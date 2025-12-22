5 Batman Comics to Get You Ready for the Holidays

He might not be the most holly, jolly hero around, but Batman has a surprising number of seasonally-appropriate reads to check out around the holidays. I don’t know about you, but I love reading comics that are set at Christmas. The colors are brighter, and the spirit of heroes just feels stronger during such a connecting time. And one hero I’ve noticed works particularly well during the Christmas setting is Batman. Sure, he isn’t as cheerful as some of his pals in the Justice League, but something about Batman just works during stories about Christmas.

Batman is an incredibly complex character. He’s often presented as a loner, even though he’s got one of the biggest families in comic books. Sometimes he’s presented as aloof or detached, when really, Bruce Wayne has one of the biggest hearts in comics. That’s why I think he works so well in holiday specials. Comics like the Batman/Catwoman Special or Batman Noël show how he connects with others and the kindness he’s capable of. Read on to see 5 Batman-related Christmas comics that will put you in the holiday mood and show the Caped Crusader at his best.

5. The Brave and the Bold #148

The holidays are all about people coming together. And The Brave and the Bold #148 united the unlikely pair of Batman and Plastic Man. A cigarette-smuggling operation had come to Gotham, and the two work together to stop the crime ring (which ends up taking them all the way to Florida). This story is a bit dated, but it really is a fun one. In addition to seeing Batman spend time with a lonely hero at Christmas, we get to see Batman get excited over festive things like window displays. Unexpected, but it’s always nice to see Batman enjoying himself.

4. Detective Comics #826

This is actually a Robin-focused story, but it’s a good one. Detective Comics #826 focuses on Tim Drake, who ends up kidnapped by the Joker one unfortunate Christmas. The Clown Prince of Crime brings Robin on the ride-along from hell as the Joker drives all over Gotham, causing chaos. Admittedly, it’s not as festive as some other comics, but it is a gripping story that has Tim at his best. And as awful as he is in this issue, Joker makes some really good Christmas-related gags in this story (just ignore the trail of bodies he leaves behind).

3. Batman/Catwoman Special

Say what you will about the 2016 Rebirth run of Batman, but its DC Black Label follow-up, Batman/Catwoman, had some good moments. The Batman/Catwoman Special, in particular, was a real highlight. Largely putting Selina Kyle in the spotlight, this special showcased various Christmases in her life, from her childhood all the way to her final days. And many of those holiday seasons were spent with Batman, either running around on rooftops or snuggling by the fire. It’s a really cozy story that can put the holidays in perspective and remind us all about what’s important this time of year.

2. Batman #27

This is a deep-cut story, one that goes all the way back to Batman’s earliest days, but it’s a good one. “A Christmas Peril!” is a story featured in Batman #27 and focuses on the Dynamic Duo investigating a Christmas tree racket run by a wealthy and spoiled child. But Batman and Robin show the young man the error of his ways by showing him what really matters during the holiday season. Is it hokey? Kind of. But it’s a fun little story that shows Batman and Robin making the season a little bit brighter.

1. Batman: Noël

Undeniably, the gold standard of Batman-focused Christmas stories. Batman: Noël is a retelling of A Christmas Carol with Bruce in the role of Scrooge. While using one of the Joker’s henchmen to track the Harlequin of Hate down, Batman is visited by three ‘ghosts’ (really just people in his life), who remind Bruce of the past, present, and future. It’s a gorgeous and entertaining story, with Lee Bermejo excelling on both fronts in writing and art. Take it from someone who’s not a fan of A Christmas Carol, this is one of the best holiday comics ever made.

What are some of your favorite Batman-related Christmas comics? Let us know in the comments, or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!