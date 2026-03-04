10 Best Thor Stories in Marvel Comics History

One of the most momentous events in comic book history occurred when Marvel Comics breathed new life into Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, a character thousands of years old, by making him a superhero of the modern age. From his very first appearance in 1962, Marvel’s version of Thor became an instant pop culture icon thanks to incredible stories that blended Norse mythology with science fiction. The prince of Asgard and a founding Avenger, Thor wields his mighty hammer Mjolnir to smite the forces of evil. Thor and his supporting characters within the halls of Asgard have become intrinsic parts of Marvel’s cosmology. As such a larger-than-life character, Thor, has been at the center of some of the most ambitious storylines in Marvel Comics history.

A god who uses his divine powers to protect the innocent from monsters and villains, Thor is a character who connects the heroes of ancient myth to the superheroes of the modern day. Because of their great scope and interesting character studies, many of Thor’s best storylines have been adapted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These are the stories that prove Thor’s worthiness as one of Marvel Comics’ greatest heroes.

10) “Goddess of Thunder”

After Nick Fury whispered a mysterious phrase into Thor’s ear, the god suddenly found himself incapable of lifting Mjolnir. “Goddess of Thunder” follows the aftermath of this event. After Thor loses his hammer, an unseen woman lifts Mjolnir and gains Thor’s power. Even though the woman uses her newfound gifts to protect the world from villains like Malekith, she still finds herself at odds with the original Thor, who naturally wants his magical hammer back. While it’s not revealed in this storyline, the new Thor’s identity is later revealed to be Jane Foster, the original Thor’s love interest. “Goddess of Thunder” is an incredible introduction to Jane’s role as the new Thor, who changes the status quo while also tackling themes of legacy and worthiness.

9) “Ragnarok”

Scarlet Witch’s attack on the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes during the events of Avengers: Disassembled was a significant tragedy, but things only got worse for Thor afterwards. Following the disbanding of the Avengers, Thor and the rest of Asgard are faced with the return of Ragnarok, the apocalypse prophesied in Norse mythology. In this harrowing tale, “Ragnarok” has the God of Thunder unable to prevent villains like Loki, Hela, Surtur, and Fenris from slaughtering his people. While this isn’t the first time that Ragnarok has arrived, Thor discovers the perpetrators behind the never-ending doomsday cycle: the all-powerful deities known as Those Who Sit Above in Shadow. The climax of this tremendous battle would have long-lasting ramifications, as an exhausted Thor would enter a deep sleep for several years.

8) “Mangog”

When another Ragnarok is on the horizon, Odin’s past returns to haunt him and all of Asgard in the form of one of Thor’s most powerful enemies: Mangog. The titular villain of this storyline is the manifestation of billions upon billions of aliens who were slain by Odin and who want their revenge. What follows is an epic battle that shakes all of Asgard. However, no matter how much divine power Thor puts into his mighty strikes, he finds himself unable to put the beast down. Of course, in the background, Loki has his own schemes to use the conflict to his advantage. Mangog is a terrifying addition to Thor’s rogues’ gallery, and his debut storyline shines a light on Odin’s dark past as the ruler of Asgard.

7) “Mjolnir’s Song”

In classic Norse mythology, Thor is destined to die fighting Jormungand, the Midgard Serpent, who is so massive that he wraps his body around the Earth. In Marvel’s story “Mjolnir’s Song,” the prophecy seems set to play out, as Thor has his climactic battle against the gargantuan serpent. Even though a curse from Hela had weakened Thor’s bones, he still bravely charges headfirst to challenge the beast. To emphasize the all-encompassing scale of the Midgard Serpent and his battle against Thor, each page of the comic features just one massive panel. The action never slows down, and every moment feels like it was ripped straight from an ancient Norse legend. It’s a classic tale of a hero facing off against insurmountable odds.

6) Thor Vol. 3 #1-6

Three years after the destruction of Asgard and Thor’s entering a deep sleep during the events of “Ragnarok,” the God of Thunder and his people make their triumphant comeback in the first arc of Thor Vol. 3. The storyline has Thor awakening from his slumber and using his powers to recreate Asgard as a floating city above rural Oklahoma. What follows is a tale of Thor searching for and recruiting the lost Asgardians, who had become trapped in the bodies of ordinary humans. The storyline is also set after the events of the Civil War, which leads to significant political unrest between New Asgard and America. There’s also an awesome confrontation between Thor and Iron Man. Thor came back swinging with this story of rebirth.

5) “Like a Bat Out of Hel”

For decades, Skurge the Executioner was little more than a C-List enemy of Thor and the henchman for the much more menacing villain, the Enchantress. However, that all changes when Skurge joins Thor and a band of warriors on their journey to the depths of Hel to liberate unjustly trapped souls. Skurge’s story culminates when the group tries to outrun Hela and her army of the undead. Armed with two machine guns, Skurge valiantly stands his ground and sacrifices his life to give Thor and the other warriors a chance to escape. “Like a Bat Out of Hel” takes the one-dimensional villain Skurge and transforms him into a brave and noble warrior who, in his final moments, completes his redemption arc.

4) “The Ballad of Beta Ray Bill”

In one of the most shocking moments in Thor comics history, another person is found to be worthy of Mjolnir: a horse-faced alien named Beta Ray Bill. The cybernetically-enhanced warrior Bill arrives on Earth and mistakes Thor for a demon. In the ensuing fight, he manages to grab Mjolnir and obtains the God of Thunder’s power. Bill quickly proves himself to be an honorable warrior who’s trying to save his people from the villain Surtur and his demon army. Odin recognizes Bill’s heroism and constructs a new hammer just for him: Stormbreaker. Bill is a complex and nuanced character who breathes new life into Thor’s mythos. “The Ballad of Beta Ray Bill” is an incredible introductory story for one of Thor’s most iconic allies.

3) Immortal Thor

After the incredible success of the Immortal Hulk comic line, Marvel decided to have a new series chronicling the adventures of their other eternal Avenger. Immortal Thor is an ambitious masterpiece that explores themes of immortality, death, storytelling, and legacy. As the new All-Father, Thor must protect his kingdom along with Earth from villains like Roxxon and the Elder Gods of Utgard. And despite the series’ title, the storyline also deals with Thor’s impending death. The story feels like a true modern myth, emphasizing the idea that Thor is more than just a superhero; he’s a god. Immortal Thor takes Thor back to his mythological roots while also taking the character in a bold and nuanced new direction.

2) “The God Butcher/Godbomb”

A crusade that spans thousands of years, “The God Butcher/Godbomb” is one of the quintessential Thor comics of the modern age. Part murder mystery and part time-travelling epic, this storyline follows three versions of Thor across different periods of his life: a youthful, inexperienced hero, an iconic Avenger of the modern day, and a king of a desolate future. All these different incarnations of Thor are faced with the same nightmarish adversary: Gorr the God Butcher. Despite being a genocidal maniac who wants to kill all gods in existence, Gorr is a compelling and tragic villain. From examining Thor at different periods of his life to introducing one of Marvel’s best villains in recent years, “The God Butcher/Godbomb” is a tale of mythic proportions.

1) “The Surtur Saga”

After two years of buildup, “The Surtur Saga” unfolds with the emergence of the massive Fire Giant who won’t rest until he completes Ragnarok and destroys the Nine Realms. When the Earth is plunged into a new Ice Age, Surtur and his legions attack the planet to find the Bifrost, which would take them to Asgard. If Surtur gets to Asgard and plunges his blade into the Eternal Flame, the universe would be destroyed. Only the combined might of Thor, Odin, and Loki stands a chance of stopping Surtur. “The Surtur Saga” is the culmination of years of Thor storytelling, with deep character introspection and universe-shaking action. No other storyline so perfectly balances all the aspects of Thor’s character that makes him such a beloved Marvel hero.

