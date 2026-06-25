5 Marvel Heroes Everyone Looks Up to, Ranked

Marvel Comics changed superheroes forever in the Silver Age, creating the shared universe. This allowed creators to make their heroes much closer than their distinguished competition, creating webs of relationships that made the Marvel Universe into a more tightly-knit community. Heroes had opinions on other heroes and this helped forge the way that readers would look at the various denizens of New York City and beyond in the coming years. This has led to some of the coolest rivalries in comics, grudges between heroes and groups of heroes that have informed numerous stories, but it’s also led to some of the coolest friendships in comics. Marvel’s superhero community actually feels like one, where everyone has an opinion on everyone else, a giant, superpowered high school.

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While there are different heroic fiefdoms in the Marvel Universe with their own grudges with the others, there is a lot of respect between heroes. Some heroes have earned the esteem of their fellows and have become rather respected. They are the ones that anyone would follow into battle, the ones that everyone looks up to. They are the heroes that have inspired the others and are the best of the best. These five Marvel heroes are the most respected, amazing superheroes who have earned their flowers from their fellows.

5) Black Panther

Image courtesy of MArvel Comics

Black Panther is Marvel’s most storied monarch and has become more popular than ever in the 21st century. However, even before he became the A-lister that he is today, he was still one of the most respected heroes in the Marvel Universe. T’Challa comes from a long line of Black Panthers, each of them protecting their homeland and ensuring that each generation is as prosperous as the one before it. He’s a man who is devoted to making his homeland a better place, willing to sacrifice anything to keep Wakanda strong and vital. He’s an amazing fighter and super genius, capable of working with the smartest heroes around. He has that aura of effortless leadership that makes everyone take notice when he says something. He’s kind of like the ultimate hero – a man who never gives up and will do anything he can to succeed at his mission. He demands respect, but he doesn’t have to; he’s more than earned it.

4) Reed Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Fantastic Four weren’t the first ever superheroes in Marvel Universe, but they were responsible for the birth of the modern superhero community. Reed Richards was the team’s leader and he’s since become the spiritual father of the entire community. He’s a super genius who has made protecting the Earth from the threats of the cosmos one of his top priorities, all while doing everything he can to make the world a better place for everyone in the universe as he plumbs it for its secrets. While Reed isn’t always the best human being – he can sometimes ignore the people he loves for his work and his pragmatism can at times see him make the wrong decisions, such as his time with the Illuminati – his fellow heroes know that he never stops working and will always be there to help anyone who needs it. His is one of the most trusted voices in the community and everyone looks up to him.

3) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man is Marvel’s iconic Armored Avenger, a hero who has some rather extraordinary ups and downs over his career. Tony Stark is one of the smartest men on Earth, using his intellect to create everything he needs to save the world. There was a time when he was a callous technologist, more concerned about solving the next problem than he was about the people who could be hurt, but all of that changed after he was injured by his own weapons. His entire outlook was changed and he devoted his skills and intellect to making the world a better place. While Stark hasn’t always been the best friend to everyone, he has bankrolled them at some point. They know that he’s always doing everything he can to save the world, even the shady stuff, and they know that when he identifies a problem, it’s one they need to pay attention. There have been numerous times when his ideas have gotten out of hand, but it’s all done with the best of intentions. Every hero who knows him knows how hard he works to get through every day without drinking and they have nothing but respect for him (even if they want to punch him in the face).

2) Cyclops

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Cyclops had a terrible childhood. He lost his parents to an alien attack, got a major head injury, was experimented on by Mister Sinister, and lost the use of his eyes when his powers manifested. Professor X pulled him from this horrible life, giving him the ruby quartz visor that made his life possible and training him up to become a leader of his fellow mutants (and saving the young man’s life; Xavier made him the leader to stop him from killing himself). Since then, he’s become the one mutant that every hero looks up to. Scott Summers is the consummate professional superhero, the X-Men’s true best there is at what he does (and what he does is lead teams and woo telepaths; yes, I will make jokes like this whenever I can, why do you ask?), and even people who hate him as a person will listen to his orders because they know that he’s going to pull them through any encounter with his tactical brilliance. Add in his optics blasts, which have been described as being like a “nuke in his head”, and you get a hero who everyone wishes they were, if not for all the telepaths than for anything else.

1) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is Marvel’s greatest legend and one of the greatest heroes in comics. Steve Rogers wanted to help people and make the world a better place, but he was small and poor, so he was never taken seriously. After being turned down by the military for being too weak, he was chosen to join the super soldier program and became the Sentinel of Liberty, battling the Nazis and inspiring everyone he came in contact with. He was lost at the end of the war and become something more than just a mere legend. He reached mythic status and his return was witnessed by decades worth of people he inspired. He has more than lived up to the esteem of his peers and the world, becoming the greatest superhero of them all. He is the living example of everything that every hero wants to be and everyone out there will follow him to Hell and back. He’s more than proven why all of the hype is real and he is easily the most respected hero of them all.

Who do you think if Marvel’s most respected hero? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!