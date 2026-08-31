5 Avengers Villains Who Wouldn’t Stand a Chance Against the Justice League

The Avengers earned the sobriquet “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” by being the premier defense force of the planet. The group brought together the most powerful and skilled heroes together into a formidable unit that has been able to save the day against every threat out there. The Avengers face off against Marvel’s most potent villains, enemies that only a team that regularly has at least one god on it can handle. They’ve faced challenges of every kind, from bank robbers (it was Whirlwind in Avengers (Vol. 3) #4, but it counts) to multiverse-shaking threats. They’re the most formidable team in the Marvel Universe, the nucleus that the rest of the hero community coalesces around whenever things are at their worst.

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The Avengers are Marvel’s equivalent of the Justice League in every way that counts. The League is similarly a team of the most powerful and skilled heroes and they also face off against the biggest threats. However, when it comes right down to it, the League is the superior of the two teams, on power level alone if not everything else. They face much more dangerous enemies and even the most powerful Avengers villains would fall before them. These five Avengers challenge Earth’s Mightiest Heroes but the Justice League would make short work of them.

5) Michael Korvac

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The Avengers have faced many enemies over the years and one of the most deadly has always been Michael Korvac. Korvac hails from the 30th century, when humanity was under the control of the alien Badoon. He was able to tap into great cosmic power, breaking free of the aliens and traveling back in time to the 20th century with his godlike power. However, the original Guardians of the Galaxy chased him to the past, teaming up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to fight him. What followed was a bloodbath; Korvac was able to kill both teams with little to no hassle. The only reason they still exist is because he decided to bring them back. Korvac is basically a Justice League-level enemy and he would do a lot of damage to the group. However, the League is used to dealing with enemies on his level. He is definitely powerful enough to do some damage, but he’s not used to deal with heroes of the League’s caliber.

4) Kang the Conqueror

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Kang the Conqueror is Marvel’s most storied time traveler, having battled just about every major Marvel hero and team in one guise or another. Nathaniel Richards grew up in a future where everything was taken care of for him. He was bored and decided to use the time-traveling tech of the day to travel the temporal depths and defeat the greatest enemies out there, eventually deciding that the only thing he had left to conquer was the Avengers. Since then, he’s been one of the most dangerous thorns in the team’s side, but the Justice League wouldn’t have all that much of a problem with him. Sure, his armor is equipped with the best weapons technology of the future, but he’s just a really smart guy in armor, which is something that every member of the League can handle on their own. He’s too honorable to use time-traveling to end them before they were born, so he’s honestly less dangerous than someone like Epoch, Lord of Time, the League’s Kang. It would be a great fight, but Kang is going down.

3) Galactus

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So, Galactus is more of a Fantastic Four villain than an Avengers one, but the team has had to deal with him numerous times over the years. Galactus isn’t an enemy who you can fight one-on-one; he’s not some massively overpowered kaiju for the heroes to punch a lot. You certainly can punch him, but it’s not going to do anything to him, even if you’re Hulk or Thor. He’s an enemy who you have to think around, using whatever you can to convince him to leave. Well, that’s how it works in the Marvel Universe. Things would go differently in the DC Multiverse. There, Galactus would probably be a Superman villain and he would have figured out a way to allow to kept him constantly fed ages ago in the Silver Age, probably. However, if it came down to a fight, the Justice League has several heroes who are strong on a level that Marvel heroes can only dream of being. While the League would probably find a mostly non-violent solution rather quickly (it’s a team with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, and some of the smartest scientists around; they can figure anything out), there would still be some hitting and the League would be way more successful than the Avengers ever would.

2) Ultron

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Ultron’s the Avengers’ most dangerous villain and it’s by a wide margin. Created by Hank Pym, the mad android hated humanity almost from the word go and has been trying to end biological life in the Marvel Universe for years. He’s strong and well-armed enough to take on a team with Thor as a member and has an advantage that has allowed him to stay one step ahead of his foes – an adamantium shell. While his components are made of weaker stuff and can be damaged from attacks on him, it takes a lot to do that. The Avengers can brute force defeat him at times, but they usually go in other directions because he’s basically indestructible. However, a battle with the Justice League would go very differently for him. The League couldn’t break his shell either, but if Supes or Martian Manhunter got mad and went all out on him, those inner components are going to take a lot of damage. Ultron wouldn’t be able to do squat to the Justice League, making this an easy fight for the team.

1) Thanos

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Thanos is another villain who isn’t technically an Avengers villain; like Galactus he’s more of a general villain for everybody. Besides, if you ask an MCU fan (who definitely know everything about the comics too, trust them), he’s one, so isn’t that enough? The Mad Titan has had numerous battles with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, sometimes while he has godlike power and other times when he’s less potent but no less dangerous, and he’s nearly wiped the floor with them most of those times. Thanos shows up and suddenly gods and cosmic beings decide that it’s time to be somewhere else. However, as powerful as he is, he’s basically a midtier League villain. Powerful and crafty enough to do some damage, but he’s just one “Superman getting supermad about something evil” punching fit away from getting his wig split. Batman would be able to think circles around him. Martian Manhunter and Wonder Woman are probably stronger than him and would be able to see through his tricks. That’s before we even get to whatever other Leaguers show up. It would be a cool fight, but it wouldn’t be a difficult one.