Power Rangers Just Revealed Its New Green Ranger Design

While the original five Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are iconic, the group’s sixth Ranger is one of the most popular Rangers in the franchise. That would be Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Ranger, and over the years we’ve seen changes and tweaks made to the costume in various ways. Now Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has unveiled the brand new Green Ranger costume design, and it’s one of the biggest changes to the suit yet.

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The new Green Ranger suit will make its debut in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #5, and now we have the concept art and full design for the suit from artist Phillip Sevy (via Ranger_esp). The suit keeps the traditional green and white combination from the original as well as the gold of the Dragon Shield, but it also introduces black into the suit along the arms, the shoulders, and the legs. In fact, it’s actually black around the white diamond that sits underneath the shield, and then the pants are mostly black aside from a few areas of green.

Concept art del nuevo traje del Green Ranger diseñado por Phillip Sevy para "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (2026) #5". pic.twitter.com/JgcazxFPVB — RANGER ESP (@Ranger_esp) July 28, 2026

That’s not all though, as there’s a new stylized white belt that also connects to the black sheath for the Dragon Dagger, and it plays off the black elements quite well. The white gloves are now outlined in gold trim and feature green diamonds that mimic the core pattern on the wrist and on the knuckles. The helmet is a bit smaller in the concept art, but it seems normal size on the main cover, and you can check out the new suit below.

The Green Ranger’s Mysterious Absence Looks To Be Ending Soon

If you’ve read the first two issues of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, you know that Billy did call the Green Ranger when Rita Rabiosa attacked, but he never came through the portal. The Rangers don’t know what happened to him or why he didn’t answer the call, though we do see at the end of issue #1 that he seemingly ignored it.

Then in issue #2 we see Tommy approaching a mysterious location and on some kind of mission of his own, though he isn’t morphed or using his powers at the moment. Issues #3 and #4 seem to still be focused on the main five Rangers with more teases of Tommy’s mission and whereabouts, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #5 seems to mark the end of Tommy’s absence, as he graces several covers of the book.

Zack will also play a big role in the issue, and fans will get to see Zack in the courtroom during his day job as a lawyer. It remains to be seen what Tommy’s been up to and why he chooses now to finally return to being a Ranger, but you can get a few more details in the official description below.

“He’s a public defender… but these monsters are just criminal! Angel Grove’s most capable public defender isn’t just defending the innocent in courts—Zack Taylor’s also keeping them safe as the Black Mighty Morphin Power Ranger! However, keeping it all in balance has become a harder struggle for Zack in adulthood. Especially now that a certain Green Ranger has returned and wants the chance to explain his absent past… Can these two old friends put the past aside long enough to join forces against Rita Rabiosa’s newest monster attack?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #5 releases in comic stores on October 28th.