10 Spawn Stories That Rival Anything From Marvel and DC

In 1992, writer and artist Todd McFarlane changed the comic book industry forever with the debut of his original superhero, Al Simmons, aka Spawn. This incredible anti-hero broke records as the most successful and long-running superhero comic outside of DC and Marvel. Spawn jumpstarted the success of Image Comics, making it one of the biggest comic companies in the world, as well as inspiring many other indie comic creators to make their own stories. Over the decades, the Spawn series has continued to expand with many spin-offs and new heroes. Of course, Spawn would have never become the indie comics juggernaut that he is today without numerous incredible stories that push the boundaries of the tales superhero comics can tell.

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When soldier and mercenary Al Simmons died, he was sent to Hell. He made a deal with the demon Malebolgia to become a Hellspawn so that he may return to Earth and see his wife Wanda again. However, when Malebolgia twisted the deal to torture Spawn even further when returned to Earth, Spawn swore revenge and became humanity’s protector against the forces of Heaven and Hell. With a laundry list of powers that make him Image Comics’ strongest hero, Spawn’s storylines combine biblical action, spine-chilling horror, and complex character arcs.

10) “Cult of Omega”

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In many ways, the “Cult of Omega” storyline that ran from issues #311 to #314 was the precursor to the entire Spawn Universe expansion. When a massive rift in the space-time continuum drags numerous Hellspawn to present-day Earth, Al must venture to Omega Island to defeat an evil cult. This cult is led by the intergalactic villain Omega Spawn, who seeks to add Earth to his empire. The story also centers on various other heroic Hellspawns trying to forge new paths in this new time period that they were dropped off in. The time-displaced Gunslinger Spawn faces confusion at the world that’s changed significantly since the Wild West, and Medieval Spawn merges with reporter Marc Rosen. Meanwhile, She-Spawn is trying to make a superhero team called the Scorched to defend the world. “Cult of Omega” is an action-packed, character-driven story that serves as a gripping prelude to numerous spin-off comics, including Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched.

9) “The Hunt”

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With all the crimefighting Spawn has been doing, it was inevitable that his loved ones would get caught in the crossfire. “The Hunt” spans issues #21 to #24. In it, Wanda’s second husband, Terry Fitzgerald, finds himself being chased by the US government, police, and New York’s mafia. His predicament was set up by the head of the CIA, Jason Wynn, who claimed that Terry was Spawn. This allegation was a smokescreen to cover up his own illegal operations. To make matters even worse for Terry, the head of the mafia, Tony Twist, sends the cyborg assassin Overtkill to hunt him down and tear him apart. And although Spawn still feels some resentment towards Terry marrying his ex-wife, he nevertheless decides to rescue his former friend. “The Hunt” is a compelling espionage spy thriller full of fast-paced action and tension. The story also has Al begin to reconnect with Terry since Al’s initial death and rebirth as Spawn.

8) Spawn/Batman

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In 1994, two of the most iconic brooding heroes joined forces. Created by Frank Millar and Todd McFarlane, Spawn/Batman is an epic one-shot crossover comic between the Dark Knight and Image Comics’ premier anti-hero. The story begins with Batman traveling to New York City to track down the source of various high-tech weapons and killer robots that use human brains. Naturally, this investigation leads to the Caped Crusader running into Spawn, and naturally they immediately fight each other. After finally realizing that they’re both on the same side, Spawn and Batman begrudgingly team up to find the culprit who has been kidnapping and experimenting on homeless people to make their killer robots. Interestingly, unlike many other crossovers, Spawn/Batman would have a lasting impact because in the main Spawn continuity Al retains the gash he received from Batman when he was hit square in the face with a batarang. Spawn/Batman gives readers exactly what they want: a thrilling, action-packed adventure that plays to the strengths of both moody and dark heroes.

7) “Gunslinger Spawn”

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When Spawn begins delving into his family history, he discovers that his ancestors have had connections to the forces of Hell since the 1800s. “Gunslinger Spawn” is a two-part story from issues #174 to #175 that follows Al’s great-grandfather Henry Simmons in the American Wild West after he’s falsely accused of murder and arrested. When offered a deal to become a powerful Hellspawn by the demon Mammon, Henry refused. However, Henry’s cellmate, Jermey Winston, took Mammon up on the deal and became Gunslinger Spawn. Jermey was once a kind priest until he was framed for his family’s brutal murder by ruthless businessmen who wanted his land. As Gunslinger Spawn, Jermey gained the power to take his revenge on the people who wronged him. “Gunslinger Spawn” perfectly combines a classic Wild West revenge tale with the supernatural horror elements of the Spawn comic series. Additionally, this storyline acts as the definitive origin for one of the most iconic Hellspawn in Image Comics.

6) Spawn: Blood Feud

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Written by comic book legend Alan Moore, Spawn: Blood Feud is a four-part miniseries that sees Spawn’s greatest weapon turn against him. The story involves Spawn coming into conflict with his living symbiotic suit, Leetha of the Seventh House of K. When Spawn begins suffering from blackouts, the suit seemingly takes over his body and kills innocent people. The apparent homicidal suit’s rampage causes the police to begin hunting Spawn, believing him to be the culprit. To stop the suit from killing more innocent people, Spawn tears the symbiote from his body. However, it turned out that both Spawn and the suit were actually innocent. We learn that the murders were orchestrated by the demon hunter and vampire John Sansker to turn Spawn against his greatest weapon. Spawn: Blood Feud is a gripping mystery and character study that masterfully delved into great detail the personality and motivations of Leetha of the Seventh House of K.

5) “Battle for the Throne”

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When Spawn finally managed to kill his longtime enemy the demon lord Malebolgia in Spawn #100, it created a domino effect that culminated 23 years later in the incredible story “Battle for the Throne.” The power vacuum created by Malebolgia’s death resulted in many different groups battling for the right to claim the vacant throne and become the new King of Hell. This epic war spanning #338 to #350 sees three main factions emerge. The first is Spawn, who assembles the greatest heroes of Earth, including the Scorched, Nyx, Haunt, and Jim Downing. Second in the running is Spawn’s archnemesis, the sadistic demon the Violator. Lastly, the third contender is Spawn’s mentor-turned-enemy, the first Hellspawn, Cogliostro, aka Sinn. What follows is a war that shakes all of Hell and whose outcomes determine not just the fate of Hell, but of all of existence as well. “Battle for the Throne” also has great character development as Spawn struggles with the idea that he may be forced to become the new King of Hell.

4) “Dark Horror”

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From its inception, Spawn has been advertised as a horror superhero comic series, and “Dark Horror” is the best storyline that reflects its intention. Spanning issues #276 to #283, this grim horror story takes Spawn and Cyan all the way to Tokyo, Japan. When the gates of Heaven and Hell are sealed off, restless and evil spirits begin wandering the Earth in greater numbers. As Cyan’s mystical powers begin to develop, she’s haunted by terrifying apparitions and malevolent forces. Spawn quickly arrives in Japan to save Wanda and Terry’s daughter from the dark horrors that lurk in the shadows of Japan’s capital. “Dark Horror” is a chilling tale with great atmosphere and tension that combines fantastical Lovecraftian monsters and phantoms with the very real horrors of human trafficking. This gothic story also shows the vast lengths Spawn is willing to go to protect his surrogate daughter from all manner of monsters.

3) “Satan Saga Wars”

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Shortly after Al Simmons’ long-awaited retaking of the Spawn mantle after being gone for eight years, Image Comics’ favorite anti-hero already finds himself facing his greatest loss and ultimate challenge. The “Satan Saga Wars” covers issues #256 to #262 and is set directly after the tragic death of Al’s former wife, Wanda. Upon her death, Wanda’s soul is captured by Satan. The ruler of Hell demands Spawn’s all-powerful Hellspawn suit, Leetha of the Seventh House of K, in exchange for Wanda’s freedom. Of course, Spawn instead decides to battle his way through the deepest pits of Hell and fight countless demons and the Devil to save Wanda. And with the additional intervention of God himself, the “Satan Saga Wars” is among the most action-packed and epic Image Comics stories of all time. More importantly, the conclusion of the “Satan Saga Wars” came with insurmountable costs that would forever change the status quo in Spawn comics.

2) “Questions”

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The very first storyline of the groundbreaking Spawn series was “Questions.” As a superhero outside of DC and Marvel, Spawn needed a really gripping introductory tale, which “Questions” more than delivered. Spanning the first four issues, the story has Spawn and the readers piece together his past as he desperately tries to recover his memories of who and what he is. We soon learn that Al was a soldier who, after being killed, returned to Earth five years later as a disfigured and powerful Hellspawn as a result of a deal he made with the demon Malebolgia. Al also learns that since his death, his wife Wanda had married his friend Terry, and they had a daughter named Cyan. “Questions” acts as a gripping mystery and character study of a man trying to understand his new form. And with its horror art style and aesthetic, “Questions” showed readers that Spawn was unlike any superhero comic before.

1) “Armageddon”

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Out of all Spawn storylines, “Armageddon” is the most iconic and significant for how it has Al Simmons become the ultimate champion of humanity against Heaven and Hell. Spanning issues #150 to #164, “Armageddon” starts with Spawn regaining all his lost memories and having his suit become more intertwined with his body. At the same time, Wanda and Terry’s children Jake and Katie reveal themselves to be the human embodiments of God and Satan. And now, having remembered their all-powerful origins, God and Satan are ready to turn Earth into the battlefield in the eternal war between Heaven and Hell. With the help of the omnipotent Mother of Existence, Spawn must travel to the Garden of Eden and face off against the powerful Disciples in order to gain the strength needed to defeat God and Satan. “Armageddon” is a fantastical event of biblical proportions that has Spawn find redemption by becoming a savior.

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