses, and the speed of his gods lets him keep pace with Flash.

2) Klarion the Witch Boy

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The two most powerful members of the Suicide Squad are magic-based, which should come as no surprise. The lesser-known of the two is Klarion the Witch Boy. Klarion made his DC debut in The Demon #7 (1973) by Jack Kirby. He is a Croatoan warlock who fled the underground Limbo Town. However, it was his later reinvention that had him join the Suicide Squad. His return was in Klarion #1 (2014) by Ann Nocenti and Trevor McCarthy during the New 52.

He served on Suicide Squad Black, the magic-focused team featured in Suicide Squad: Black Files (2018-2019), after Amanda Waller retrieved him from a Texas prison. He is an ascended Lord of Chaos and wields almost limitless chaos magic that isn’t bound by the usual rules that all other DC magic users have to abide by. He is one of the most dangerous mystical threats Waller has ever used, operating on a larger scale than almost anyone else in DC. However, he has a vulnerability where, when his cat familiar Teekl is injured or captured, his powers are reduced.

1) Enchantress

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The most powerful member of the Suicide Squad is the same character who betrayed the team and almost destroyed them in the team’s first DCEU movie. The Enchantress is June Moone, a woman possessed by a powerful, often-uncontrollable magical entity, who became a founding member of John Ostrander’s modern Suicide Squad in the Legends era (1987). She joined the original Task Force X roster alongside Rick Flag, Bronze Tiger, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

Her power levels are immense, and when June loses control, Enchantress can become the deadliest DC villain to ever serve on the Suicide Squad team. She can manipulate magical energy for nearly any effect, including reality alteration, teleportation, healing, illusions, necromancy, and direct control of non-living matter. Her broader power set spans flight, soul absorption, summoning demonic creatures, immortality, and invulnerability, easily making her one of DC’s most powerful magic users. When empowered, Enchantress is strong enough to challenge the entire Justice League.

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