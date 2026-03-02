5 Best Batman-Centric Crossover Events

Batman is one of the biggest superheroes in the world. The only characters who can arguably stand alongside his popularity are Superman and Spider-Man, both being icons in every conceivable way. As the currently most-published superhero around, Batman has understandably starred in countless big events. Large-scale crossover events, whether between various hero-family titles or company-wide, have been the bread and butter of shared superhero universes for decades at this point. It’s a fantastic way to tell a sprawling story with dozens of parts without taking an ungodly amount of time, and it connects the various characters in important ways. Events are massive moneymakers, and today, we’re looking at five events that are all about Batman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before we dive in, let’s take a moment to define what we’re counting as an event. I’m referring to multi-part storylines that occur across numerous titles, not solo series or important events that happen in a single book. For example, “Officer Down” fits the requirements because it connects all the Batman-Family books, but “Death in the Family” and The Dark Knight Returns would not. These are all multi-book storylines of the highest quality, all with Batman at their center. With all that established, let’s evaluate some Batman-themed events.

5) Dark Knights: Metal

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is known for being the man with the plan. He’s the guy who prepares for every possible contingency, always expecting the worst. While this has helped and hurt him throughout the years, it almost doomed the multiverse in Metal. The evil god Barbatos took an interest in Batman during his time-travel adventures following Final Crisis, and used Bruce’s paranoia to foster an army in the Dark Multiverse, which was a realm created by the fears of people in the main multiverse. Barbatos unleashed his own Justice League, manned by evil counterparts of Batman who each had the powers of a different Leaguer.

This story pushed Batman to the edge and provided plenty of insane, awesome events and ideas. It also has the most Batman per page of any comic out there, which is a worthy note all on its own. The existence of the Dark Multiverse set up the next several years of major DC events. It questioned what Batman was and what he stood for. He was forced to confront his darkest fears and overcome them, and show the world that Batman is a true hero. Between the lore, character reintroductions, and Batman focus, it’s a surefire win.

4) “Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This two-act event is one of Batman’s most underrated gems. It all started when Bruce Wayne returned home to find his ex-girlfriend, Vesper Fairchild, murdered on his floor. With his only alibi being Batman, Bruce is arrested, and the evidence against him is so compelling that even the Bat-Family must question his involvement. It only gets worse when Vesper is revealed to have discovered his identity, and Batman breaks out of prison, intent on leaving his life as Bruce Wayne behind permanently.

This is Batman at his darkest hour, willingly throwing away everything he cares about to hide from the pain of losing another loved one. Bruce grapples with the reality of why he became Batman in the first place, ultimately answering the age-old question of who he really is: Bruce Wayne or Batman. At the same time, the entire Bat-Family conducted impeccable detective work, showing off their unique styles and insights. This story is fantastic for its depth, cast of fully essential characters, and Bruce’s journey of self-reflection, which all add together to make one heck of a read.

3) “Death of the Family”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of Batman’s most famous storylines is “Death in the Family.” The Joker killing Robin, brutally beating him with a crowbar, fundamentally changed Batman and brought his stories to a much darker place. Nearly a quarter of a century later, the Joker decided to top that with an infinitely darker tale. After a year of silence, the Joker reappeared, wearing his own severed face and reenacting his earliest crimes with brutal twists. He captured the entire Bat-Family and tormented them by pretending to cut off their faces, all while proclaiming his deluded love to Batman.

This storyline defined what the Joker would look like in the post-New 52 world, and its ramifications are still felt today. The Joker had been growing darker for years. He had his face cut off in “Faces of Death,” for crying out loud, but this comic reinforced the idea that his obsession with Batman was something truly horrific. The Joker became a horror movie villain in a comic book world, and in this story, that depiction was incredible. This story was pivotal for the Joker’s character, and while it pushed the agenda that Joker stories had to depict him as an otherworldly being of pure evil, it’s the best story for that interpretation of the character, hands down.

2) “Knightfall”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The “Knightfall” trilogy, accompanied by “Knightquest” and “Knightsend,” is probably Batman’s most famous event. In what is now a legendary introduction, Bane arrived in Gotham with the intent to break Batman. He ran the Dark Knight ragged for days, and when Batman was all but dead on his feet, he completed his conquest by shattering Batman’s back. Gotham still needed a Batman, so Jean-Paul Valley stepped in. Unfortunately, he was the worst man for the job, falling to violent programming from his assassin upbringing. He became a monstrous caricature of the Dark Knight, and the original Batman had to suit back up to bring him down.

Jean-Paul’s time as Batman is iconic, with his Batsuit being one of the best there’s ever been in every over-the-top way. However, what elevates this comic from a fantastic story to a masterpiece is the reasoning behind it. It was a rejection of the rise of hyper-violent anti-heroes in the ‘90s. Jean-Paul was purposefully written as insane and unstable as possible, emphasizing the importance and nobility of a classic hero like Batman. This story was all about why heroes should be heroic, and it knocks that one out of the park. Bruce proved that he is Batman, and no murderous imitator could ever hold a candle to the Caped Crusader.

1) “No Man’s Land”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“No Man’s Land” wasn’t just Batman’s biggest event of all time; it was a status quo change like no other. Gotham City was decimated by an earthquake, and the government decided the city had been too much hassle, declaring it no longer a part of the United States and making it illegal to enter or leave. After months away, Batman returned to find his city transformed. The land had been divided into territories run by gangs, and the legend of Batman had been overruled by stronger fears and dwindling supplies. He had to change his methods and bring in a whole new family of heroes to save the day, fighting to take back his home block by block.

This story lasted for an entire real-world year, and it’s still one of the most important Batman comics of all. It ushered the Dark Knight into the new millennium, setting the stage for the next half a decade of storytelling. It’s the story that introduced Cassandra Cain and established the Bat-Family, even bringing Oracle and Nightwing back to prominence in Gotham. “No Man’s Land” elevated Batman from a hero to the head of a family of like-minded individuals, fighting to save everything, and the Bat-Family has endured ever since. They are a core part of his mythos, and that, along with countless other incredibly cool moments, all started here.

Which major Batman event is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!