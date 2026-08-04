5 DC Gods Thor Would Decimate, Proving Marvel’s God of Thunder Is on Another Level

Thor is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. In fact, saying that he’s “one of the most powerful heroes” isn’t completely accurate; it doesn’t really illustrate how powerful the God of Thunder truly is. He’s a storm god, giving him control over the weather, meaning control over electromagnetic energy. He’s strong enough to fight trolls and frost giants. He has thousands of years of experience with combat and is the most feared warrior in Asgard. Then, there’s Mjolnir, which enhances all of his natural powers to even greater levels and gives him access to energies that can allow him to destroy planets, teleport anywhere, and even travel through time. Thor is the heaviest hitter on Earth and there are few out there who can stand against him.

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Thor’s power level honestly fit better with the heroes of DC Comics more than those of Marvel. DC characters are just way more powerful per capita and Thor would be able to do a lot of damage to some of the most powerful beings in the multiverse. In fact, the gods of the DC Multiverse would find Thor to be a very tough nut to crack. Thor would waste these five DC gods, proving just how potent the God of Thunder really is.

5) Big Barda

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DC’s cosmic heroes are on another level, with Big Barda being one of the best, bar none. The former Female Fury was raised in Granny Goodness’s Orphanage, surviving everything that the torturous old woman could concoct, eventually meeting and falling in love with Scott Free, Mister Miracle. The two of them ended up escaping their torturous home, their love fueling them. She’s since become one of the most formidable soldiers in the war against Apokolips. She’s one of the toughest women in the entire multiverse; she’s stronger than she looks and she already looks really strong. New Gods are sometimes scaled at Kryptonian levels, meaning that she packs quite a punch and that’s before we get to her Mega Rod. However, as great as Barda is, Thor is better. There’s a chance that she’s stronger than him and her training means that she’ll fight in ways that Thor never would, but he has just has way more power than her. If she could get close to him, she’d be able to do some damage, but Mjolnir will allow Thor to hold her at bay, hitting her with energy attacks unlike anything she’s dealt with before. Barda is great, but Thor is going to unleash the storm on her.

4) Kalibak

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Apokolips is home to some of the most dangerous gods in comics. Darkseid’s court is not an easy place to be; there’s a constant cold war going between all of his Elites. You have to be smart or powerful to survive long there and Kalibak isn’t exactly the sharpest knife in the drawer. He’s stupid as a rock, but he’s also powerful enough to beat down Superman given a chance. Kalibak is the son of Darkseid, inheriting none of his father’s cunning but all of his strength and then some. Kalibak, in a lot of ways, is reminiscent of Thor’s foe Ulik the Troll and the God of Thunder is constantly putting Ulik down. Kalibak has the same MO; he’s big, he’s strong, he’s all about ground and pound. Thor can handle all of this rather easily. Again, there’s a chance that Kalibak is stronger than the Odinson, but all he has is strength. Thor’s greater variety of powers are going to allow him to thrash Kalibak. This would definitely be a long fight, since Kalibak is just as durable as he looks, but there’s no way that the God of Thunder loses it.

3) Hecate

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Wonder Woman doesn’t have the best villains, with some of her best being the Greek Gods. Usually, you think of Ares when you think of gods that Wonder Woman fought (more on him later), but one of the most dangerous she’s ever battled was Hecate. Hecate was the goddess of magic. She came into being when life was formed, personified magical energy trying to harness the power of creation. She ended up purging the Upside-Down Man and the Otherkind from the multiverse, and became the patron of all witches on Earth for millennia. She’s a superlatively powerful being and proved to be a match for Wonder Woman and the Justice League Dark, but that doesn’t mean she’d be too much for Thor. The God of Thunder has been dealing with similar levels of magic for years; while Hecate may get the best of Thor at first, she doesn’t really have anything that he can’t handle in the long run. Plus, if she happens to tangle with him during one of his Odinforce phases, she’s in for a rude awakening. He’ll vastly overpower her.

2) Mister Miracle

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Mister Miracle was traded to Apokolips for the son of Darkseid. He was raised by Granny Goodness as well, always trying to escape her clutches. Eventually, with the help of Big Barda, he would escape Apokolips and become the greatest escape artist of three worlds, battling against Darkseid and various other threats as a member of the Justice League. Scott is strong and fast, an expert fighter, and one of the smartest combatants out there. He is blessed with the power of the Alpha Effect, which is the opposite of the Omega Effect, building and healing instead of tearing down and destroying. Scott is a tough cookie and he’d be able to stay in the fight against Thor for a while, but he really doesn’t have way to win the fight. The God of Thunder, on the other hand, has numerous methods he could use to defeat his opponent; all the Alpha Effect would do is draw the fight out. Mister Miracle is a great hero, but Thor has him beat on every level. That said, it would be a blast to see Jack Kirby’s favorite two creations up against each other.

1) Ares

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Ares is one of Wonder Woman’s most iconic enemies. As the God of War, Ares was diametrically opposed to Diana’s mission of peace to Man’s World and has spent years doing his best to undo everything she’s done. He’s the ultimate combatant; fighting him, in many ways, makes him more powerful. He’s in every weapon and is one of the most fearsome gods of them all. Wonder Woman has been able to defeat him, using the rules of the gods against him, only rarely overpowering him in battle. However, that’s just Diana. Thor wouldn’t have the same problems. To begin with, they’re both gods; however, I would say that the Odinson is stronger and more tenacious. He also has numerous powers that have allowed him to take down gods in the past and has battled many war gods in many corners of the universe. Their battle would be one of the coolest you’ve ever seen, but in the end, the power of Mjolnir would allow the champion of the Golden realm to take down the God of War.

What DC gods do you think Thor could thrash? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!