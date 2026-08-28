5 Godlike Forms of Storm That Even Longtime X-Men Fans Forget Are Canon

There might not be a more powerful member of the X-Men than Storm. This is because the mutant has helped the X-Men win battles with her mutant powers, and she even showed as a mortal that her never-quit attitude could lead her to victory as well. In two different battles, she beat Cyclops for the right to chair the X-Men without using her powers and beat Callisto for the leadership of the Morlocks, also without using her powers. That said, there have been several times that Marvel Comics has leveled up Storm and given her powers that fit the title of the goddess that she has always been known as.

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Here are five times that Marvel Comics made Storm almost a literal god, making her even more powerful than her regular mutant powers suggest.

5) Storm, Goddess of Thunder

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Storm, Goddess of Thunder, combined Storm’s powers with Thor-level godhood through an enchanted Asgardian hammer known as Stormcaster. Storm debuted in this form in X-Men Annual #9 (1985) by Chris Claremont and Arthur Adams. The Adams and Walt Simonson cover is itself a homage to Thor’s actual Marvel Comics debut in Journey into Mystery #83. Loki created the hammer here with the intent of smiting Thor, but Storm realized the reap and ultimately rejected the power.

However, the power she could have held is staggering, and it was shown in the 2015 crossover series “Secret Wars.” In this series by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, Storm is part of the Thor Corps on Battleworld, and she has Asgardian power and is known as “Ororo Thor.” There was an alternate version of the original story as well in What If #12 (1990), where she chose to remain in Asgard and kept the godlike power permanently.

4) Goddess of the Serengeti

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It is important to remember that before Storm became a powerful mutant member of the X-Men, she didn’t really consider herself a mutant, but a goddess. In a flashback scene from The Uncanny X-Men #102 (1976) by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, she was shown to be the Goddess of the Serengeti, the protector of the people who lived there. Ororo was the daughter of Kenyan princess N’Dare and American photojournalist David Munroe. She was orphaned after a botched airstrike and survived on the streets as a thief.

However, when her powers manifested in the Serengeti, the tribes of Kenya and Tanzania began to worship her as a literal rain goddess. She then used her mutant powers to end droughts and summon rain to help the villages survive. She was then trained by the elder tribeswoman Ainet to wield her power responsibly, which was what made her label as a goddess more genuine and not delusional. She is a goddess as well, as her mother is a descendant of a long line of African witch-priestesses.

3) Sorceress Supreme Storm

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The Sorceress Supreme Storm is from Earth-8280, and in this world, she became the mystical master in Limbo. This version of Storm debuted in The Uncanny X-Men #160 (1982) by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson. This was during the first time that the X-Men were sent to Limbo, and they were not able to return, so she was made Belasco’s apprentice. She eventually rebelled against Belasco while continuing her education in magic. Her first appearance came when she helped the X-Men and her younger self battle Belasco and helped them get back home.

The biggest thing to note about this version of Storm is that she is the person who raised Illyana Rasputin for years alongside an alternate version of Kitty Pryde known as Cat after Illyana was trapped in Limbo. This version of Storm had magic powers in addition to her weather manipulation, and the only thing that eventually did her in was when Illyana had to kill her to prevent Belasco from using Storm as a sacrifice. Magik’s power today is in large part due to her training by Storm, the former Sorceress Supreme of Limbo.

2) Bloodstorm

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Bloodstorm is an alternate Earth version of Storm, where Ororo Munroe became a vampire on Earth-1298. This was the Mutant X universe, and she debuted in Mutant X #1 (1998) by Howard Mackie and Tom Raney. On Earth-616, Storm survived Dracula’s bite, but in this world, she did not survive, and she turned into a fully turned vampire that Dracula planned to make his bride. However, she eventually withstood his control and then helped destroy him.

She has almost godlike powers in this form, as she has the full vampire powerset, including near-immortality, on top of her mutant weather control, which is as strong as ever. She also showed her power in dark moments, such as when she turned Gambit into a vampire after he pleaded with her, only for him to grow to hate her for it. She became even stronger when Hank McCoy developed a partial cure that allowed her to walk in sunlight and no longer be dependent on blood, and allowed her to keep her vampire powers.

1) Phoenix Force Storm

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When a hero or villain gains the Phoenix Force power, they almost immediately rocket to the top of any power ranking, and Storm is no different. This happened in the What If #79 (1995) story, “What If Storm Had the Power of Phoenix?” by Sarah Byam and Franchesco Bufano. This story went back to before “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and had the Phoenix Force choose Storm instead of Jean Grey.

As Phoenix, Storm’s control over the weather and nature became absolute, and she had no weaknesses at all since her powers were all-inclusive. She became so overwhelmingly powerful that she reshaped the entire planet and ruled over Earth as its benevolent dictator, seeking to protect all nature. She even froze other heroes to keep anyone from stopping her from protecting the planet at all costs. It took Kitty Pryde using Storm’s real body, which was at the bottom of the bay like Jean’s was in the regular timeline, to finally stop Phoenix Force Storm.