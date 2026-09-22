Miracleman Teams Up With Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers #2 Cover Reveal [EXCLUSIVE]

Marvel fans finally got the answer to a pretty big question in last week’s Avengers: Armageddon #4. All year long, readers had been getting hints that a massively powerful hero was on their way and finally in that issue, who that hero is was revealed. David Colton, a character introduced by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti last year, was revealed as the new Miracleman, inheriting the hero’s legacy and power. The new Miracleman is set to fully team up with the Avengers as part of their bold new lineup in Avengers #1 this November, but that’s just the beginning of the story. A new team line up means new adventures and now, we have the exclusive look at Miracleman in action with the heroes.

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ComicBook can exclusively share the cover for Avengers #2. Written by Chip Zdarsky with art and cover by Marco Checchetto, the cover for the upcoming issue features the new Miracleman, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man being put through their paces. Considering that Captain Marvel is herself one of Marvel’s strongest characters and Spider-Man is no slouch either, the amount of effort the heroes are putting out makes it clear that they the threat they’re taking on in the image — the Adjudicator — is serious business.

The New Avengers Title is Poised to Be the Biggest Story of the Year

Here’s how Marvel describes Avengers #2: “The biggest launch of the year continues! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them. What are Mephisto’s ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore!” The issue goes on sale December 16th.

The introduction of a new Miracleman is exciting and interesting. Colton is a character that has been around for a little bit, introduced in Zdarsky’s Captain America run as the forgotten Captain America in a post-9/11 America, helping to fight the war on terror. While his powers were originally similar to Steve Rogers Captain America, that changed in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon when his life was saved thanks to an Origin Box. With incredible new powers, Colton ends up taking his final form in Avengers: Armageddon #4 and it’s set to have major consequences. It’s a big shakeup for the comics. After all, we already know that in the aftermath of Armageddon the world will have turned its back on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes but will still need them, meaning the new Avengers will have to save a world that doesn’t trust them. Given the new Miracleman being a bit of a wild card, it will be fascinating to see how it all plays out. Will he be the hero everyone needs? Or are more complicated issues yet to come? We’ll see very soon in the new Avengers title.

Avengers #2 goes on sale from Marvel Comics on December 16th.